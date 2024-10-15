There are a total of eight playable characters in Metaphor: ReFantazio. This means any character that you can control in your party and doesn't include the rest of your followers.

So, who will be joining you on your adventure through Metaphor: ReFantazio? That's the exact question we've answered in our list below - but we should warn you that there are potential story spoilers ahead.

Without further ado, here are all playable characters in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

All playable characters in Metaphor ReFantazio

Here's a list of all playable characters in Metaphor: ReFantazio and a bit of information about each of them:

The Protagonist

The Protagonist is the main character of Metaphor: ReFantazio (I mean, the clue is in the name). You actually get to name this character anything you'd like to near the beginning and, though they are referred to by the one you choose throughout the story, they also get given other names like 'Captain'.

The Protagonist is part of the Elda Tribe who are very much looked down upon by the rest of the world, they're called 'tainted' as it's believe they have dangerous and heretical magic. The Protagonist often gets talked down to, especially at the beginning of the game, but that doesn't deter him from his goal of finding a way to lift a deadly curse placed on a close childhood friend.

Grius

Grius is a character you meet very early-on in the story and he's a fiercly loyal, as well as experienced, warrior who's the sole reason that the Prince still lives today (even if he is, you know, cursed). Grius is also a father to a sweet young girl called Maria who lives at the Honeybee Inn in Grand Trad under the caring and watchful eye of Fabienne. With his sights set on vengeance on Louis, Grius will lead you and your party into Grand Trad to bring an end to Louis. However, things go awry and eventually you'll end up having to fight undead Grius.

Strohl

Strohl is a loyal friend and party member that you meet early in the story, you actually take on your first big enemy alongside him by yourself. He's the last remaining survivor of a human attack on a village and his parents were the nobles of the village. He's part of the Clemar Tribe and, as a noble, it's odd that Strohl decided to enlist in the State Army (which is where you first meet him.)

He's a strong warrior and is loyal to the cause - bringing Louis down. Once you create a bond with Strohl (this happens naturally in the story) you'll unlock the Warrior Archetype.

Hulkenberg

Hulkenberg is a character you meet just at the beginning of Regalith Grand Cathedral and is a key ally throughout your adventure. As a former member of the royal family's Kingsguard, Hulkenberg was there the night the young Prince was attacked and had the curse put upon him. After spending years looking for the young Prince, she began to lose hope - that was until meeting Strohl and the Protagonist. However, she blames herself for the young Prince's curse.

She's part of the Roussainte Tribe and she's a skilled warrior who excels at using various types of weaponry, which is how she became assigned to the Kingsguard at a young age. Forming a bond with Hulkenberg (which happens naturally in the story) will unlock the Knight Archetype.

Heismay

Heismay used to be a knight of the Eugief Tribe and, like the Protagonist's one, this tribe is often subject to prejudice and discrimination. The reason for such harsh treatment? Simply the fact that Eugief's look drastically different to any other tribes you can find in the world. Eugiefs are also mostly nocturnal.

Heismay carries the Eugief trait of being sensitive to sound, which makes him a great ally out in the field as he can often sense danger before anyone else in the party will pick up on it. Creating a bond with Heismay will unlock the Thief Archetype.

Junah

Junah is part of the Nidia Tribe and is a songstress who is well known across the kingdom as 'the best in the land'. She often heads up important or big events, usually the ones held by royal titles but not everything is as perfect as it seems for her.

It's said that Junah lives with Louis after he takes her in and it's thought that she's something of a close aid to him. Clearly, she can't be too pleased with the arrangement as she does join your party later in the story. Once you create a bond with Junah you'll unlock the Masked Dancer Archetype.

Eupha

Eupha is part of the Mustari Tribe and is the Priestess of the Dragon God, her full name is Euphausia but she's happy to be called Eupha. She has a third eye that increases her already naturally strong abilities with magic and allows her to see where Magla flows. You meet her on Virga Island, the home of the Mustari tribe who are referred to as Pagans and are in conflict with the Sanctist church

You'll only meet her once you've made a fair bit of progress through the main story - so don't expect to meet her in the first few hours of playing. Once you successfully create a bond with Eupha you can unlock the Summoner Archetype.

Basilio

Basilio is part of the Paripus Tribe and is actually part of Louis' Private Army, more officially he's one of Louis' two Executives. Basilio works with his older brother Fidelio and trusts his brother's judgements, though sometimes this might not be the best thing. However, while Basilio and Fidelio are on Louis' side, they question his motives...

Basilio is the final playable character you can unlock, meaning you do need to spend a fair amount of time progressing through the main story to reach the point you can add him to your party. Once you've got him though, creating a bond with Basilio will unlock the Berskerer Archetype.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Metaphor: ReFantazio content then check out our pages showing you how to unlock Royal Archetypes and the best Archetypes for each character.