All Smoothie and Potion recipes in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
How to make every drink and their effects.
Smoothies and Potions provide a range of boosts in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - from healing Hearts to recovering Swordfighter From Energy to reducing damage. You may even make one which protects you from certain elemental effects.
To help you make these very useful items, you'll find our complete Smoothie and Potions recipe lists for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom down below. That way you'll know which Smoothies you want to spend your precious ingredients on and which ones you don't. (Namely the censored Unfortunate Smoothie.)
Alongside this, we also take a look at some of the best Smoothies and Potions in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and how to make Smoothies and Potions too.
All Smoothie recipes in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
There are 60 Smoothie recipes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and below you'll find our complete list of every Smoothie recipe.
Before we get started though, it's important to note that certain Smoothies have multiple possible recipes. Due to this, we may not have all of the ingredient combinations for each Smooth listed. You'll also need to spend some Rupees to make a Smoothie.
|Smoothie
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Sweet Smoothie
|Floral Nectar and Floral Nectar
|Recovers two Hearts
|Milky Sweet Smoothie
|Floral Nectar and Fresh Milk
|Recover 15 Hearts
Full Energy Recovery
|Refreshing Smoothie
|Refreshing Grapes and Refreshing Grapes
|Recovers five Hearts
|Refreshing Mixed Smoothie
|Refreshing Grapes and Electro Apple
Refreshing Grapes and Riverhorse
Refreshing Grapes and Rock Salt
Radiant Butter and Refreshing Grapes
Tough Mango and Refreshing Grapes
Chilly Cactus and Refreshing Grapes
|Recovers seven Hearts
|Sweet Refreshing Smoothie
|Floral Nectar and Refreshing Grapes
|Recovers 10 Hearts
|Refreshing Milky Smoothie
|Fresh Milk and Refreshing Grapes
|Recovers 13 Hearts
|Milky Smoothie
|Fresh Milk and Fresh Milk
|Recovers seven Hearts
|Mixed Milky Smoothie
|Fresh Milk and Electro Apple
Chilly Cactus and Fresh Milk
|Recovers 13 Hearts
|Salted Milky Smoothie
|Rock Salt and Fresh Milk
|Recover 10 Hearts
Full Energy Recovery
|Tough Smoothie
|Tough Mango and Tough Mango
|Recover seven Hearts
Damage Reduction 01:00
|Mixed Tough Smoothie
|Chilly Cactus and Tough Mango
Bubble Kelp and Tough Mango
Electro Apple and Tough Mango
Radiant Butter and Tough Mango
|Recover 15 Hearts
Damage Reduction 01:00
|Sweet Tough Smoothie
|Tough Mango and Floral Nectar
|Recovers 15 Hearts
Damage Reduction 03:00
|Milky Tough Smoothie
|Fresh Milk and Tough Mango
|Recover 18 Hearts
Damage Reduction 01:00
|Salted Tough Smoothie
|Rock Salt and Tough Mango
|Full Energy Recovery
Damage Reduction 01:00
|Cactus Smoothie
|Floral Nectar and Chilly Cactus
Chilly Cactus and Riverhorse
Chilly Cactus and Chilly Cactus
Chilly Cactus and Twisted Pumpkin
|Recovers two Hearts
Fire-Proof 01:00
|Salted Cactus Smoothie
|Chilly Cactus and Rock Salt
|Half Energy Recovery
Fire-Proof 03:00
|Warm Smoothie
|Warm Pepper and Warm Pepper
|Half Energy Recovery
Chill-Proof 01:00
|Warm Mixed Smoothie
|Chilly Cactus and Warm Pepper
Refreshing Grapes and Warm Pepper
Warm Pepper and Twisted Pumpkin
|3/4 Energy Recovery
Chill-Proof 01:00
|Warm Rocktato Smoothie
|Warm Pepper and Rocktato
|1/3 Energy Recovery
Chill-Proof 03:00
|Warm Mixed Special
|Warm Pepper and Fresh Milk
Warm Pepper and Tough Mango
Electro Apple and Warm Pepper
Refreshing Grapes and Warm Pepper
|3/4 Energy Recovery
Chill-Proof 01:00
|Apple Smoothie
|Electro Apple and Electro Apple
|Recovers two Hearts
Lightning-Proof for 01:00
|Mixed Apple Smoothie
|Electro Apple and Floral Nectar
Electro Apple and Riverhorse
Electro Apple and Chilly Cactus
Electro Apple and Rocktato
|Recovers five Hearts
Lightning-Proof 03:00
|Salted Apple Smoothie
|Rock Salt and Electro Apple
|Full Energy Recovery
Lightning-Proof 01:00
|Bubble Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp and Bubble Kelp
|Recovers two Hearts
Dive Time Up 01:00
|Mixed Bubble Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp and Refreshing Grapes
Bubble Kelp and Electro Apple
Bubble Kelp and Rocktato
|Recovers five Hearts
Dive Time Up 01:00
|Pumpkin Bubble Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp and Twisted Pumpkin
|Recover 10 Hearts
Dive Time Up 01:00
|Milky Bubble Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp and Fresh Milk
|Recovers 10 Hearts
Dive Time Up 01:00
|Salted Bubble Smootie
|Bubble Kelp and Rock Salt
|Full Energy Recovery
Dive Time Up 01:00
|Rapid Smoothie
|Riverhorse and Bubble Kelp
Riverhorse and Riverhorse
Riverhorse and Floral Nectar
Riverhorse and Rock Salt
Riverhorse and Warm Pepper
Riverhorse and Rocktato
Riverhorse and Tough Mango
|Recovers five Hearts
Swim Speed Up 01:00
|Milky Rapid Smoothie
|Riverhorse and Fresh Milk
|Recovers 10 Hearts
Swim Speed Up 01:00
|Climbing Smoothie
|Rocktato and Rocktato
|Recover two Hearts
Wall-Climb Speed Up 01:00
|Mixed Climbing Smoothie
|Refreshing Grapes and Rocktato
Chilly Cactus and Rocktato
Radiant Butter and Rocktato
|Recover five Hearts
Wall-Climb Speed Up 01:00
|Sweet Climbing Smoothie
|Floral Nectar and Rocktato
|Recover five Hearts
Wall-Climb Speed Up 03:00
|Milky Climbing Smoothie
|Fresh Milk and Rocktato
|Recover 10 Hearts
Wall-Climb Speed Up 01:00
|Mango Climbing Smoothie
|Rocktato and Tough Mango
|Recover 15 Hearts
Wall-Climb Speed Up 03:00
|Salted Climbing Smoothie
|Rocktato and Rock Salt
|1/3 Energy Recovery
Wall-Climb Speed Up 01:00
|Radiant Smoothie
|Radiant Butter and Bubble Kelp
Radiant Butter and Radiant Butter
|Recovers two Hearts
Glow 01:00
|Apple Radiant Smoothie
|Electro Apple and Radiant Butter
|Recover five Hearts
Glow 01:00
|Mixed Radiant Smoothie
|Chilly Cactus and Radiant Butter
|Recover five Hearts
Glow 01:00
|Sweet Radiant Smoothie
|Radiant Butter and Floral Nectar
|Recovers five Hearts
Glow 03:00
|Pumpkin Radiant Smoothie
|Radiant Butter and Twisted Pumpkin
|Recover 10 Hearts
Glow 01:00
|Milky Radiant Smoothie
|Fresh Milk and Radiant Butter
|Recover 10 Hearts
Glow 01:00
|Salted Radiant Smoothie
|Radiant Butter and Rock Salt
|3/4 Energy Recovery
Glow 01:00
|Twisty Smoothie
|Twisted Pumpkin and Twisted Pumpkin
|Recover five Hearts
Winding Speed Up 01:00
|Mixed Twisty Smoothie
|Refreshing Grapes and Twisted Pumpkin
Riverhorse and Twisted Pumpkin
Electro Apple and Twisted Pumpkin
Rocktato and Twisted Pumpkin
|Recover 10 Hearts
Winding Speed Up 01:00
|Sweet Twisty Smoothie
|Floral Nectar and Twisted Pumpkin
|Recover 10 Hearts
Winding Speed Up 03:00
|Milky Twisty Smoothie
|Fresh Milk and Twisted Pumpkin
Rocktato and Twisted Pumpkin
|Recover 13 Hearts
Winding Speed Up 01:00
|Mango Twisty Smoothie
|Twisted Pumpkin and Tough Mango
|Recover 15 Hearts
Winding Speed Up 03:00
|Salted Twisty Smoothie
|Rock Salt and Twisted Pumpkin
|Full Energy Recovery
Winding Speed Up 01:00
|Golden Smoothie
|Golden Egg and Refreshing Grapes
Golden Egg and Golden Egg
Floral Nectar and Golden Egg
Golden Egg and Rock Salt
Golden Egg and Fresh Milk
|Recovers 20 Hearts
|Golden Tough Smoothie
|Tough Mango and Golden Egg
|Recover 20 Hearts
Damage Reduction 05:00
|Golden Chilly Smoothie
|Chilly Cactus and Golden Egg
|Recovers 20 Hearts
Fire-Proof 05:00
|Golden Piping-Hot Smoothie
|Warm Pepper and Golden Egg
|Recover 20 Hearts
Ice-Proof 05:00
|Golden Electro Smoothie
|Electro Apple and Golden Egg
|Recover 20 Hearts
Lightning-Proof 05:00
|Golden Bubble Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp and Golden Egg
|Recover 20 Hearts
Dive Time Up 05:00
|Golden Rapid Smoothie
|Riverhorse and Golden Egg
|Recover 20 Hearts
Swim Speed Up 05:00
|Golden Climbing Smoothie
|Recover 20 Hearts
Wall-Climb Speed Up 05:00
|Recover 20 Hearts
Wall-Climb Speed Up 05:00
|Golden Radiant Smoothie
|Radiant Butter and Golden Egg
|Recover 20 Hearts
Glow 05:00
|Golden Twisty Smoothie
|Twisted Pumpkin and Golden Egg
|Recover 20 Hearts
Winding Speed Up 05:00
|Unfortunate Smoothie
|Bubble Kelp and Floral Nectar
Floral Nectar and Rock Salt
River Horse and Radiant Butter
Monster Fang and Chilly Cactus
Warm Pepper and Floral Nectar
Rock Salt and Rock Salt
Rock Salt and Warm Pepper
Fresh Milk and Monster Fang
Monster Fang and Monster Fang
Tough Mango and Monster Fang
Bubble Kelp and Warm Pepper
Bubble Kelp and Chilly Cactus
Chilly Cactus and Monster Fang
Refreshing Grapes and Monster Fang
Bubble Kelp and Monster Guts
Riverhorse and Monster Guts
Refreshing Grapes and Monster Guts
Electro Apple and Monster Fang
Warm Pepper and Rock Salt
Warm Pepper and Radiant Butter
Floral Nectar and Monster Guts
Floral Nectar and Monster Fangs
Fresh Milk and Monster Guts
Rocktato and Monster Guts
Rock Salt and Floral Nectar
Rock Salt and Monster Guts
Rock Salt and Monster Fang
Radiant Butter and Monster Guts
Twisted Pumpkin and Monster Guts
Monster Guts and Monster Guts
Monster Guts and Monster Fang
Monster Guts and Golden Egg
Monster Fang and Golden Egg
|Recovers half a Heart
1/3 Energy Recovery
All Potion recipes in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
There are 10 Potion recipes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and down below you'll find our complete Potions recipe list. Just remember that you'll need to send 10 Rupees to make a Potion.
|Potion
|Ingredients
|Effects
|Tough Potion
|Tough Mango and Monster Guts
|Damage Reduction 05:00
|Chilly Potion
|Chilly Cactus and Monster Guts
|Fire-Proof 05:00
|Warming Potion
|Warm Pepper and Monster Fang
|Chill-Proof 05:00
|Piping-Hot Potion
|Warm Pepper and Monster Guts
|Ice-Proof 05:00
|Electro Potion
|Electro Apple and Monster Guts
|Lightning-Proof 05:00
|Bubble Potion
|Monster Fang and Bubble Kelp
|Dive Time Up 05:00
|Rapid Potion
|Monster Fang and Riverhorse
|Swim Speed Up 05:00
|Climbing Potion
|Rocktato and Monster Fang
|Wall-Climb Speed Up 06:00
|Radiant Potion
|Radiant Butter and Monster Fang
|Glow 05:00
|Twisty Potion
|Twisted Pumpkin and Monster Fang
|Winding Speed Up 05:00
Best Smoothies and Potions in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
When it comes to selecting the best Smoothies and Potions in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, it's a good idea to have a range of drinks in your collection. Some can be focused on simply restoring your health and others can be there to provide useful effects, such as increasing your wall-climbing speed or dive time.
The Golden Smoothies are by far the best Smoothies you can make in Echoes of Wisdom, especially when you reach the later stages of Zelda's adventure. Not only do they restore a total of 20 Hearts, which is really useful if you get in a tricky spot, but the boosts they provide last for five minutes. The downside to making these Smoothies is that they all require Golden Eggs and these can be quite hard to find. While you're looking for those ingredients, we recommend making the sweet or salted variants as they require easier to find ingredients and provide good boosts.
You may be put off by Potions due to how they only provide boosts and don't restore health. Yet, the boosts they provide last just as long as the Golden Smoothies - a full five minutes. This means it's a good idea to keep a couple in your inventory if you're planning on doing a certain activity, like an awful lot of diving, as it won't waste any of the health restoration Golden Smoothies offer.
Recipes, Please side quest in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom explained
Smoothie and Potion making has a side quest connected to it in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, called 'Recipes, Please'. This quest is divided into two parts - the first challenges you to create 10 recipes and then the second asks you to make an additional 20 recipes. This means you need to make 30 Smoothie, including the Potion, recipes in total.
After making 10 recipes, you'll be awarded with the Survey Scope accessory. Equipping the Survey Scope will make ingredients and Monster Stones appear a little more often when you're either defeating monsters and breaking objects. This will make it easier to build up your ingredient collections for making more recipes.
Once you've made a total of 30 Smoothie recipes, you'll get the Survey Binoculars accessory. The Survey Binoculars have an even higher chance of making ingredients and Monster Stones appear during your adventures.
You don't need to visit a specific Business Scrub to start or complete 'Recipes, Please'. Instead, you can simply continue this quest whenever you run into any Business Scrub.
How to make Smoothies and Potions in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
You make Smoothies at any of the Business Scrub Smoothie Shops dotted about Hyrule in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. Once you find one of these stands simply talk to the Business Scrub running it and, when prompted, select the two ingredients you wish to turn into a Smoothie. Don't forget to pay 10 Rupees either…
The Business Scrub will then do all of the work for you before handing over your Smoothie. Just make sure you've actually collected some ingredients to turn into a Smoothie! As you can see from our list above, you can use the same ingredient twice, which can be quite useful if you've only found Floral Nectar for example so far.
It's a good idea to make a couple of Smoothies whenever you encounter a Smoothie Shop to ensure you always have some healing items on hand during Zelda's adventure. Drinking a Smoothie could be the push you need to defeat a boss - whether it comes in recovering some Hearts or protection from a status effect.
Any spare Smoothies you have can also be sold to a Business Scrub if you're in need of Rupees. You can earn a profit from nearly every Smoothie you make - the Unfortunate Smoothie being the obvious exception.
Finally, you'll also get 10 Golden Eggs once you've made every Smoothie and Potion recipe.
Good luck making Smoothies and, if you'd like to learn more about Zelda's adventure, check out our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough!