Finding the Fairy Bottle locations in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a worthwhile quest to undertake as these items have the power to restore Zelda's health if she ever happens to run out of hearts.

The catch, however, is that a Fairy Bottle must be actually holding a fairy to unlock this life saving ability. Thankfully, fairies can be found in multiple places throughout Hyrule. They even jump in the bottle automatically, so, unlike in past games, you don't have to waste time swinging a bottle around in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

So let's take a look at where to find each of the Fairy Bottle locations in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

All Fairy Bottle locations in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

There are four Fairy Bottles in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and each one is found in a different location across Hyrule. Remember - these bottles do not come with a fairy, but one will automatically jump in any empty Fairy Bottle you might have when you encounter one.

Below we'll walk you through how to find each of the Fairy Bottle locations and here's a quick rundown of these locations:

Suthorn Forest Cave - Fairy Bottle location one

You can find your first Fairy Bottle very early on in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - shortly after leaving Suthorn Village and entering the Suthorn Forest during The Mysterious Rifts main quest to be exact.

Shortly after entering the forest - taking the eastern road from Suthorn Village - you'll find a cave not far from a small pond. The Fairy Bottle is hiding out in this cave, so make sure you head inside to find it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

The first room contains a number of Zols and an Ignizol. You can just run past these enemies, but we recommend defeating the Ignizol so you can grab its Echo. This Echo will be useful throughout both this cave and the game thanks to its ability to create fire.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

The next room contains more Zols hiding out in a load of grass. Now remember what I said about fire? Yup, that's right. Toss out an Ignizol Echo and let the fire it creates defeat the enemies hiding out in the grass.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Once all of the enemies are dead, use your Ignizol Echo again to light the unlit torch next to the locked door. This will cause the door to open, so now all you have to do is go through the door and open the chest to get the Fairy Bottle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Kakariko Village, Cuccos on the Loose side quest - Fairy Bottle location two

In keeping with long standing Zelda tradition, you can earn a Fairy Bottle in Echoes of Wisdom by returning some cuccos to their owner in the form of the 'Cuccos on the Loose' side quest. This side quest can be found in Kakariko Village and is started by talking to the woman standing next to the cucco pen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

There's five cuccos loose around Kakariko Village and here's how to find them:

One cucco can be found south of the pen, in front of the Slumber Dojo.

Another cucco can be found near the southern gate to Kakariko Village.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

A third can be found north-east of the pen, at the bottom of the path leading up the hills.

There's a cucco hanging out in the graveyard above the cucco pen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

A final cucco is sitting atop the windmill in the north-eastern corner of Kakariko Village. The easiest way to reach this cucco is to use an Echo with the ability to climb, like Crawltula, then use Bind and head up the windmill.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Once you find a cucco, pick it up and toss it back in the pen. Do this with every cucco until you've found them all before chatting with the woman and she'll give you a Fairy Bottle. At this point the 'Cuccos on the Loose' will come to a close.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Seesyde Village, The Zappy Shipwreck side quest - Fairy Bottle location three

For this Fairy Bottle you need to visit Seesyde Village after you've completed the Still Missing main quest. At this point, you'll be able to start 'The Zappy Shipwreck' side quest by talking to a man standing atop of a boat in the village.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

This side quest will then send you out to the shipwreck in the sea south-west of Seesyde Village. Use Bind on the trapdoor on the bench and then head inside the ship.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Once you're in the ship, defeat the enemies you encounter in the first room and, upon their defeat, go down the stairs. You'll then enter another room, which contains some water and enemies to defeat. We used a Peahat Echo in both rooms as it clearly defeats any foe it encounters and can fly across the water.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

You'll then enter another room where you'll be able to dive down through a hole in the floor to an underwater section. You'll encounter a number of enemies you need to defeat while swimming underwater, but you'll shortly find yourself emerging in the sleeping quarters of the ship.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

From there, you need to use Water Block Echoes to get through the gap in the left-hand wall. You'll then find yourself facing a similar Echoes of Wisdom puzzle - a switch, a statue you need to place on it and a gate blocking you from both. To bring this gate down, build a tower of Water Block Echoes, Bind Zelda to the statue and then use the Water Blocks to rise her up to place it on the switch.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

You'll now find yourself in another room full of enemies who need defeating. After their deaths, head up the stairs at the far end to find yourself in an empty room. This is a good place to take rest - either by sleeping in a Bed Echo or drinking a smoothie - before the mini-boss in the next room.

The mini-boss in question is an electric jellyfish who reminds me incredibly strongly of Barinade from inside Jabu-Jabu's belly in Ocarina of Time. We defeated this very angry jellyfish by sending out a Chompfin Echo, then, while it was dealing damage, using Bind on the smaller jellyfish to pull them out of their electric bindings. Keep doing this until the jellyfish is defeated and make sure you grab the Heart Piece it drops.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Now all you have to do is return to the start of the dungeon by going through the portal and head back to Seesyde Village. Talk to the man who gave you the side quest and he'll reward with you a Fairy Bottle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Stamp Rally - Fairy Bottle location four

You'll get a Fairy Bottle for completing the third Stamp Card as part of the Stamp Rally. This means you'll have to collect 15 Stamps to earn this Fairy Bottle. If you need a hand checking down the Stamp Stands, then check out our Stamp Rally locations guide.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

