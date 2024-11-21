All Silent Hill 2 weapons and how to get them

You'll need to find some good weapons in Silent Hill 2 if you want to make enemy and boss encounters as easy as possible.

Bosses eat up a lot of your ammo, so we recommend using your melee weapons on the regular enemies as often as you can to conserve resources.

No matter how you like to play, our list of all weapons in Silent Hill 2 can help you find them all in your playthrough. This is includes how to get the Handgun, Shotgun, Rifle, and Chainsaw.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2, so the locations might not be correct if you're playing the original version.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For more help, check out our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough.

All weapons in Silent Hill 2 listed

There are seven weapons in the remake of Silent Hill 2:

Wooden Plank (unmissable)

Handgun

Shotgun

Steel Pipe (unmissable)

Rifle

The Great Knife (temporary, and unmissable)

Chainsaw (New Game Plus only)

The Hyper Spray is not in the remake of Silent Hill 2, but the Great Knife is. Although, you only get to use the Great Knife for a very brief period to solve a puzzle in the Labyrinth - you can't switch to it like you can an ordinary weapon.

How to get the Wooden Plank in Silent Hill 2

The Wooden Plank is an unmissable melee weapon you get at the same time as the Radio in the remake of Silent Hill 2. It's on a chair inside the house you have to go through near the beginning of the game, just after James crawls through a garage door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

How to get the Handgun in Silent Hill 2

The Handgun is located in Room 217 of Wood Side Apartments in the remake of Silent Hill 2.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Here's the steps you need to take after reaching East South Vale to get the Handgun in Silent Hill 2:

Solve the Jukebox puzzle. Find the Wood Side Apartments Key near the greenish-blue car in the area between Neely's Bar, Texan Cafe, American Cafe, and Gonzales Restaurant. Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami Enter Wood Side Apartments, on the west side of Katz St. Climb the stairs to 2F and enter Room 202 to get the Flashlight and Chute Courtyard Key. Use the Chute Courtyard Key on the east side of 1F. Drag the trolley over to the empty window and then climb through the window. Try to pick up the key behind the bars near Room 107, then enter the now open door found near the toilets to the right of the 1F save point. Collect the Golden Apple Handle from Room 108 (to complete the Coin Cabinet puzzle later), then pick up the 2F Hallway Key near room 107. Climb the stairs and use the 2F Hallway Key on the door near Room 203a. Go through the gap in the wall in Room 213. Enter room 217 and pick up the Handgun from the red shopping cart.

How to get the Shotgun in Silent Hill 2

The Shotgun is located inside a locker in the Women's Locker Room on 2F of Brookhaven Hospital in the remake of Silent Hill 2.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Here's the steps you need to take after reaching Brookhaven Hospital to get the Shotgun in Silent Hill 2:

Solve the Reception Office padlock puzzle to get the Basement Key. Go down the flight of stars on the southeast side of 1F and use the Basement Key. Power up the Elevator by using the Filled Fuel Can on the Generator (fill the Empty Fuel Can with the Fuel Tank found in a separate room to get the Filled Fuel Can). Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami Take the elevator up to 2F and go to the west side of 2F by following the southern corridors. Enter the Women's Locker Room and pick up the Shotgun from inside the locker.

How to get the Steel Pipe in Silent Hill 2

The Steel Pipe is an unmissable melee weapon in the remake of Silent Hill 2 that replaces your Wooden Plank during the chase scene with Maria. This occurs shortly after you open Jack's Safe and unlock the gate to another area of South Vale.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

How to get the Rifle in Silent Hill 2

The Rifle is located inside a cabinet in the small guard room on 1F of Toluca Prison in the remake of Silent Hill 2, but the cabinet is locked. You need the Armory Key to open it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Here's the steps you need to take after reaching Toluca Prison to get the Rifle in Silent Hill 2:

Get the Heaviest Weight from the Church on 1F. Use the Heaviest Weight on the scales in the Yard to unlock the Headless Serpent Door. Work your way through the Death Row section and solve the Generator puzzle. Pick up the Armory Key in the room just south of the Witness Checkpoint. Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami Return to the small guard room and use the Armory Key to get the Rifle.

How to get the Great Knife in Silent Hill 2

The Great Knife is an unmissable weapon that you get while progressing with the story in the Labyrinth section of the Silent Hill 2 remake. Specifically, you pick up the Great Knife soon after you finally reach Maria in her cell. You have to interact with it and drag it through the nearby 'Strange Wall' of people to pass through the wall.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

How to get the Chainsaw in Silent Hill 2

The Chainsaw is a New Game Plus-exclusive weapon in the Silent Hill 2 remake. While playing in New Game Plus, you can find it just across from the ranch, right at the beginning of the game after you speak with Angela for the first time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Good luck taking on enemies with these weapons in Silent Hill 2!