All outfit locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Outfits in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom not only give Zelda the chance to show off her fashion sense, but can provide a useful bonus.

Only certain outfits in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom provide a bonus though, so, if you do find yourself wearing a bonus-less outfit, make sure you're equipping accessories to give Zelda a helping hand. Still, it's worth knowing the outfit locations to ensure you have access to every bonus Echoes of Wisdom has on offer.

So let's take a look at our in-progress outfit locations list for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

All outfits in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom At the time of writing, we've found five different outfits in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. These outfits can be earned by both progressing automatically through the game's storyline or by completing a specific activity. There may also be outfits connected to different Amiibos, so, if we find any, we'll add them to the list below. Rather than requiring you to hunt down individual clothing items, outfits in Echoes of Wisdom change every main item of clothing Zelda is wearing. Some of them will provide you with a useful bonus, but others do not. There are, however, accessories which provide additional bonuses when worn and they can be matched with any outfit. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Outfits can be easily changed by opening the main menu, going to the Equipment tab and then scrolling down to their dedicated section. Once there you can easily switch between the different outfits in your collection. Below you'll find the locations and bonuses for every outfit we've found so far in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Disguise

Royal Travel Attire

Dancing Outfit

Silk Pajamas

Cat Clothes

Disguise location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Hides Zelda's identity as a princess. Location: This is the first outfit you'll receive in Echoes of Wisdom and you do so automatically during your escape from Hyrule Castle in the prologue. Impa gives Zelda this disguise to help her evade the forces hunting the princess down as she tries to figure out exactly what's happening to Hyrule. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Royal Travel Attire location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: None. Location: The Royal Travel Attire is another outfit you'll receive automatically as you progress through Echoes of Wisdom's storyline. For this outfit, you need to complete the game's fourth dungeon - Hyrule Castle - and then the King of Hyrule will give Zelda the set of clothes during a cutscene. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Dancing Outfit location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Increases spin area. Location: To earn the Dancing Outfit you need to complete the third stage of the Mango Rush mini-game at the oasis in the Gerudo Desert. This stage is called 'Ultimate seeds' and becomes available after you've completed the fourth dungeon, Hyrule Castle. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Silk Pajamas location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Recover hearts faster when sleeping on a bed. Location: If you want to add the Silk Pajamas to your clothing collection in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, then you need to wait for the 'Dohna's Challenge' side quest to become available. When it does, you'll be able to find Dohna on the eastern side of Gerudo Town near the town wall. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo After accepting the quest, head to a building on the western side of the town's second level. Once inside you'll have to avoid the Gerudo guards much like how you avoid the ones back in Hyrule Castle. Make sure to use a variety of Echoes to avoid being caught and, if needed, distract the guards. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo When you reach the end of the room, you'll find the chest containing the Silk Pajamas. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo