Amazon Black Friday Week 2023: best early gaming deals
The best Black Friday Amazon gaming deals for PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox.
Amazon Black Friday Week kicked off today, and there are lots of early Black Friday deals up for grabs. We here at Jelly Deals are already scouring Amazon UK and Amazon US to find you the best early Black Friday gaming deals for Xbox, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and more.
It may also come as no surprise that Amazon isn't always the cheapest place to shop, and we recommend comparing prices to help you score the best and cheapest gaming deals. Other retailers like Currys, John Lewis and Very are also already offering their own early Black Friday deals for shoppers to snap up, so make sure to check out our dedicated guides for a wider host of deals.
Unlike Prime Day, the Amazon Black Friday sale is open to all shoppers and not just Prime members.
Today's best early Black Friday Amazon gaming deals 2023
UK
US
Best early Black Friday Amazon PS5 deals 2023
There are lots of discounts on PS5 games, including Assassin's Creed Mirage for £34.99 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for £16.99.
UK
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5 - £61.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2- £61.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS5 - £24.99 from Amazon UK (Was £51.99)
- Elden Ring on PS5 - £35.69 from Amazon UK (Was £59.99)
- Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 - £39.95 from TGC Amazon UK (Was 69.99)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley, Cozy Edition on PS5 - £39.99 from Amazon UK (Was £44.99)
- Hitman World of Assassination - £28.95 from Amazon UK (Was £44.99)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage on PS5 - £34.99 from Amazon UK (Was £44.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5- £44.99 from Amazon UK (Was £69.99)
- >Minecraft Legends - Deluxe Edition on PS5- £19.99 from Amazon UK (Was £44.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition on PS5 - £16.99 from Amazon UK (Was £19.99)
- God of War Ragnarok on PS5 - £49.95 from TGC via Amazon UK (was £69.99)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 - £43.59 from Amazon UK
- Stray on PS5 - £19.95 from Amazon UK (was £34.99)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem on PS5 - £24.95 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Deathloop on PS5 - £25 from Amazon UK (was £30.21)
- Resident Evil Village on PS5 - £25.42 from Hit via Amazon UK
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 - £39.97 from TGC via Amazon UK (was £69.99)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Limited Edition on PS5 - £9.99 from Amazon UK
- Far Cry 6 Limited Edition on PS5 - £21 from Amazon UK
- Watch Dogs Legion on PS5 - £14.99 from Amazon UK
- Immortals Fenyx Rising on PS5 - £13.99 from Amazon UK
US
- Elden Ring on PS5 - $39.97 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PlayStation 5- $29.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5- $27.99 from Amazon US (was $49.99)
Best early Black Friday Amazon PS4 deals 2023
Although there may no longer be a PS4 console deal in sight, you can find plenty of PS4 game deals this Black Friday. Here are some deals we've spotted already:
UK
US
Best early Black Friday Amazon Nintendo Switch deals 2023
Nintendo is known for keeping prices high on first party titles, meaning Switch players will, as usual, need to take what they can get. Amazon may surprise us with some bigger discounts or some decent console or game bundles, but we don't forsee many first party games dipping below the £30 mark.
UK
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch - £39.99 from Amazon UK
- Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch - £44.99 from Amazon UK
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch - £44.95 from Amazon UK
- Pikmin 1 and 2 on Nintendo Switch- £29.99 (Was £34.99)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch- £39.99
- Nintendo Switch OLED console Neon- £299.99 from Amazon UK (was £309.99)
- Pokémon Scarlet on Nintendo Switch- £39.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Pokémon Violet on Nintendo Switch- £39.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition on Nintendo Switch- £17.99 from Amazon UK (Was £34.99)
- Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch- £24.96 from Amazon UK
- Pokemon Legends Arceus on Nintendo Switch- £39.99 from Amazon UK
- Splatoon 3 on Nintendo Switch- £39.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch- £37.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch- £39.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch- £39.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch- £47.99 from Amazon UK (was £59.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch- £37.99 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football on Nintendo Switch- £29.95 from Amazon UK (was £49.99)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!- £49.99 from Amazon UK
- Stardew Valley- £32.99 from Amazon UK
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - £38.96 from Amazon UK
US
- Mario Party Superstars on Nintendo Switch- $49.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
- Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch- $34.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
Best early Black Friday Amazon Xbox deals 2023
Savvy Xbox players probably play the majority of Xbox games via a Game Pass membership. There will, however, still be plenty of titles you can't get on Microsoft's subscription service, or perhaps you prefer to own physical copies of some of your favourite franchises. Whatever the case, we've listed some of the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One games on sale below.
UK
- Xbox Series X and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle- £409.99 (Was £549.98)
- Xbox Series X, Diablo 4 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle- £439.99 (Was £559.98)
- Xbox Series X, Forza Horizon 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 bundle- £439.99 (Was £559.98)
- Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S, 1TB - £125 from Amazon UK
- Elden Ring on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - £41.99 from Amazon UK (Was £59.99)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One- £29.82 from Amazon UK (Was £44.99)
- Dark Souls Trilogy on Xbox One- £24.95 from Amazon UK (was £33.99)
US
- Starfield: Standard Edition on Xbox Series X - $61.99 from Amazon US (Was $69.99)
- Elden Ring on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One - $39.97 from Amazon US (was $60)
- Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X/ Xbox One Digital Code - $27.99 from Amazon US (was $59.99)
Bargain-hunting for PC hardware or even more console deals? Check out our hub for early Black Friday PC gaming deals over at our tech expert pals, Rock Paper Shotgun, and right here on Eurogamer for early Xbox Black Friday deals,early PS5 Black Friday deals, and early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.
