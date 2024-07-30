Finding all Fake Pieces of Eight locations in Fortnite will help you complete one of the Pirate Code quests that are a part of the limited-time Cursed Sails event.

Once you've found a Fake Piece of Eight in Fortnite you then need to destroy it. There are a total of nine to find and destroy. Luckily, all you need to do to destroy one is attack it with a weapon - they're not very durable so it takes only a few hits for them to be demolished.

Without further ado, here are all Fake Pieces of Eight locations in Fortnite.

All Fake Pieces of Eight locations in Fortnite

There are three locations across the map where you can find fake Pieces of Eight:

Each area has three fake Pieces of Eight to find and destroy, meaning you'll need to visit each place and find all of them to complete this quest.

Lavish Lair

Here's a map showing you all fake Pieces of Eight locations at Lavish Lair:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

The first item can be found against a wall by the doorway in the north-west corner of the area.

This second one is a small golden figure that's sitting against a wall.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

The third one is a Meowscles plush sitting against a wooden pillar of a pergola in the south-west corner of the area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Grand Glacier

Here's a map showing you all fake Pieces of Eight locations at Grand Glacier:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

This one can be found on the snow, beside a fence and in front of a bush.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

The next one is just inside the first section of the hedge maze, when entered from the east and is in the corner here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

This one is sitting on the snow beside the leg of a vine covered pergola in the north west corner of the area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Pleasant Piazza

Here's a map showing you all fake Pieces of Eight locations at Pleasant Piazza:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

This item can be found in the bus stand in the north-west corner of the area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

This one is a Rubber Duck and can be found to the left of a baker's produce stand.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

This one can be found to the left of a doorway and to the right of a small sign on the ground, just beneath a barred window.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite content then check out our pages showing you Jack Sparrow's location, how to find Captain Barbossa and how to get a Ship in a Bottle mythic.