All Pyke Syndicate Vault Keycard locations in Star Wars Outlaws

You need to know all three Pyke Syndicate Vault Keycard locations in Star Wars Outlaws to get into the small vault in the Pyke territory in Mirogana on Toshara.

Naturally, for safety reasons, all of the Vault Keycards are in different places across Toshara. Luckily, after accessing the terminal near the Pyke vault, you'll know almost exactly where to look in Star Wars Outlaws.

Without further ado, here are all Pyke Syndicate Vault Keycard locations on Toshara in Star Wars Outlaws.

On this page:

Gorak's Vault Keycard location in Star Wars Outlaws

Gorak's Vault Keycard is at the Pyke Poaching Station in the Pyke Territory in Lost Steppe on Toshara. This is in the south-west corner of the map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

You're looking for the building in the southern portion of their territory and it's on a cliff edge. There are Pyke patrolling this area so, unless you're on their good side, you'll need to sneak in or blast your way through to get to the main building:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

You cannot use the front entrance of this building without a special keycard, however there's an easier way in. Head around to the rear entrance of the building, this is on the side that's overlooking the edge of a cliff. Use your Data Spike to match the rhythm of the lock and open the door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Follow the path around inside until you come to an office-like area. Gorak's Vault Keycard is on the desk.

Tizlak's Vault Keycard location in Star Wars Outlaws

Tizlak's Vault Keycard is at the Pyke Syndicate Workshop in The Mirage area south-west of Mirogana on Toshara. The outpost itself is in the south-eastern portion of this area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Head inside the outpost via the south-west grapple point, then sneak your way in and through the large doors on your right to get into the central area of the Outpost.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When in here, go up the ladder in front of you and deal with the Pykes however you want to (if you're not on their good side).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

From the top of the ladder, head forwards on the platform and then look to your left. You should see a box hanging here. To the left of the box is a switch, activate this and the box will begin to move.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Once it's moving, jump and grab onto the hand-holds on the edge of the box.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Ride the box until it stops, then climb off onto the nearby platform. Tizlak's Vault Keycard is in the right-hand corner of this platform (when your back is to the box drop-off point).

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Jinnjo's Vault Keycard location in Star Wars Outlaws

Finally, Jinnjo's Vault Keycard is at the Pyke Hideout/Pyke Stockroom in the nothern part of Lost Steppe on Toshara.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

This is a small building but don't be fooled, it's heavily guarded. As we're on the Pyke's bad side, we ended up engaged in a very long fire-fight with them - we found it most useful to steal the Pyke weapons to use against them and to use Nix to attack the shielded Pyke so we could get a clear shot.

When the area is clear, use your Data Spike to open the locked door for the building. Jinnjo's Vault Keycard is on the table on the right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Now that you've got all three Keycards you can go back to the Pyke Syndicate Vault and obtain some good loot!

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Star Wars Outlaws content, check out our pages showing you how to win Sabacc and how to cheat at Sabacc. We've also got pages showing you how to get Credits and one that explains Syndicate Reputation too.