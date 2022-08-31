Aloy receives Pride face paint in new Horizon Forbidden West update

A new update for Horizon Forbidden West adds a Mark of Pride face paint.

The face paint is also accessible in Photo Mode and adds LGBT+ colours. It's welcome support for the community, even outside of Pride Month.

Elsewhere, Patch 1.18 provides a number of tweaks and bug fixes.

Watch on YouTube Horizon Forbidden West | VRR & HFR Update Trailer

Specific issues have been fixed in main and side quests, as well as numerous small tweaks for world activities.

Further issues are fixed for machines, weapons, and skills, plus UI fixes.

Temporal anti-aliasing has also been improved in Resolution Mode for PS4 and PS5.

You can check out the full patch notes on reddit.

Guerrilla Games has released multiple patch updates for Horizon Forbidden West since its release.

In particular, a visual issue with shimmering objects was fixed earlier in the summer. Digital Foundry noted that with this change, the 60fps performance mode is the optimal way to play the game.

The game has also seen an uptick in sales due to its ongoing inclusion in a PlayStation 5 console bundle.