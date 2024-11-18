All planes, helicopters and aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Plus, all aircraft manufacturers listed.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 lets you take to the skies above numerous iconic places to see them from a different point of view, all from the comfort of your own home.
You can choose from multiple different types of aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, including helicopters like the CH470 Chinook, unforgettable planes like the A330-743L Beluga XL and even more calming options like a Hot Air Balloon. However, some options will be limited by which version of the game you buy.
Without further ado, here's our list of all planes, helicopters and aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.
On this page:
All Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 planes listed
The amount of planes and helicopters you can fly will depend on which edition of the game you've purchased. At minimum you'll be able to fly 70 different aircraft including the Airbus A380-300 and a Hot Air Balloon.
Here are all of the planes available in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, split by the editon they're available in.
Standard Edition
Here are all of the aircraft options available if you've purchased the standard edition:
- L-39
- Optica
- AT-802
- A310-300
- A320neo
- A321LR
- A330 (-200, -300, 300P2F)
- A33-743L Beluga XL
- A400M Altas
- H125
- Skyship 600
- Midnight
- Pitts Special S1S
- Pitts Special S2S
- Bonanza G36
- King Air 250i
- 407
- 737 MAX B
- 747-8l (-8f)
- F/A-1BE
- 152
- 172 Skyhawk (G1000)
- 208 B Grand Caravan EX
- 400 Corvalis TT
- Citation CJ4
- Hawk Arrow II
- Vision SF50 (VisionJet)
- NXCub
- XCub
- JN-4 Jenny
- TBM 930
- CL-415
- DHC-2 Beaver
- DHC-6 Twin Otter
- DG-1001E
- LS8-18
- DA40 NG
- DA62
- DC-3
- Draco X
- S-64F Aircrane
- EXTRA 330LT
- A-10 Thunderbolt II
- Flight Design CTSL
- G-21A Goose
- Cabri G2
- ES-30
- Hot Air Balloon (Hot Air Balloon)
- Hot Air Balloon (FlyDoo)
- H-4 Hercules (Spruce Goose)
- ICON A5
- Jetson One
- VL-3
- Joby S4
- M-24 Orion
- MXS-R
- P-51 Mustang
- T-6 Texan
- PC-6 B2
- PC-12 NGX
- Sky Rascal
- CAP 10
- DR400-100 Cadet
- R66
- NYP 'Spirit of St. Louis'
- S12G
- VoloCity
- Wright Flyer
- Edge 540
- Savage Cub
Deluxe Edition
If you've purchased the Deluxe Edition then you'll have access to all of the standard aircraft options, as well as the 10 Deluxe options listed below:
- Albatross G111/HU16
- Baron G58
- 152 Aerobat
- 172 Skyhawk
- 188 AGTruck
- 404 Titan
- 408 SkyCourier
- DA40 TDI
- DV20
- Seastar
Premium Deluxe Edition
If you've purchased the Premium Deluxe Edition then you'll have access to all of the standard and deluxe aircraft options, as well as the 15 Premium Deluxe options below:
- H225
- C90 GTX King Air
- 747-400 Global Supertanker
- 747-400 LCE Dreamlifter
- 787-10 Dreamliner
- C017 Globemaster III
- CH470 Chinook
- Citation Longitude
- SR22
- PC-24
- Taurus M
- Virus SW-121
- 340B
- Savage Norden
- Shock Ultra
All Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 aircraft manufacturers
Microsoft has, yet again, partnered with multiple aircraft manfacturers and companies to ensure you can fill your hangers with a wide variety of aircraft. Due to this, you can fly things such as swift helicopters to full-sized commercial aircraft.
Here's a full list of all partnerships in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024:
- Airbus Helicopter
- Aero Vodochody
- AeroElvira
- Air Tractor
- Airbus
- Airship Industries
- Amphibian Aerospace
- Archer
- Aviat
- Beechcraft
- Bell
- Cessna
- Cirrus Aircraft
- CGS
- CubCrafters
- Curtiss
- Diamond
- Dornier
- Daher
- De Havilland Canada
- DG Aviation
- Diamond Aircraft
- Douglas
- Draco X
- Erikson
- EXTRA
- Fairchild Republic
- Flight Design
- FlyDoo
- Grumman
- Guimbal
- Heart Aerospace
- Hot Air Balloon
- Hughes Aircraft Company
- ICON Aircraft
- Jetson
- JMB Aircraft s.r.o
- Joby Aviation
- Magni Gyro
- MX Aircraft Company
- North American
- Powrachute
- Pilatus
- Pipistrel
- Robin Aircraft SAS
- Robinson
- Ryan
- Stemme
- Saab
- The Boeing Company
- Volocopter
- Wright Cycle Company
- Zlin Aviation
- Zivko
- Zlin Aviaton
That's it for now! We hope you enjoy soaring through the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.