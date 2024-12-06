The Well of Fortune Whimstars are hidden in the Infinity Nikki dungeon you'll have to venture through if you want to return power to Florawish.

While you don't have to complete any specific tasks to earn the Well of Fortune Whimstars, knowing their specific locations is quite useful! Especially since these Whimstars count towards the overall Florawish Whimstar total in Infinity Nikki.

So take a look below to find every Well of Fortune Whimstar location in Infinity Nikki.

All Well of Fortune dungeon Whimstar locations in Infinity Nikki

There are four Whimstars within the Well of Fortune in Infinity Nikki. To access this dungeon, you must have at least reached Chapter 1: Wishes Without Wings - Power Outage Rescue.

It's important to remember that these Whimstars, alongside the ones found within the Dream Warehouse dungeon, count towards the overall Florawish Whimstar total. If you're trying to find every Whimstar in Florawish, visit our all Florawish Whimstar locations and Dream Warehouse Whimstar locations guides.

That aside, let's look at every Well of Fortune Whimstar location in Infinity Nikki:

Well of Fortune dungeon Whimstar location 1 - After fixing first switch

After you've fixed the first power switch in the Well of Fortune, head down the stairs into the next area. Instead of jumping across the lily pads though, turn left and head up the next set of stairs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

You now need to jump up onto the wooden shelf next to you and then up onto the second shelf. This will allow you to glide over to the blue pipe where you can jump down to the Whimstar.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Well of Fortune dungeon Whimstar location 2 - After fixing second switch

After you've fixed the first two switches and saved the big frog in the Well of Fortune dungeon, jump up to the stone platform via the frog's lily pad. Rather than going through the big tunnel, jump onto the small tunnel. You will now find the Whimstar inside a tunnel just behind this pipe.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Well of Fortune dungeon Whimstar location 3 - Near second big frog

In the area containing the second big frog you encounter, you'll see a Whimstar floating in midair. To reach it, you need to climb the stairs to the left of the big frog before jumping up to the platform you find at the top of them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

From there, jump onto another platform before jumping onto a pipe and then a third wooden platform. It's then time to jump onto a fourth and final wooden platform, which gives you the height to glide over to the Whimstar.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Well of Fortune dungeon Whimstar location 4 - Lotus leaf boat area

For this Whimstar, you need to head to the area where you travel across the water on the lotus leaf boat. Hop aboard the boat and take a ride until you've ridden under the pipe. At this point, jump out of the boat and onto the circular platform to your left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

From here you can climb onto the circular platform to your left. This will let you reach the big pipe where you can grab the Whimstar.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Papergames

Don't forget - these four Whimstars count towards the Florawish Whimstar total. To find every Whimstar in this Infinity Nikki region, you need to find every Florawish Whimstar and Dream Warehouse Whimstar!