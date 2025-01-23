All Nibelheim Chocobo Stops in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Finding all of the Nibelheim Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will make it much easier for you to get around the map quickly. Repairing a Chocobo Stop will unlock it as a fast travel point and you can rest your Party to fill your HP and MP if you have a pillow.

As with most things in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will need to spend some time exploring every inch of the environment in Nibelheim to find all that's on offer here - including Chocobo Stops. We recommend doing this activity as one of the first things you do here as it will make your time here much easier (after getting the region's Chocobo).

On that note, here are all the Nibelheim Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

All Nibelheim Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are eight Chocobo Stops in Nibelheim for you to find. However, you will need to get the Nibelheim Chocobo to be able to reach some of them, so we recommend taking some time to get them first before you start to search for each Chocobo Stop.

Once you've got your Chocobo, here are all Nibelheim Chocobo Stop locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Chocobo Stop Location One North-east of Gull Bridge Remnawave Tower Two East of Gull Bridge Remnawave Tower Three North north-west of Gull Bridge Remnawave Tower and north north-east of Airstrip Remnawave Tower Four North north-west of Airstrip Remnawave Tower Five North-east of Whitecap Reef Remnawave Tower Six South-west of Whitecap Reef Remnawave Tower Seven West of Whitecap Reef Remnawave Tower Eight West of Beacon Hill Remnawave Tower

