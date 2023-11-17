Amazon Black Friday Week 2023: best early gaming deals

Amazon Black Friday Week kicked off today, and there are lots of early Black Friday deals up for grabs. We here at Jelly Deals are already scouring Amazon UK and Amazon US to find you the best early Black Friday gaming deals for Xbox, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and more.

It may also come as no surprise that Amazon isn't always the cheapest place to shop, and we recommend comparing prices to help you score the best and cheapest gaming deals. Other retailers like Currys, John Lewis and Very are also already offering their own early Black Friday deals for shoppers to snap up, so make sure to check out our dedicated guides for a wider host of deals.

Unlike Prime Day, the Amazon Black Friday sale is open to all shoppers and not just Prime members.

Today's best early Black Friday Amazon gaming deals 2023

UK

US

Best early Black Friday Amazon PS5 deals 2023

There are lots of discounts on PS5 games, including Assassin's Creed Mirage for £34.99 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for £16.99.

UK

US

Best early Black Friday Amazon PS4 deals 2023

Although there may no longer be a PS4 console deal in sight, you can find plenty of PS4 game deals this Black Friday. Here are some deals we've spotted already:

UK

Resident Evil Village on PS4 - £17.19 from Amazon UK (Was £21.39)

Minecraft Legends - Deluxe Editionon PS4 - £19.99 from Amazon UK

EA Sports FC 24 on PS4 - £54.95 from Amazon UK (Was $69.99)

Stray on PS4 - £17.99 from Amazon UK

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition on PS4 - £13.99 from Amazon UK

Assassin's Creed Mirage Launch Edition on PS4 - £34.99 from Amazon UK (Was £44.99)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on PS4 - £16.49 from Amazon UK

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Limited Edition on PS4 - £9.99 from Amazon UK

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition on PS4 - £17.99 from Amazon UK

Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 - £9.95 from Amazon UK

US

Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PS4 - $24.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Deluxe Edition- $19.46 from Amazon US (was $50)

Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 - $7.55 from Amazon US

Best early Black Friday Amazon Nintendo Switch deals 2023

Nintendo is known for keeping prices high on first party titles, meaning Switch players will, as usual, need to take what they can get. Amazon may surprise us with some bigger discounts or some decent console or game bundles, but we don't forsee many first party games dipping below the £30 mark.

UK

US

Best early Black Friday Amazon Xbox deals 2023

Savvy Xbox players probably play the majority of Xbox games via a Game Pass membership. There will, however, still be plenty of titles you can't get on Microsoft's subscription service, or perhaps you prefer to own physical copies of some of your favourite franchises. Whatever the case, we've listed some of the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One games on sale below.

UK

US

