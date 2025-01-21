All Eurekas in Infinity Nikki and how to get them
How to get every Eureka set for Nikki.
Eureka in Infinity Nikki are additional flourishes you can add to any of the outfits you decide to put Nikki in.
In Infinity Nikki, you can use Eurekas to boost your overall outfit score during fashion battles to help you gain the edge over your competition, or you can simply wear them all the time to bring a magical glow and a touch of glamour to your everyday wear. There are plenty to choose from too!
On that note, here are all Eurekas in Infinity Nikki, how to get them and how to change Eureka colour too.
On this page:
All 5-Star Eurekas in Infinity Nikki
Here are all 5-Star Eurekas in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:
Afterglow
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Afterglow: Head
|Realm of Eureka Trial: Dream Warehouse (Normal/Hard)
|
|Afterglow: Hands
|Realm of Eureka Trial: Dream Warehouse (Normal/Hard)
|
|Afterglow: Feet
|Realm of Eureka Trial: Dream Warehouse (Normal/Hard)
|
Rainbell
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Rainbell: Head
|Realm of Eureka Trial: Dream Warehouse (Normal/Hard)
|
|Rainbell: Hands
|Realm of Eureka Trial: Dream Warehouse (Normal/Hard)
|
|Rainbell: Feet
|Realm of Eureka Trial: Dream Warehouse (Normal/Hard)
|
Rayplume
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Rayplume: Head
|Realm of Eureka Trial: Well of Fortune (Normal/Hard)
Realm of Breakthrough
|
|Rayplume: Hands
|Realm of Eureka Trial: Well of Fortune (Normal/Hard)
Realm of Breakthrough
|
|Rayplume: Feet
|Realm of Eureka Trial: Well of Fortune (Normal/Hard)
Realm of Breakthrough
|
First Snow
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|First Snow: Head
|Realm of Eureka Trial: Well of Fortune (Normal/Hard)
Realm of Breakthrough
|
|First Snow: Hands
|Realm of Eureka Trial: Well of Fortune (Normal/Hard)
Realm of Breakthrough
|
|First Snow: Feet
|Realm of Eureka Trial: Well of Fortune (Normal/Hard)
Realm of Breakthrough
|
All 4-Star Eurekas in Infinity Nikki
Here are all 4-Star Eurekas in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:
Masked Magic
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Masked Magic: Head
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Masked Magic: Hands
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Masked Magic: Feet
|Realm of Eureka
|
Heart Kiss
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Heart Kiss: Head
|Realm of Eureka
Realm of Breakthrough
|
|Heart Kiss: Hands
|Realm of Eureka
Realm of Breakthrough
|
|Heart Kiss: Feet
|Realm of Eureka
Realm of Breakthrough
|
Melted Snow
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Melted Snow: Head
|Realm of Eureka
Realm of Breakthrough
|
|Melted Snow: Hands
|Realm of Eureka
Realm of Breakthrough
|
|Melted Snow: Feet
|Realm of Eureka
Realm of Breakthrough
|
Lullaby
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Lullaby: Head
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Lullaby: Hands
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Lullaby: Feet
|Realm of Eureka
|
Wind's Rhythm
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Wind's Rhythm
|Realm of Eureka
Realm of Breakthrough
|
|Wind's Rhythm: Hands
|Realm of Eureka
Realm of Breakthrough
|
|Wind's Rhythm: Feet
|Realm of Eureka
Realm of Breakthrough
|
All 3-Star Eurekas in Infinity Nikki
Here are all 3-Star Eurekas in Infinity Nikki and how to get them:
Rosefall
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Rosefall: Head
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Rosefall: Hands
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Rosefall: Feet
|Realm of Eureka
|
Meteorite
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Meteorite: Head
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Meteorite: Hands
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Meteorite: Feet
|Realm of Eureka
|
Sweet Candy
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Sweet Candy: Head
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Sweet Candy: Hands
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Sweet Candy: Feet
|Realm of Eureka
|
Silvermoon
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Silvermoon: Head
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Silvermoon: Hands
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Silvermoon: Feet
|Realm of Eureka
|
Starlight
|Eureka
|How to get
|Rank
|Starlight: Head
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Starlight: Hands
|Realm of Eureka
|
|Starlight: Feet
|Realm of Eureka
|
How to get Eurekas in Infinity Nikki
There are multiple ways to get them, but by far the easiest way to get Eurekas in Infinity Nikki is through the Realm of Breakthrough or the Realm of Eureka. These two are realm challenges found when interacting with an active Warp Spire anywhere in Miraland.
In the Realm of Eureka you can complete timed trials at different difficulty levels. The trials themselves are obstacle courses that you need to get Nikki safely through and collected the alloted amount of items as fast as you can within the given time limit. When you finish a trial, you can exchange Vital Energy for rewards. The more energy you exchange, the more rewards you get. Also, the higher the course difficulty, the better the rewards.
The Realm of Eureka is a good, and easy, way of getting new Eurekas for Nikki and also a good way of farming them to help you get quick upgrades for your existing Eureka pieces.
You can get Eureka's by challenging the Realm of Breakthrough. However, it costs 60 Vital Energy to challenge and you can only do it once per real-world week. So, it's a slow way to earn and farm Eureka's, this realm is more suited to getting Calm Thoughts and Heartfelt Thoughts instead.
Eurekas can also be obtained through levelling up Nikki and claiming Mira Rewards, though this takes a bit longer than if you head into the Realm of Eureka. So, if you're looking to collect more Eurekas quickly, we recommend sticking to Eureka Realm trials.
How to change Eureka colour in Infinity Nikki
To change your Eureka colour in Infinity Nikki you need to upgrade a Eureka piece to level 10. However, you cannot choose the specific colour the level 10 Eureka becomes, it's randomised so you might not get your desired colour.
To upgrade your Eureka you use other Eurekas and Shining Particles. To get upgrading, head into your Eureka app in your Pear-Pal and select the specific Eureka piece you want to upgrade. Then, use the prompted command at the bottom of your screen that says 'Upgrade' next to it to bring up a small side menu.
In here you can add materials to upgrade your Eureka. You can pick materials one by one through 'add materials' or you can use 'quick add' to have them automatically applied for you.
Once you've added some materials, the level of the Eureka at the top of the menu will change to show you what it will be after you've upgraded.
If you're happy with your selection, use the prompted command to 'Upgrade' and your chosen Eureka piece will be, well, upgraded. Remember, a Eureka needs to be level 10 to change colour but the colour it becomes is randomised.
That's it for now!