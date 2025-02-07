Knowing all the soda machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure will give you access to creating delicious drinks to give away to your friends on the island as gifts.

However, you first need to unlock the soda machine through a specific quest. Once you've done the quest, you can start reading through this page to learn about all the drinks you can create in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Without further ado, here are all soda machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure and how to upgrade the soda machine.

All Soda Machine Recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

For every Soda Machine recipe you need to have one Fizzy Crystal as a base ingredient.

Here are all Soda Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Common

Here's the common soda machine recipe and you don't need the upgrade for this one:

Recipe Ingredient Rarity Soda Any ingredient not used for the recipes on the rest of this page, Fizzy Crystal Common

Uncommon

Here are all the uncommon soda machine recipes and you will need the upgrade for one of them:

Recipe Ingredient Rarity Apple Soda Apple, Fizzy Crystal Uncommon Cream Soda Coral Milk, Fizzy Crystal Uncommon Sakura Soda Sakura, Fizzy Crystal Uncommon Fiery Soda Cinna Bloom or Toasted Almond or Magma Bloom, Fizzy Crystal Uncommon Joke Soda Tofu, Fizzy Crystal Uncommon Swampy Soda Pumpkin or Spinip, Fizzy Crystal Uncommon Tropical Soda Pineapple, Fizzy Crystal Uncommon Banana Soda Banana, Fizzy Crystal Uncommon Strawberry Soda Strawberry, Fizzy Crystal Uncommon Sweet Soda Swampmallow or Sugar Kelp or Candy Cloud, Fizzy Crystal Uncommon Pochacco Energy Pop Tofu, Spinip, Fizzy Crystal Uncommon Upgraded

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Rare

Here are all rare soda machine recipes and you'll need the upgrade for all of them:

Recipe Ingredients Rarity Pumpkin Spice Soda Cinna Bloom, Pumpkin, Fizzy Crystal Rare Upgraded Surprising Soda Spinip, Toasted Almond, Fizzy Crystal Rare Upgraded Pineapple Lava Soda Magma Bloom, Pineapple, Fizzy Crystal Rare Upgraded

How to use the Soda Machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To use the soda machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need one Fizzy Crystal per recipe. Remember, you need to complete the Parched quest from Keroppi to unlock the soda machine before you can use it.

Once you've done all this, walk up to the soda machine and interact with it to bring up the soda-making menu.

You can use the 'Ingredients' tab to select an ingredient (or two, if you upgrade it) to add into the machine. This is a good way of experimenting to try to find new recipes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

Alternatively, you can use the 'Recipe' tab to select a recipe you've already discovered and automatically add the ingredients to the machine if you've got enough in your inventory.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

When you're happy with your choices, use the 'Cook' option to create some bubbly soda!

How to upgrade the Soda Machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To upgrade the Soda Machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure you need to reach friendship level six with Pekkle. You can do this by doing their character quests and finding out Pekkle's favourite gifts before giving them over.

Once you upgrade the Soda Machine you'll be able to add another ingredient to it and create more complex recipes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Sunblink/Sanrio

