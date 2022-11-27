Amazon Kindle Black Friday deals 2022 day three: Best discounts for Kindle

It's day three of Black Friday, which means it's Sunday, which means it's the perfect time to get cosy with a good book. If that's your plan, you might also want to consider a new e-reader. Amazon has refreshed their Kindle line this year and there are four different styles of Kindle e-readers available. The retail giant has already applied discounts to these new Kindle models for Black Friday weekend.

Kindle e-readers were Amazon's first successful physical product, and it is a fantastic option for book lovers who want something small, portable and lightweight on which to read books, comics, magazines and more. If you happen to be looking for Amazon Kindle deals over Black Friday 2022, you can learn more about each Kindle model and see whether they're on sale right here, so that you don't miss out on any discounts during the huge shopping event.

Our buying guide below will take you to Amazon only, but you may also find big discounts for Kindles and other Amazon devices from the following retailers:

You may also be able to snap up a cracking deal on a refurbished Kindle via Amazon Warehouse or Music Magpie, so make sure to keep an eye open there because there will be a limited supply.

Best Black Friday Kindle deals

This is the best Kindle for most people, with a six-inch no-glare paperlike display. The 2022 model has USB-C charging with a battery that can last up to six weeks depending on your use, and has 16GB of storage now which can store thousands of books. The version with ads will show an Amazon ad when you're not reading and haven't fully turned the Kindle off. You can spend an extra £10/$20 to remove the ads after you've bought the kindle or to buy the adless version.

US shoppers can get 4 months free of Kindle unlimted when they buy a new Kindle, giving them access to over 3 million eBooks, the service is $10 a month after the trial is over.

Best Black Friday Kindle Paperwhite Deals

The Paperwhite is the slightly upgraded version of the Kindle. It features a larger 6.8-inch display with an adjustable warm light, IPX8 waterproofing, smaller borders and a larger battery. You can get it with either 8GB or 16GB of storage, and with ads or no ads like the base Kindle. You'll also get three months free of Kindle unlimited.

There is also the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition, for those who really want a lot of books on a premium e-reader. The Signature edition has 32GB of storage with wireless charging and an auto-adjusting front light. It also comes without ads by default.

Best Black Friday Kindle Oasis Deals

The Kindle Oasis is a larger version of the Kindle with a 7-inch screen and buttons to turn the pages of whatever you're reading. It also has the adjustable warm light, is waterproof, and comes with either 8GB or 32GB of storage and can come with ads. The Oasis came out in 2019 so uses micro USB ports to charge it.

Kindle Oasis 8GB-$164.99 at Amazon US (was $250)

Kindle Oasis 32GB-$184.99 at Amazon US (was $280 )

Best Black Friday Kindle Kids Deals

If you want to help your kids read more then Amazon has the Kindle Kids which is the same as the standard Kindle, but comes with a choice of three colourful covers: Ocean Explorer, Space Whale, and Unicorn Valley. It also comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, which is a a subscription designed for children aged 3–12 to safely learn and explore through reading, and a 2-year warranty.

UK

Kindle Kids Paperwhite- £110 at Amazon UK (was £140)

Kindle Kids (2022)- £105 at Amazon UK

US

Kindle Kids Paperwhite- $105 at Amazon UK (was $160)

Kindle Kids (2022)- $120 at Amazon US

