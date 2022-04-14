Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything we know so far

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on its way and as always, it’s expected to be bigger and better than before! The two-day celebration of Amazon’s Prime service offers discounts on thousands of products across a range of categories, ensuring you get the most out of your Prime subscription.

On this page you'll find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day, such as Prime Day dates, how to spot the best discounts and how to be prepared for this mini-holiday of e-commerce.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has historically held their Prime Day event in mid-July. With the pandemic kicking off in 2020, that year's event was in October, and Amazon changed it up with a June event in 2021.There's rumours indicating Prime Day will return to mid-July, either kickstarting 11th or 18th July 2022 but we'll know for sure as the date gets closer and update this page accordingly.

2021: 21st-22nd June

2020: 13th-14th October

2019: 15-16th July

2018: 16th-17 July

2017: 11-12th July

2016: 12th July

2015: 15th July

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Since 2015, Amazon has dedicated two days where they'll discount thousands of products across different departments. This isn't just to market themselves to stand-out from the competition, but to also ensure customers keep returning to them even if it isn't Black Friday or Christmas season. And although Amazon keeps relatively quiet about the impact of these days, last year they sold over 250 million items around the world in those 48 hours, so you can be certain deals can be had.

While Amazon usually offers great discounts on many products compared to some competitors, what makes Prime Day stand out is its exclusivity. Only customers who are members of its Prime service can purchase any of the discounted items during these two days. This sometimes happens with special, one-off 'lightning' deals throughout the year and during the Black Friday and Christmas season.

But don't worry, you can still participate even if your Prime membership is a free 30-day trial. And if you're already a heavy Amazon customer, or want to take a look at its music, video and Twitch Prime services, then the monthly or annual Prime subscription (£7.99/£79 respectively) may end up being worth it, especially as these services are bundled with free next-day delivery.

How to find the best deals on Amazon Prime Day

Firstly: get Amazon Prime. This can either be a free trial, double-checking your current subscription doesn't run out in early June/July, or playing it safe and buying a subscription. This will ensure you see the best prices at all times on the site, as some discounts are Prime-only throughout the year.

If you're in the market for something already, add it to your list in your Amazon account. In fact, the website lets you create multiple lists, so you can do one for this year's Prime Day. This will also let you know of any price reductions since the time you've added each item.

If you have a casual list and want to see what the fuss is all about, the best thing is to check Amazon's daily deals page. These are extensive and categorised, so you're certain to find something you'll both want and need. On Amazon Prime Day, many special offers have a percentage stock availability, which is why you should log in early to ensure you don't miss out on anything in particular you might want.

It may be a simple trick but if you're planning to purchase something on Amazon, adding it to your basket in preparation for Prime Day is an effective strategy. Logging out and returning to Amazon will save the item with the latest price. This will ensure if that particular item is discounted or not, you can go ahead and buy it anyway. But beware, prices are prone to increase too, so if you found a good deal on something, go ahead and click buy.

Also, keep an eye out on marketplace sellers. They'll be stepping up and offering one-time deals on their products, and these may involve checking a box on the product page to activate a small or significant discount. But because all retailers are aware of the event, double check prices to see if the competition is offering a deal on those particular products too, as they won't want to miss out on the shopping bonanza Amazon has ignited.

Amazon Warehouse Prime Day deals are usually some of the best bargains to snap up and items can sell out incredibly fast. Amazon Warehouse discounts on all sorts of returned, warehouse-damaged or refurbished products throughout the year and you can save even more on Prime Day. Last year there was up to 30 per cent off already reduced items so be sure to keep an eye out for those hidden gems from Amazon Warehouse.

That's all we have for now! We'll be bringing you more of the latest Prime Day news updates right here so bookmark this page and give us a follow on Twitter. We tweet about all kinds of gaming and tech deals, and we'll be tweeting all the best Prime Day deals during the event.