Amazon MMO New World's Aeternum overhaul is having an open beta next month

New World: Aeternum, the latest expansion/do-over for Amazon's middling MMO New World, is having an open beta on 13th September ahead of its full PC and console release in October.

Aeternum, if you're unfamiliar, emerged back in June, amid some confused messaging that didn't entirely make it clear exactly what it was. And, truthfully, Amazon's marketing remains as baffling as ever. The gist, though, is that this is the same MMORPG released back in 2021, albeit with new features and a bit of finessing ahead of its debut on Xbox SerieS X/S and PS5.

It's got a pacier story (told through in-game cinematics and pre-rendered cut-scenes), combat improvements, cross-platform play, enhanced controller support, and more - while still retaining its other MMO bits like classes, crafting, and questing. Then there's New World's first-ever large-scale PvP zone, a new 10-player raid, end-game solo trials, and other additions.

And if that sounds in any way intriguing, New World: Aeternum's opening "experience" and questline through to level 30 - which includes mounts, arenas, and expeditions - will be available as part of a newly announced open beta for PC, PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series X/S players on 13th September.

Things kick off 5pm/9am PT and run until 16th September - and for those that want to absolutely maximise their open beta time, pre-loads for the open beta client begin on 12th September. Notably, progress made during the beta won't carry over to the main game, but there'll be rewards to unlock that do.

As for New World: Aeternum's full release, that's scheduled for 15th October on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. PC players who already own New World's base game and its Rise of the Angry Earth expansion will be upgraded for free. Those without Rise of the Angry Earth get the revamped main story and quest flow, but not the full Aeternum, as detailed on an earlier Amazon announcement post.