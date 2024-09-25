All Smoothie and Potion recipes in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Smoothies and Potions provide a range of boosts in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - from healing Hearts to recovering Swordfighter From Energy to reducing damage. You may even make one which protects you from certain elemental effects.

To help you make these very useful items, you'll find our complete Smoothie and Potions recipe lists for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom down below. That way you'll know which Smoothies you want to spend your precious ingredients on and which ones you don't. (Namely the censored Unfortunate Smoothie.)

Alongside this, we also take a look at some of the best Smoothies and Potions in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and how to make Smoothies and Potions too.

On this page:

All Smoothie recipes in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom There are 60 Smoothie recipes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and below you'll find our complete list of every Smoothie recipe. Before we get started though, it's important to note that certain Smoothies have multiple possible recipes. Due to this, we may not have all of the ingredient combinations for each Smooth listed. You'll also need to spend some Rupees to make a Smoothie. Smoothie Ingredients Effects Sweet Smoothie Floral Nectar and Floral Nectar Recovers two Hearts Milky Sweet Smoothie Floral Nectar and Fresh Milk Recover 15 Hearts

Full Energy Recovery Refreshing Smoothie Refreshing Grapes and Refreshing Grapes Recovers five Hearts Refreshing Mixed Smoothie Refreshing Grapes and Electro Apple

Refreshing Grapes and Riverhorse

Refreshing Grapes and Rock Salt

Radiant Butter and Refreshing Grapes

Tough Mango and Refreshing Grapes

Chilly Cactus and Refreshing Grapes Recovers seven Hearts Sweet Refreshing Smoothie Floral Nectar and Refreshing Grapes Recovers 10 Hearts Refreshing Milky Smoothie Fresh Milk and Refreshing Grapes Recovers 13 Hearts Milky Smoothie Fresh Milk and Fresh Milk Recovers seven Hearts Mixed Milky Smoothie Fresh Milk and Electro Apple

Chilly Cactus and Fresh Milk Recovers 13 Hearts Salted Milky Smoothie Rock Salt and Fresh Milk Recover 10 Hearts

Full Energy Recovery Tough Smoothie Tough Mango and Tough Mango Recover seven Hearts

Damage Reduction 01:00 Mixed Tough Smoothie Chilly Cactus and Tough Mango

Bubble Kelp and Tough Mango

Electro Apple and Tough Mango

Radiant Butter and Tough Mango Recover 15 Hearts

Damage Reduction 01:00 Sweet Tough Smoothie Tough Mango and Floral Nectar Recovers 15 Hearts

Damage Reduction 03:00 Milky Tough Smoothie Fresh Milk and Tough Mango Recover 18 Hearts

Damage Reduction 01:00 Salted Tough Smoothie Rock Salt and Tough Mango Full Energy Recovery

Damage Reduction 01:00 Cactus Smoothie Floral Nectar and Chilly Cactus

Chilly Cactus and Riverhorse

Chilly Cactus and Chilly Cactus

Chilly Cactus and Twisted Pumpkin Recovers two Hearts

Fire-Proof 01:00 Salted Cactus Smoothie Chilly Cactus and Rock Salt Half Energy Recovery

Fire-Proof 03:00 Warm Smoothie Warm Pepper and Warm Pepper Half Energy Recovery

Chill-Proof 01:00 Warm Mixed Smoothie Chilly Cactus and Warm Pepper

Refreshing Grapes and Warm Pepper

Warm Pepper and Twisted Pumpkin 3/4 Energy Recovery

Chill-Proof 01:00 Warm Rocktato Smoothie Warm Pepper and Rocktato 1/3 Energy Recovery

Chill-Proof 03:00 Warm Mixed Special Warm Pepper and Fresh Milk

Warm Pepper and Tough Mango

Electro Apple and Warm Pepper

Refreshing Grapes and Warm Pepper 3/4 Energy Recovery

Chill-Proof 01:00 Apple Smoothie Electro Apple and Electro Apple Recovers two Hearts

Lightning-Proof for 01:00 Mixed Apple Smoothie Electro Apple and Floral Nectar

Electro Apple and Riverhorse

Electro Apple and Chilly Cactus

Electro Apple and Rocktato Recovers five Hearts

Lightning-Proof 03:00 Salted Apple Smoothie Rock Salt and Electro Apple Full Energy Recovery

Lightning-Proof 01:00 Bubble Smoothie Bubble Kelp and Bubble Kelp Recovers two Hearts

Dive Time Up 01:00 Mixed Bubble Smoothie Bubble Kelp and Refreshing Grapes

Bubble Kelp and Electro Apple

Bubble Kelp and Rocktato Recovers five Hearts

Dive Time Up 01:00 Pumpkin Bubble Smoothie Bubble Kelp and Twisted Pumpkin Recover 10 Hearts

Dive Time Up 01:00 Milky Bubble Smoothie Bubble Kelp and Fresh Milk Recovers 10 Hearts

Dive Time Up 01:00 Salted Bubble Smootie Bubble Kelp and Rock Salt Full Energy Recovery

Dive Time Up 01:00 Rapid Smoothie Riverhorse and Bubble Kelp

Riverhorse and Riverhorse

Riverhorse and Floral Nectar

Riverhorse and Rock Salt

Riverhorse and Warm Pepper

Riverhorse and Rocktato

Riverhorse and Tough Mango Recovers five Hearts

Swim Speed Up 01:00 Milky Rapid Smoothie Riverhorse and Fresh Milk Recovers 10 Hearts

Swim Speed Up 01:00 Climbing Smoothie Rocktato and Rocktato Recover two Hearts

Wall-Climb Speed Up 01:00 Mixed Climbing Smoothie Refreshing Grapes and Rocktato

Chilly Cactus and Rocktato

Radiant Butter and Rocktato Recover five Hearts

Wall-Climb Speed Up 01:00 Sweet Climbing Smoothie Floral Nectar and Rocktato Recover five Hearts

Wall-Climb Speed Up 03:00 Milky Climbing Smoothie Fresh Milk and Rocktato Recover 10 Hearts

Wall-Climb Speed Up 01:00 Mango Climbing Smoothie Rocktato and Tough Mango Recover 15 Hearts

Wall-Climb Speed Up 03:00 Salted Climbing Smoothie Rocktato and Rock Salt 1/3 Energy Recovery

Wall-Climb Speed Up 01:00 Radiant Smoothie Radiant Butter and Bubble Kelp

Radiant Butter and Radiant Butter Recovers two Hearts

Glow 01:00 Apple Radiant Smoothie Electro Apple and Radiant Butter Recover five Hearts

Glow 01:00 Mixed Radiant Smoothie Chilly Cactus and Radiant Butter Recover five Hearts

Glow 01:00 Sweet Radiant Smoothie Radiant Butter and Floral Nectar Recovers five Hearts

Glow 03:00 Pumpkin Radiant Smoothie Radiant Butter and Twisted Pumpkin Recover 10 Hearts

Glow 01:00 Milky Radiant Smoothie Fresh Milk and Radiant Butter Recover 10 Hearts

Glow 01:00 Salted Radiant Smoothie Radiant Butter and Rock Salt 3/4 Energy Recovery

Glow 01:00 Twisty Smoothie Twisted Pumpkin and Twisted Pumpkin Recover five Hearts

Winding Speed Up 01:00 Mixed Twisty Smoothie Refreshing Grapes and Twisted Pumpkin

Riverhorse and Twisted Pumpkin

Electro Apple and Twisted Pumpkin

Rocktato and Twisted Pumpkin Recover 10 Hearts

Winding Speed Up 01:00 Sweet Twisty Smoothie Floral Nectar and Twisted Pumpkin Recover 10 Hearts

Winding Speed Up 03:00 Milky Twisty Smoothie Fresh Milk and Twisted Pumpkin

Rocktato and Twisted Pumpkin Recover 13 Hearts

Winding Speed Up 01:00 Mango Twisty Smoothie Twisted Pumpkin and Tough Mango Recover 15 Hearts

Winding Speed Up 03:00 Salted Twisty Smoothie Rock Salt and Twisted Pumpkin Full Energy Recovery

Winding Speed Up 01:00 Golden Smoothie Golden Egg and Refreshing Grapes

Golden Egg and Golden Egg

Floral Nectar and Golden Egg

Golden Egg and Rock Salt

Golden Egg and Fresh Milk Recovers 20 Hearts Golden Tough Smoothie Tough Mango and Golden Egg Recover 20 Hearts

Damage Reduction 05:00 Golden Chilly Smoothie Chilly Cactus and Golden Egg Recovers 20 Hearts

Fire-Proof 05:00 Golden Piping-Hot Smoothie Warm Pepper and Golden Egg Recover 20 Hearts

Ice-Proof 05:00 Golden Electro Smoothie Electro Apple and Golden Egg Recover 20 Hearts

Lightning-Proof 05:00 Golden Bubble Smoothie Bubble Kelp and Golden Egg Recover 20 Hearts

Dive Time Up 05:00 Golden Rapid Smoothie Riverhorse and Golden Egg Recover 20 Hearts

Swim Speed Up 05:00 Golden Climbing Smoothie Recover 20 Hearts

Wall-Climb Speed Up 05:00 Recover 20 Hearts

Wall-Climb Speed Up 05:00 Golden Radiant Smoothie Radiant Butter and Golden Egg Recover 20 Hearts

Glow 05:00 Golden Twisty Smoothie Twisted Pumpkin and Golden Egg Recover 20 Hearts

Winding Speed Up 05:00 Unfortunate Smoothie Bubble Kelp and Floral Nectar

Floral Nectar and Rock Salt

River Horse and Radiant Butter

Monster Fang and Chilly Cactus

Warm Pepper and Floral Nectar

Rock Salt and Rock Salt

Rock Salt and Warm Pepper

Fresh Milk and Monster Fang

Monster Fang and Monster Fang

Tough Mango and Monster Fang

Bubble Kelp and Warm Pepper

Bubble Kelp and Chilly Cactus

Chilly Cactus and Monster Fang

Refreshing Grapes and Monster Fang

Bubble Kelp and Monster Guts

Riverhorse and Monster Guts

Refreshing Grapes and Monster Guts

Electro Apple and Monster Fang

Warm Pepper and Rock Salt

Warm Pepper and Radiant Butter

Floral Nectar and Monster Guts

Floral Nectar and Monster Fangs

Fresh Milk and Monster Guts

Rocktato and Monster Guts

Rock Salt and Floral Nectar

Rock Salt and Monster Guts

Rock Salt and Monster Fang

Radiant Butter and Monster Guts

Twisted Pumpkin and Monster Guts

Monster Guts and Monster Guts

Monster Guts and Monster Fang

Monster Guts and Golden Egg

Monster Fang and Golden Egg Recovers half a Heart

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

All Potion recipes in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom There are 10 Potion recipes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and down below you'll find our complete Potions recipe list. Just remember that you'll need to send 10 Rupees to make a Potion. Potion Ingredients Effects Tough Potion Tough Mango and Monster Guts Damage Reduction 05:00 Chilly Potion Chilly Cactus and Monster Guts Fire-Proof 05:00 Warming Potion Warm Pepper and Monster Fang Chill-Proof 05:00 Piping-Hot Potion Warm Pepper and Monster Guts Ice-Proof 05:00 Electro Potion Electro Apple and Monster Guts Lightning-Proof 05:00 Bubble Potion Monster Fang and Bubble Kelp Dive Time Up 05:00 Rapid Potion Monster Fang and Riverhorse Swim Speed Up 05:00 Climbing Potion Rocktato and Monster Fang Wall-Climb Speed Up 06:00 Radiant Potion Radiant Butter and Monster Fang Glow 05:00 Twisty Potion Twisted Pumpkin and Monster Fang Winding Speed Up 05:00 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Best Smoothies and Potions in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom When it comes to selecting the best Smoothies and Potions in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, it's a good idea to have a range of drinks in your collection. Some can be focused on simply restoring your health and others can be there to provide useful effects, such as increasing your wall-climbing speed or dive time. The Golden Smoothies are by far the best Smoothies you can make in Echoes of Wisdom, especially when you reach the later stages of Zelda's adventure. Not only do they restore a total of 20 Hearts, which is really useful if you get in a tricky spot, but the boosts they provide last for five minutes. The downside to making these Smoothies is that they all require Golden Eggs and these can be quite hard to find. While you're looking for those ingredients, we recommend making the sweet or salted variants as they require easier to find ingredients and provide good boosts. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo You may be put off by Potions due to how they only provide boosts and don't restore health. Yet, the boosts they provide last just as long as the Golden Smoothies - a full five minutes. This means it's a good idea to keep a couple in your inventory if you're planning on doing a certain activity, like an awful lot of diving, as it won't waste any of the health restoration Golden Smoothies offer.

Recipes, Please side quest in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom explained Smoothie and Potion making has a side quest connected to it in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, called 'Recipes, Please'. This quest is divided into two parts - the first challenges you to create 10 recipes and then the second asks you to make an additional 20 recipes. This means you need to make 30 Smoothie, including the Potion, recipes in total. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo After making 10 recipes, you'll be awarded with the Survey Scope accessory. Equipping the Survey Scope will make ingredients and Monster Stones appear a little more often when you're either defeating monsters and breaking objects. This will make it easier to build up your ingredient collections for making more recipes. Once you've made a total of 30 Smoothie recipes, you'll get the Survey Binoculars accessory. The Survey Binoculars have an even higher chance of making ingredients and Monster Stones appear during your adventures. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo You don't need to visit a specific Business Scrub to start or complete 'Recipes, Please'. Instead, you can simply continue this quest whenever you run into any Business Scrub.