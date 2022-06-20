AM2R team reunite for Okami-inspired Metroidvania Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus is a new Metroidvania in development from the team behind Another Metroid 2 Remake (AM2R).

It's influenced by Okami, Hollow Knight and Celeste (among others), as well as Studio Ghibli anime, and is inspired by Japanese folklore.

Players will take the role of Bō, a Tentaihana (celestial blossom), who wields a shapeshifting bō staff and will gain mystical abilities throughout the game. Check out the trailer below.

The game is currently on Kickstarter and promises hand-drawn environments, epic boss battles, and a cast of bizarre and adorable yōkai.

It's set for release on PC, with a Switch port included as a stretch goal.

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus

Developer Squid Shock Studios comprises members of the AM2R team - an unofficial fan remake of Metroid 2 that was forcibly removed by Nintendo.

The game was released for the 30th anniversary of the Metroid series and was loved by fans, if not Nintendo.

Nintendo eventually published its own remake of the game - Metroid: Samus Returns - by developer MercurySteam.