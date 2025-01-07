All Miracle Outfits in Infinity Nikki
Every Miracle Outfit currently released in Infinity Nikki.
Miracle Outfits are the legendary outfits Nikki is searching for throughout her adventure in Infinity Nikki. Each Miracle Outfit is a 5-star outfit, which makes them perfect for Styling Challenges against other Stylists like the Sovereign of Elegant.
Yet, there's a catch. If you want a Miracle Outfit in Infinity Nikki, you first need to progress through the storyline until you're able to unlock each sketch from the Heart of Infinity. (Oh and ensure you have enough Whimstars to do so.) Next, you'll be given quite the shopping list of materials to collect to craft each outfit piece. Creating a Miracle Outfit takes some time to say the least.
Since Miracle Outfits are gradually being released, we've listed every Miracle Outfit currently available in Infinity Nikki down below.
All Miracle Outfits in Infinity Nikki listed
Below you'll find every Miracle Outfit released in Infinity Nikki so far. We've included links to our dedicated guides for each Miracle Outfit - these include lists of every material, and how to find them, you'll need to fully craft the outfit.
|Name
|Category
|Fully Unlocked
|Wishful Aurosa
|Elegant
|Chapter 8 - Wishful Aurosa
|Silvergale's Aria
|Fresh
|Interlude: Call of Beginnings
Good luck collecting the Miracle Outfits!