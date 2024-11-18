Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 lets you take to the skies above numerous iconic places to see them from a different point of view, all from the comfort of your own home.

You can choose from multiple different types of aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, including helicopters like the CH470 Chinook, unforgettable planes like the A330-743L Beluga XL and even more calming options like a Hot Air Balloon. However, some options will be limited by which version of the game you buy.

Without further ado, here's our list of all planes, helicopters and aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

On this page:

All Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 planes listed

The amount of planes and helicopters you can fly will depend on which edition of the game you've purchased. At minimum you'll be able to fly 70 different aircraft including the Airbus A380-300 and a Hot Air Balloon.

Here are all of the planes available in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, split by the editon they're available in.

Standard Edition

Here are all of the aircraft options available if you've purchased the standard edition:

L-39

Optica

AT-802

A310-300

A320neo

A321LR

A330 (-200, -300, 300P2F)

A33-743L Beluga XL

A400M Altas

H125

Skyship 600

Midnight

Pitts Special S1S

Pitts Special S2S

Bonanza G36

King Air 250i

407

737 MAX B

747-8l (-8f)

F/A-1BE

152

172 Skyhawk (G1000)

208 B Grand Caravan EX

400 Corvalis TT

Citation CJ4

Hawk Arrow II

Vision SF50 (VisionJet)

NXCub

XCub

JN-4 Jenny

TBM 930

CL-415

DHC-2 Beaver

DHC-6 Twin Otter

DG-1001E

LS8-18

DA40 NG

DA62

DC-3

Draco X

S-64F Aircrane

EXTRA 330LT

A-10 Thunderbolt II

Flight Design CTSL

G-21A Goose

Cabri G2

ES-30

Hot Air Balloon (Hot Air Balloon)

Hot Air Balloon (FlyDoo)

H-4 Hercules (Spruce Goose)

ICON A5

Jetson One

VL-3

Joby S4

M-24 Orion

MXS-R

P-51 Mustang

T-6 Texan

PC-6 B2

PC-12 NGX

Sky Rascal

CAP 10

DR400-100 Cadet

R66

NYP 'Spirit of St. Louis'

S12G

VoloCity

Wright Flyer

Edge 540

Savage Cub

Image credit: Microsoft

Deluxe Edition

If you've purchased the Deluxe Edition then you'll have access to all of the standard aircraft options, as well as the 10 Deluxe options listed below:

Albatross G111/HU16

Baron G58

152 Aerobat

172 Skyhawk

188 AGTruck

404 Titan

408 SkyCourier

DA40 TDI

DV20

Seastar

Image credit: Microsoft

Premium Deluxe Edition

If you've purchased the Premium Deluxe Edition then you'll have access to all of the standard and deluxe aircraft options, as well as the 15 Premium Deluxe options below:

H225

C90 GTX King Air

747-400 Global Supertanker

747-400 LCE Dreamlifter

787-10 Dreamliner

C017 Globemaster III

CH470 Chinook

Citation Longitude

SR22

PC-24

Taurus M

Virus SW-121

340B

Savage Norden

Shock Ultra

Image credit: Microsoft

All Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 aircraft manufacturers

Microsoft has, yet again, partnered with multiple aircraft manfacturers and companies to ensure you can fill your hangers with a wide variety of aircraft. Due to this, you can fly things such as swift helicopters to full-sized commercial aircraft.

Here's a full list of all partnerships in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024:

Airbus Helicopter

Aero Vodochody

AeroElvira

Air Tractor

Airbus

Airship Industries

Amphibian Aerospace

Archer

Aviat

Beechcraft

Bell

Cessna

Cirrus Aircraft

CGS

CubCrafters

Curtiss

Diamond

Dornier

Daher

De Havilland Canada

DG Aviation

Diamond Aircraft

Douglas

Draco X

Erikson

EXTRA

Fairchild Republic

Flight Design

FlyDoo

Grumman

Guimbal

Heart Aerospace

Hot Air Balloon

Hughes Aircraft Company

ICON Aircraft

Jetson

JMB Aircraft s.r.o

Joby Aviation

Magni Gyro

MX Aircraft Company

North American

Powrachute

Pilatus

Pipistrel

Robin Aircraft SAS

Robinson

Ryan

Stemme

Saab

The Boeing Company

Volocopter

Wright Cycle Company

Zlin Aviation

Zivko

Zlin Aviaton

Image credit: Microsoft

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy soaring through the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.