Collecting all three Egg Artifacts in Dude Raiding in Astro Bot will give you 'The Lost Eggacy' secret trophy.

This level is right at the end of Serpent Starway in Astro Bot, you'll unlock it after defeating Lady Venomara (the big snake boss). This level is a deeply wonderful homage to the Uncharted series, and just like Nathan Drake, it's Astro Bot's turn to track down some hidden treasure.

On that note, here are all three Dude Raiding Egg locations in Astro Bot.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All three Dude Raiding Egg locations in Astro Bot

All three Egg locations in Dude Raiding come after you get the 'Gun' off of Nathan, so don't worry about looking for them while you're gliding in or before you see him.

Egg One location

The first Egg can be found after the checkpoint where the plane has crashed into a tree. Here, go down the gap between the 'wall' at the far side of the area and drop down to the ledge below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Then, look for the wall with the four faces in it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

You need to hit each face until it's got the 'Angry' face on it as shown in the image below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Once you've matched all four faces, they will turn blue and the wall will open up to reveal the Egg!

Egg Two location

The second Egg can be found at the checkpoint where you're greeted by some very happy silver Turtles after you've slid down a ramp. When you're at this checkpoint, look to your right and you should see two silver Turtles bobbing around in a loop.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Use them as stepping stones to get to the platform behind them, then from here follow the path around to the right across the pillars and you'll come to the next Egg at the very end of this path.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Egg Three location

The final Egg can be found in the section where you need to climb a rope and there's spikes across the floor. Before you climb the rope, pan the camera up and use R2 and L2 to shoot the enemies in cages here, it will make the climb easier.

Then, start to climb the rope but turn the camera so you're looking behind Astro Bot. You should see a ledge here - before the slime enemies further up can get to you, jump and glide across to this ledge.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

The Egg is in the middle of this area but be careful, one of the fire-spewing enemies is here also.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Once you've gotten all three Eggs, you'll have obtained the 'The Lost Eggacy' secret trophy.

That's all for now! If you're looking for more Astro Bot content, check out our pages showing you how to catch the Gold Butterfly, all eight Raven locations and how to get the Bot Tower trophy too.