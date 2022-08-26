Online retail giant Amazon is set to announce an offer to buy FIFA publisher EA, a new report has claimed.

USA Today sources state that Amazon will formally announce its offer later today. There's no detail yet on how much it will bid.

EA has recently been the subject of several takeover rumours, with Apple and Disney also claimed to be among other interested parties.

USA Today's report claims Amazon may be looking to use EA franchises such as Dead Space, or BioWare's Mass Effect and Dragon Age, as settings for new Amazon-made TV series.

Eurogamer has contacted EA for comment.

2022 has been a historic year for mergers and acquistions in the video game industry, with Microsoft's still-in-the-works plan to buy Activision Blizzard for nearly $70bn, Sony gobbling up Bungie for $3.6bn, and Take-Two purchasing Zynga for $12.2bn.

Electronic Arts has 12,900 employees worldwide across dozens of development studios, and is home to franchises such as Battlefield, Need for Speed, Dead Space and The Sims, as well as FIFA, Madden and NFL games via its EA Sports label.

Among the studios it owns are BioWare, home to Dragon Age and Mass Effect, and Respawn, maker of Apex Legends and Titanfall.