All Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Knowing the Heart Piece locations is vital in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom as collecting them will increase Zelda's health.

Heart Pieces are classic collectibles in The Legend of Zelda since collecting four adds a permanent Heart Container to Link's, or in this case, Zelda's health. With this extra Heart added, you'll be able to safely tackle more difficult enemies as you journey across Hyrule in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

The problem, however, is finding the Heart Pieces as they're rarely in an obvious location. So, if you need a hand finding them, take a look at our in-progress all Heart Piece locations guide for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom down below. Here we take a look at every region and the Heart Pieces hidden within them.

On this page:

Heart Piece locations region-by-region:

If you'd like more help in Zelda's adventure, then check out Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.

All Heart Piece locations at a glance: How many Heart Pieces are in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom? There are 40 Heart Pieces in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and collecting them all will add 10 Heart Containers to Zelda's heath. Here's our in-progress overview of every Heart Piece location in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Let's now take a look at the Heart Piece locations region-by-region…

Suthorn Forest Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom So far we've found four Heart Pieces in the Suthorn Forest region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Suthorn Forest Heart Piece location one This will most likely be the first Heart Piece you find in Echoes of Wisdom as it's located just right to the cave you find yourself in after escaping Hyrule Castle. It can be found on the cliffs just off the coast of the beach near Suthorn Forest. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo To reach it, you need to swim out to the rocky outcrop on the right-hand side of the beach. From there, use the Bed Echo to create a platform to where the Heart Piece sits. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Suthorn Forest Heart Piece location two You can find a Heart Piece in the cave linking the beach in Suthorn to Suthorn Village. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo It's trapped behind a series of crates, so you'll need to climb onto the nearby ledge. Once there, create a Boulder Echo and drop it down on the crates. You'll need to do this three times to reach the Heart Piece. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Suthorn Forest Heart Piece location three There's a Heart Piece for sale in the Suthorn Village shop for 80 Rupees. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Suthorn Forest Heart Piece location four This Heart Piece can be found in a cave within Suthorn Forest. It's east of Lueburry's house, directly south of the path you'll take to the Suthorn Ruins during The Mysterious Rifts main quest. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Once inside you need to collect the Caromadillo Echo and then use it to destroy the crates blocking your way. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Afterwards use the climbable walls to reach the Heart Piece on the ledge near the cave's exit. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Suthorn Prairie Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom We've found one Heart Piece in Suthorn Prairie in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Suthorn Prairie Heart Piece location one Head to the collection of pillars standing in a square in the middle of the Suthorn Prairie. Here you'll find the Heart Piece atop the pillar in the middle of the pool of water. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo You now need to place Wooden Box Echoes in the water, then use and Bind Zelda to a Crawltula to reach the top of the pillar. Now the Heart Piece is all yours! Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Gerudo Desert Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Here are two Heart Piece locations we've found in the Gerudo Desert of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Gerudo Desert Heart Piece location one This Heart Piece can be found in the northern region of the Gerudo Desert. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo To reach it, you need to head slightly north-west from its actual location. Once there you need to climb up the cliffs and use Bind to move the cactus when it blocks your path. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo After that create a series of Bed Echoes to act as a platform to reach the Heart Piece. You will have to jump down to the Heart Piece, but you will be able to reach it. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Gerudo Desert Heart Piece location two To find this Heart Piece, you first need to reach the cave entrance in the cliffs above Gerudo Town. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo The easiest way to do this is to head to the cliffs directly north of the town, then use a combination of the Wooden Box, Table and Trampoline Echoes to climb the cliffs. The entrance you're looking for is a ladder at the highest point of the cliffs - slightly north-east from the small body of water at the top - where the ground is a lighter shade of yellow. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Once inside the cave, you need to move the first moving platform and then jump on the second one to reach the higher ledge. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo From there, use Bind to move the platform so it's above the series of crates. When it's in place, let it go so it destroys the crates. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Upon their destruction, jump atop the platform and, when the time comes, use Bind on the giant boulder. Travel back up on the platform while keeping the boulder bound and, upon reaching the top ledge, walk forward and then release the boulder when it's above its own ledge. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Now you can go safely back down the gap and collect the Heart Piece. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Gerudo Desert Heart Piece location three For this Heart Piece, you need to visit the south-western corner of the Gerudo Desert - almost directly south of Gerudo Desert. Once there, you'll find a collection of sand piles and you'll need to clear around the middle on using the Wind Cannon Echo. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Hyrule Field Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom At the time of writing, we've found eight Heart Piece locations in Hyrule Field in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Hyrule Field Heart Piece location one For this Heart Piece, you need to visit the wooded area east of Hyrule Ranch. Now all you have to do is use a Trampoline Echo to reach the Heart Piece on the stump. Though you may want to clear out the enemies first… Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Heart Piece location two This Heart Piece is located within the cave in the northern section of Hyrule Field. To be exact it sits on the southern border of the Eternal Forest, east of Kakariko Village. You don't, however, obtain this Heart Piece by entering the cave through its entrance. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Instead, you need to go up the cliffs west from the cave entrance and, after reaching the second level of the hills, head slightly north. There you'll be able to spot a small patch of digable dirt on a small cliff. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Use whichever Echo you prefer for climbing - though we recommend a Strandtula - to reach the top of the cliff. Once there, use the Holmill Echo to dig a hole in the dirt. Now all you have to do is drop down the hole and collect the Heart Piece! Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Heart Piece location three You can find this Heart Piece atop a rocky outcrop in the middle of a small lake on the far western side of Hyrule Field. It's roughly south-west of Kakariko Village. Before you attempt to reach this Heart Piece though, you may want to kill some of the enemies in the water. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo When you're ready, you'll first want to create a bridge up to the first rocky outcrop. We need this by placing a Wooden Box Echo in the water, then placing two Old Bed Echoes atop of it. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo You're not there yet though as the Heart Piece is still out of reach. We got the Heart Piece by creating a Flying Tile Echo, travelling on it until it broke and then jumping onto the next outcrop. Then all you have to do is pick up the Heart Piece. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Heart Piece location four For this Heart Piece, you need to travel to the far western side of Hyrule Field and, by that, we mean the very western border of Hyrule itself - close to the point where you'll be blocked from going any further. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Once there you'll find a cave entrance, but don't go inside. Instead, you need to climb onto the cliff above the cave and use a Holmill Echo to dig into the patch of dirt on the left-hand side of the entrance. Now all you have to do is drop down inside to grab the Heart Piece. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Heart Piece location five This Heart Piece is actually located close to the one we cover above. If you've just grabbed this Heart Piece, you just need to follow the path leading down from the cave entrance until you reach an area containing a massive boulder. If you're travelling from a different location, this Heart Piece can be found in the cliff area south-west of Kakariko Village. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo When you're there, use Bind to move the giant boulder and, once it's out of the way, grab the Heart Piece. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Heart Piece location six You need to head to Kakariko Village for this Heart Piece. Once there, head into the Slumber Dojo and complete two of the challenges, ensuring you're faster than the target time, to earn the Heart Piece. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Heart Piece location seven Kakariko Village holds another Heart Piece for you to collect. For this one, you need to head to the hills just north-east of the windmill to find the Acorn Gathering game. Spend 10 Rupees and collect all of the Acorns before 40 seconds pass to earn the Heart Piece. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hyrule Field Heart Piece location eight For this Heart Piece, you need to visit the north-eastern corner of Hyrule Field. It's located within the ruins south of the Eternal Forest border and east of Hyrule Castle Town. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Once there, you'll find the Heart Piece sitting atop a pillar on the eastern side of the ruins. Simply Bind Zelda to a Crawltula and use it to climb the pillar to grab it. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Eastern Hyrule Field Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Currently we've found one Heart Piece in the Eastern Hyrule Field region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Eastern Hyrule Field Heart Piece location one To find this Heart Piece, you need to visit the Eastern Temple. It can be found in the middle of Eastern Hyrule Field. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo If you want this Heart Piece, you need to speak to the Sago, the man standing outside of the temple, and complete the 'Let's Play a Game' side quest. This involves heading into the temple and defeating Smog who you'll encounter at the end of the short dungeon. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Jabul Waters Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom So far we've found one Heart Piece location in the Jabual Waters region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Jabual Waters Heart Piece location one This Heart Piece can be found atop a pillar on the right-hand side of the home of Lord Jabu-Jabu, which you'll visit during The Jabul Waters Rift main quest. To reach it, all you have to do is use the Water Block Echo to create a water elevator for Zelda to use to reach the Heart Piece. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Jabual Waters Heart Piece location two For this Heart Piece, you first need to start 'The Zappy Shipwreck' side quest in Seesyde Village. This will send you on a quest to a shipwreck in the waters south-west of the village, which contains a mini-dungeon. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo At the end of this dungeon, you'll find yourself facing a jellyfish mini-boss. Defeating this boss will reward you with a Heart Piece and, if you complete the side quest, you'll also get a Fairy Bottle. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Hebra Mountain Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom So far we've found two Heart Pieces in the Hebra Mountain region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Hebra Mountain Heart Piece location one This Heart Piece can be found atop the cliff near the lake amongst the peaks of the Hebra Mountain region. Look upwards when you're near the cave entrance and then you can reach it by using the Water Block Echo. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Hebra Mountain Heart Piece location two For this Heart Piece, you need to visit a lone stone pillar on the western side of the Hebra Mountain region. You can't simply walk up to this Heart Piece, so, instead use a Lava Rock Echo to bridge the gap. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Eldin Volcano Heart Piece locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Here are the two Heart Piece locations we've found so far in the Eldin Volcano region of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Eldin Volcano Heart Piece location one This Heart Piece can be found in the middle of the lava pool, which sits above the entrance to Goron City. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo To reach it we recommend using a flying Echo, like a Ghirro, to soar down to its location from one of the nearby cliffs. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Eldin Volcano Heart Piece location two You can find a Heart Piece on one of the cliffs west of Goron City. To reach it, you simply need to climb up onto this cliff using whatever means you prefer - we choose Water Block Echoes - and walk to the end, past the rift, to collect the Heart Piece. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo