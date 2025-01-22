All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Summon Shrine locations
Where to find all Summon Shrines in FF7 Rebirth.
Summon Shrines in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are worth visting as taking the time to seek them out can make a future fight with their linked Summon a bit easier to win.
In every region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth there are three Summon Shrines, which you can find and activate in order to power down a Summon before fighting them and then upgrade their corresponding Materia once you've unlocked them.
On that note, here are all the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Summon Shrine locations.
On this page:
Titan Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Just below, you can see a complete overview of all the Titan Summon Shrine locations found throughout the Grasslands.
Phoenix Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
See the images below for where to find all the Phoenix Summon Shrines found in the Junon region of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Alexander Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Check out the images below for where to find all the Alexander Summon Shrines in Costa Del Sol.
Kujata Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
The three images below will guide you around the Gongaga area in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, showing all three of the Kujata Summon Shrines.
Bahamut Arisen Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Just below, you can see a complete overview of all the Bahamut Arisen Summon Shrine locations found throughout the Cosmo Canyon map area.
Odin Summon Shrine locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Finally, check out the three images below for a look at where to find all the Odin Summon Shrine locations in Nibel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Good luck collecting all of the Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth!