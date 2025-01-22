All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Summon Shrine locations

Summon Shrines in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are worth visting as taking the time to seek them out can make a future fight with their linked Summon a bit easier to win.

In every region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth there are three Summon Shrines, which you can find and activate in order to power down a Summon before fighting them and then upgrade their corresponding Materia once you've unlocked them.

On that note, here are all the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Summon Shrine locations.

On this page:

Titan Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Just below, you can see a complete overview of all the Titan Summon Shrine locations found throughout the Grasslands.

The location of Titan Sanctuary A. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The location of Titan Sanctuary B. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The location of Titan Sanctuary C. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Phoenix Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

See the images below for where to find all the Phoenix Summon Shrines found in the Junon region of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The location of Phoenix Sanctuary A. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The location of Phoenix Sanctuary B. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The location of Phoenix Sanctuary C. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Alexander Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Check out the images below for where to find all the Alexander Summon Shrines in Costa Del Sol.

The location of Alexander Sanctuary A. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The location of Alexander Sanctuary B. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The location of Alexander Sanctuary C. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Kujata Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The three images below will guide you around the Gongaga area in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, showing all three of the Kujata Summon Shrines.

The location of Kujata Sanctuary A. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The location of Kujata Sanctuary B. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The location of Kujata Sanctuary C. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Bahamut Arisen Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Just below, you can see a complete overview of all the Bahamut Arisen Summon Shrine locations found throughout the Cosmo Canyon map area.

The location of Bahamut Arisen Sanctuary A. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The location of Bahamut Arisen Sanctuary B. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The location of Bahamut Arisen Sanctuary C. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Odin Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Finally, check out the three images below for a look at where to find all the Odin Summon Shrine locations in Nibel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The location of Odin Sanctuary A. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The location of Odin Sanctuary B. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

The location of Odin Sanctuary C. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Good luck collecting all of the Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth!