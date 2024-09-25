All Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Our in-progress guide to finding every Heart Piece location.
Knowing the Heart Piece locations is vital in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as collecting them will increase Zelda's health.
Heart Pieces are classic collectibles in The Legend of Zelda since collecting four adds a permanent Heart Container to Link's, or in this case, Zelda's health. With this extra Heart added, you'll be able to safely tackle more difficult enemies as you journey across Hyrule in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
The problem, however, is finding the Heart Pieces as they're rarely in an obvious location. So, if you need a hand finding them, take a look at our in-progress all Heart Piece locations guide for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom down below. Here we take a look at every region and the Heart Pieces hidden within them.
All Heart Piece locations at a glance: How many Heart Pieces are in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom?
There are 40 Heart Pieces in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and collecting them all will add 10 Heart Containers to Zelda's heath.
Here's our in-progress overview of every Heart Piece location in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:
Let's now take a look at the Heart Piece locations region-by-region…
Suthorn Forest Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
So far we've found four Heart Pieces in the Suthorn Forest region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:
Suthorn Forest Heart Piece location one
This will most likely be the first Heart Piece you find in Echoes of Wisdom as it's located just right to the cave you find yourself in after escaping Hyrule Castle. It can be found on the cliffs just off the coast of the beach near Suthorn Forest.
To reach it, you need to swim out to the rocky outcrop on the right-hand side of the beach. From there, use the Bed Echo to create a platform to where the Heart Piece sits.
Suthorn Forest Heart Piece location two
You can find a Heart Piece in the cave linking the beach in Suthorn to Suthorn Village.
It's trapped behind a series of crates, so you'll need to climb onto the nearby ledge. Once there, create a Boulder Echo and drop it down on the crates. You'll need to do this three times to reach the Heart Piece.
Suthorn Forest Heart Piece location three
There's a Heart Piece for sale in the Suthorn Village shop for 80 Rupees.
Suthorn Forest Heart Piece location four
This Heart Piece can be found in a cave within Suthorn Forest. It's east of Lueburry's house, directly south of the path you'll take to the Suthorn Ruins during The Mysterious Rifts main quest.
Once inside you need to collect the Caromadillo Echo and then use it to destroy the crates blocking your way.
Afterwards use the climbable walls to reach the Heart Piece on the ledge near the cave's exit.
Suthorn Prairie Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
We've found one Heart Piece in Suthorn Prairie in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:
Suthorn Prairie Heart Piece location one
Head to the collection of pillars standing in a square in the middle of the Suthorn Prairie. Here you'll find the Heart Piece atop the pillar in the middle of the pool of water.
You now need to place Wooden Box Echoes in the water, then use and Bind Zelda to a Crawltula to reach the top of the pillar. Now the Heart Piece is all yours!
Gerudo Desert Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Here are two Heart Piece locations we've found in the Gerudo Desert of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:
Gerudo Desert Heart Piece location one
This Heart Piece can be found in the northern region of the Gerudo Desert.
To reach it, you need to head slightly north-west from its actual location. Once there you need to climb up the cliffs and use Bind to move the cactus when it blocks your path.
After that create a series of Bed Echoes to act as a platform to reach the Heart Piece. You will have to jump down to the Heart Piece, but you will be able to reach it.
Gerudo Desert Heart Piece location two
To find this Heart Piece, you first need to reach the cave entrance in the cliffs above Gerudo Town.
The easiest way to do this is to head to the cliffs directly north of the town, then use a combination of the Wooden Box, Table and Trampoline Echoes to climb the cliffs. The entrance you're looking for is a ladder at the highest point of the cliffs - slightly north-east from the small body of water at the top - where the ground is a lighter shade of yellow.
Once inside the cave, you need to move the first moving platform and then jump on the second one to reach the higher ledge.
From there, use Bind to move the platform so it's above the series of crates. When it's in place, let it go so it destroys the crates.
Upon their destruction, jump atop the platform and, when the time comes, use Bind on the giant boulder. Travel back up on the platform while keeping the boulder bound and, upon reaching the top ledge, walk forward and then release the boulder when it's above its own ledge.
Now you can go safely back down the gap and collect the Heart Piece.
Gerudo Desert Heart Piece location three
For this Heart Piece, you need to visit the south-western corner of the Gerudo Desert - almost directly south of Gerudo Desert. Once there, you'll find a collection of sand piles and you'll need to clear around the middle on using the Wind Cannon Echo.
Hyrule Field Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
At the time of writing, we've found eight Heart Piece locations in Hyrule Field in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:
Hyrule Field Heart Piece location one
For this Heart Piece, you need to visit the wooded area east of Hyrule Ranch. Now all you have to do is use a Trampoline Echo to reach the Heart Piece on the stump. Though you may want to clear out the enemies first…
Hyrule Field Heart Piece location two
This Heart Piece is located within the cave in the northern section of Hyrule Field. To be exact it sits on the southern border of the Eternal Forest, east of Kakariko Village. You don't, however, obtain this Heart Piece by entering the cave through its entrance.
Instead, you need to go up the cliffs west from the cave entrance and, after reaching the second level of the hills, head slightly north. There you'll be able to spot a small patch of digable dirt on a small cliff.
Use whichever Echo you prefer for climbing - though we recommend a Strandtula - to reach the top of the cliff. Once there, use the Holmill Echo to dig a hole in the dirt. Now all you have to do is drop down the hole and collect the Heart Piece!
Hyrule Field Heart Piece location three
You can find this Heart Piece atop a rocky outcrop in the middle of a small lake on the far western side of Hyrule Field. It's roughly south-west of Kakariko Village. Before you attempt to reach this Heart Piece though, you may want to kill some of the enemies in the water.
When you're ready, you'll first want to create a bridge up to the first rocky outcrop. We need this by placing a Wooden Box Echo in the water, then placing two Old Bed Echoes atop of it.
You're not there yet though as the Heart Piece is still out of reach. We got the Heart Piece by creating a Flying Tile Echo, travelling on it until it broke and then jumping onto the next outcrop. Then all you have to do is pick up the Heart Piece.
Hyrule Field Heart Piece location four
For this Heart Piece, you need to travel to the far western side of Hyrule Field and, by that, we mean the very western border of Hyrule itself - close to the point where you'll be blocked from going any further.
Once there you'll find a cave entrance, but don't go inside. Instead, you need to climb onto the cliff above the cave and use a Holmill Echo to dig into the patch of dirt on the left-hand side of the entrance. Now all you have to do is drop down inside to grab the Heart Piece.
Hyrule Field Heart Piece location five
This Heart Piece is actually located close to the one we cover above. If you've just grabbed this Heart Piece, you just need to follow the path leading down from the cave entrance until you reach an area containing a massive boulder. If you're travelling from a different location, this Heart Piece can be found in the cliff area south-west of Kakariko Village.
When you're there, use Bind to move the giant boulder and, once it's out of the way, grab the Heart Piece.
Hyrule Field Heart Piece location six
You need to head to Kakariko Village for this Heart Piece. Once there, head into the Slumber Dojo and complete two of the challenges, ensuring you're faster than the target time, to earn the Heart Piece.
Hyrule Field Heart Piece location seven
Kakariko Village holds another Heart Piece for you to collect. For this one, you need to head to the hills just north-east of the windmill to find the Acorn Gathering game. Spend 10 Rupees and collect all of the Acorns before 40 seconds pass to earn the Heart Piece.
Hyrule Field Heart Piece location eight
For this Heart Piece, you need to visit the north-eastern corner of Hyrule Field. It's located within the ruins south of the Eternal Forest border and east of Hyrule Castle Town.
Once there, you'll find the Heart Piece sitting atop a pillar on the eastern side of the ruins. Simply Bind Zelda to a Crawltula and use it to climb the pillar to grab it.
Eastern Hyrule Field Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Currently we've found one Heart Piece in the Eastern Hyrule Field region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:
Eastern Hyrule Field Heart Piece location one
To find this Heart Piece, you need to visit the Eastern Temple. It can be found in the middle of Eastern Hyrule Field.
If you want this Heart Piece, you need to speak to the Sago, the man standing outside of the temple, and complete the 'Let's Play a Game' side quest. This involves heading into the temple and defeating Smog who you'll encounter at the end of the short dungeon.
Jabul Waters Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
So far we've found one Heart Piece location in the Jabual Waters region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:
Jabual Waters Heart Piece location one
This Heart Piece can be found atop a pillar on the right-hand side of the home of Lord Jabu-Jabu, which you'll visit during The Jabul Waters Rift main quest. To reach it, all you have to do is use the Water Block Echo to create a water elevator for Zelda to use to reach the Heart Piece.
Jabual Waters Heart Piece location two
For this Heart Piece, you first need to start 'The Zappy Shipwreck' side quest in Seesyde Village. This will send you on a quest to a shipwreck in the waters south-west of the village, which contains a mini-dungeon.
At the end of this dungeon, you'll find yourself facing a jellyfish mini-boss. Defeating this boss will reward you with a Heart Piece and, if you complete the side quest, you'll also get a Fairy Bottle.
Hebra Mountain Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
So far we've found two Heart Pieces in the Hebra Mountain region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:
Hebra Mountain Heart Piece location one
This Heart Piece can be found atop the cliff near the lake amongst the peaks of the Hebra Mountain region. Look upwards when you're near the cave entrance and then you can reach it by using the Water Block Echo.
Hebra Mountain Heart Piece location two
For this Heart Piece, you need to visit a lone stone pillar on the western side of the Hebra Mountain region. You can't simply walk up to this Heart Piece, so, instead use a Lava Rock Echo to bridge the gap.
Eldin Volcano Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Here are the two Heart Piece locations we've found so far in the Eldin Volcano region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:
Eldin Volcano Heart Piece location one
This Heart Piece can be found in the middle of the lava pool, which sits above the entrance to Goron City.
To reach it we recommend using a flying Echo, like a Ghirro, to soar down to its location from one of the nearby cliffs.
Eldin Volcano Heart Piece location two
You can find a Heart Piece on one of the cliffs west of Goron City. To reach it, you simply need to climb up onto this cliff using whatever means you prefer - we choose Water Block Echoes - and walk to the end, past the rift, to collect the Heart Piece.
Faron Wetlands Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Below lie the four Heart Piece locations we've found so far in the Faron Wetlands region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom:
Faron Wetlands Heart Piece location one
The first step in finding this Heart Piece is to enter the cave on the western side of the Faron Wetlands. If you're having trouble finding it, then head north from Heart Lake and keep an eye on the cliffs. You'll find it eventually!
Once you're in the cave, swim down to the bottom of the cave. When you encounter an underwater Deku Baba, use Bind on it and then swim in the opposite direction to rip its head off. You'll know you're heading in the right direction when you come across an Armos, which can be defeated using a Bombfish Echo.
Defeat this Armos, then swim past its location and continue down the new tunnel you've reached. You'll encounter another Armos followed by two Deku Babas, all of which need defeating along the way.
Upon their deaths, continue heading up the water tunnel until you finally reach the surface again. At this point, you need to use the Water Block Echo to create a water elevator to reach the nearby ledge. Now all you have to do is defeat a third Armos to ensure you can collect the Heart Piece safely.
Faron Wetlands Heart Piece location two
You can find this Heart Piece inside the cave, which sits alongside the body of water roughly in the middle of the Faron Wetlands. If you're having trouble finding it, then travel east from the Heart Lake until you reach the water.
Once you're inside the cave, defeat all of the monsters in the first room to ensure you can safely make it into the next area. Keep in mind though that this cave is quite dark and, if you're not careful, you may cause Zelda to wander into the abyss.
First, head to the top of the current platforms you're standing on and use a Bed Echo to reach the other side. From here, follow the platform along until you need another entrance. Do not go in though and, instead, head down the nearest offshoot of the platform. At the end, use the Bed Echo to bridge the gap to the other side.
From here, you'll be able to reach the Heart Piece on the nearby ledge.
Faron Wetlands Heart Piece location three
You'll find this Heart Piece during your journey through the Deku Scrub Lockup and it's easy to miss if you don't know where to look. First, you need to get through the room where you're hiding from Deku Scrubs in jars to reach another room containing two jail cells. Here you then need to move one of the little trees using Bind to reveal a little entrance way.
Head inside and you'll find a Heart Piece standing atop of a set of Deku pillars. To reach it you'll need to create a way up using Bind and the objects within this room. Take a look at our screenshot below for an example.
Faron Wetlands Heart Piece location four
Right - this is a bit of a long one, so make sure you're sitting comfortably. Firstly, you need to head to the lake in the north-eastern corner of the Faron Wetlands.
You'll find two unlit torches once you're there. To light them, we recommend building a way up using Water Blocks then climbing atop the lantern themselves. From there you can light them using an Ignizol Echo.
After you've done this twice, the Deku Scrub statue on the other side of the lake will move backwards to reveal a staircase. Head down and you'll be brought to a mini-dungeon where the Heart Piece can be properly found. Though you'll also be able to collect a Monster Stone from the first chest you encounter.
In the next room you need to place a Spark Echo inside the yellow box to unlock the right-hand door.
The first step in this new room is destroying the cobwebs using another Ignizol Echo and then using Spark once again on the yellow box to open the door.
If you haven't picked up on it yet, the goal of this dungeon is to unlock the doors using the Spark Echo. This next room is a little more complicated as the box you're looking for is blocked by both a fence and stone block.
You can use Bind and Echoes to change the route of the Sparks to hit it, but we also reached it by standing ever so slightly above the stone block on the other side of the fence before sending out our Spark. This box needs to be hit three times before the door opens.
(Ignore that Spark on Zelda's side in our screenshot. We created it ourselves by accident.)
The next part of this mini-dungeon is a side scrolling segment. You can progress through this first section by using Water Block Echoes to reach the higher ledges and open the chest containing 20 Rupees.
Afterwards, you'll reach a section with a pool of water and another yellow box. Here you need to hit it three times to unlock the next door.
You'll then have to go through a small climbing section until you'll find yourself facing Smog. If you've already completed the 'Let's Play a Game' side quest at the Eastern Temple, then you'll have already faced this evil cloud once. This battle though is a little more complicated as you'll need to use Echoes to block Smog's clouds to reform this monster, so you can attack it.
Keep repeating this process until Smog is defeated and the Heart Piece appears.
Good luck finding all of the Heart Pieces! If you're looking for more assistance, check out our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.