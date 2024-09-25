All Stamp Rally locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

The Stamp Rally sends you on a quest to find a collection of Stamp Stand locations hidden across Hyrule in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

The good news is that all of the Stamp Stands are outside, so no crawling through dungeons or rummaging through people's houses in search of a stamp. The bad news, however, is that some of the Stamp Stands can be pretty tricky to reach and, if you want all of the Stamp Rally rewards in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, you need to find them all.

We're here to help though, so look below to find our in-progress all Stamp Rally locations list in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. First, we take an overview of the Stamp Stands locations and then go region-by-region.

On this page:

Stamp Rally locations region-by-region:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're looking for more assistance on Zelda's quest, then check out our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.

All Stamp Rally locations at a glance: How many Stamp Stands are in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom? There are 25 Stamp Rally locations for you to find across Hyrule in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Here's our in-progress overview of the Stamp Rally locations in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Now it's time to take a look at the Stamp Rally locations region-by-region…

Hyrule Field Stamp Rally locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom So far we've found three Stamp Rally locations in Hyrule Field in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Hyrule Field Stamp Stand location one A Stamp Stand can be found sitting outside the southern gate to the Hyrule Ranch. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Stamp Stand location two Another Stamp Stand can be found next to the southern gate to Kakariko Village. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Stamp Stand location three You can find a Stamp Stand on the cliffs to the west of Kakariko Village. It sits very close to the border of Hyrule itself and you'll need to use a variety of Echoes, such as Crawltulas, to reach it. This Stamp Stand is also close to two Heart Containers in this western, cliffy, region of Hyrule Field. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Eastern Hyrule Field Stamp Rally locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Currently, we've found one Stamp Rally location in the Eastern Hyrule Field region in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Eastern Hyrule Field Stamp Stand location one This Stamp Stand sits to the right of the stairs leading to the area outside of the Eastern Temple. You don't need to enter the area leading up to the Eastern Temple to find this Stamp Stand. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Gerudo Desert Stamp Rally locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom So far we've found three Stamp Rally locations in the Gerudo Desert of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Gerudo Desert Stamp Stand location one You can find a Stamp Stand north-west of the Oasis in the Gerudo Desert. The easiest way to reach it is to head north-west from the Smoothie stand and you'll quickly be able to find the Stamp Stand between two big rocks. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Gerudo Desert Stamp Stand location two A Stamp Stand can be found on the western outskirts of Gerudo Town. It's sitting quite high at the top of the cliffs outside the town, so we recommend using a Crawltula Echo to climb up the mountain side. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Gerudo Desert Stamp Stand location three Another Stamp Stand can be found on the northern mountains of the Gerudo Desert region. You can reach the mountains by either climbing up the outside using a variety of Echoes or make your way through a cave system. Just keep in mind you'll need to use another Echo to actually reach the Stamp Stand itself. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Gerudo Desert Stamp Stand location four A fourth Stamp Stand can be found south-east of the oasis. You'll need to climb up a small cliff to reach it using an Echo like the Water Block. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Jabul Waters Stamp Rally locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom At the time of writing, we've found three Stamp Rally locations in the Jabul Waters region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Jabul Waters Stamp Stand location one This Stamp Stamp stands on the western side of Seesyde Village in the Jabul Waters region. You'll encounter this Stamp Stand as you progress through The Jabul Waters Rift main quest. There's no need to do any additional travelling for this stand - it's opposite the pier in the Seesyde Village. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Jabul Waters Stamp Stand location two This Stamp Stand is located to the west of the River Zora Village in the Jabul Waters region. It's important to note that it sits on a higher level to the village itself, so you'll need to climb up - we recommend using Water Block Echoes - to reach this stand. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Jabul Waters Stamp Stand location three This Stamp Stand can be easily reached by heading west from where you meet Lord Jabu-Jabu. You will have to walk through some water, but it honestly isn't very far! Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Eldin Volcano Stamp Rally locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Below lie the three Stamp Rally locations we've found so far in the Eldin Volcano region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Eldin Volcano Stamp Stand location one This Stamp Stand can be quite tricky to reach if you don't know its location, because it sits on a lone cliff edge directly on the border between Eldin Volcano, the Eternal Forest and Hyrule Field. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo There's multiple routes you can take to reach it, but the one we took began in Kakariko Village. We started by going north from the windmill in Kakariko Village and heading up to the man who runs the acorn mini-game. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo From there, we climbed atop the treetops north of the acorn man and continued north. Upon reaching the cliffs, we used a Crawltua Echo to climb up the mountainside and it safely took us to the Stamp Stand. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Eldin Volcano Stamp Stand location two You can find a Stamp Stand close to the entrance to Goron City. It sits to the right of the stairs leading up to the Goron City entrance and to the left of a nearby hot water pool. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Eldin Volcano Stamp Stand location three Another Stamp Rally can be found in the Eldin Volcano region sitting in the middle of a lava pool south of the Rock-Roast Quarry. To reach it you'll need to fly down from the top of a nearby cliff using a flying Echo like a Ghirro. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Lake Hylia Stamp Rally locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Currently, we've found one Stand Rally location around Lake Hylia in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Lake Hylia Stamp Stand location one While this Stamp Stand sits just east of the Suthorn Ruins, it's actually part of the Lake Hylia region. There's multiple ways to reach the Stamp Stand such as swimming across the lake or travelling across the tops of nearby trees before dropping down. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Faron Wetlands Stamp Rally locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom At the time of writing, we've found three Stamp Rally locations in the Faron Wetlands region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Faron Wetlands Stamp Stand location one This Stamp Stand can be found in the north-eastern corner of the Faron Wetlands. You need to travel across a small pool of water to reach it before using Echoes to climb up to reach the stand's location. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Faron Wetlands Stamp Stand location two For this Stamp Stand, you need to head south-west of Scrubton. Keep an eye out for a small pool of water sitting above a waterfall, which leads to a larger lake, as the Stamp Stand is sitting in its middle. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Faron Wetlands Stamp Stand location three This Stamp Stands sits roughly north of Heart Lake in the Faron Wetlands region. You will need to do some climbing to reach it, but we easily achieved this using Water Block Echoes. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Hebra Mountain Stamp Rally locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom So far we've found four Stamp Rally locations in the Hebra Mountain region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Hebra Mountain Stamp Stand location one You can find this Stamp Rally at the beginning of your journey through the Hebra Mountain region. It sits on a snowy outcrop directly south of the cave which brings you up to the mountains. You will need to do some climbing to reach it, but a Table Echo or two will do the job. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hebra Mountain Stamp Stand location two For this Stamp Stand you need to head to the bottom of the waterfall in the Hebra Mountain region. Once there, you'll find that there's a small islet in the middle of the river at the bottom of the river. An easy way to reach it is to jump in the river and then use the Water Block Echo to create a water elevator to reach the Stamp Stand. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hebra Mountain Stamp Stand location three For this Stamp Stand you first need to reach Condé's igloo in the Hebra Mountain region. From there, you need to climb up the cliffside next to the cave entrance and then go over the trees surrounding the Stamp Stand. You can easily achieve both by using Water Block Echoes. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hebra Mountain Stamp Stand location four To find this Stamp Stand, you first need to complete the 'Stamp Stand Swallowed!' side quest by talking to the Stamp Guy on the western peak of the Hebra Mountain. To complete this quest and make the Stamp Stand appear, you need to enter the Stilled Hebra Mountain Passage and clear the rift. Once the rift is gone, the Stamp Stand will appear. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo