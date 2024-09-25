All Echoes locations and abilities in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom listed

Knowing every Echo location in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will allow you to use Zelda's object-creating ability to its full potential since you'll also have access to every Echo ability.

Echoes can be recorded either by defeating a monster or from finding a particular object in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Once an Echo is recorded, you can summon it to the field and use its Echo abilities to Zelda's advantage - be it for a spot of climbing or defeating an enemy.

So, to help you find every Echoes, we've listed all of the Echoes locations and abilities in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom down below.

If you'd like us to continue being your Navi, check out our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.

Table Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: This is the very first Echo you'll find and you'll find it in the opening hour of the game as it's in Zelda's prison cell. Ability: Zelda can climb atop this table, so you can use it to reach ledges and build platforms to reach high locations. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Old Bed Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Towards the end of the room you enter after meeting Impa during Zelda's escape from Hyrule Castle in the opening hours of the same. Ability: Sleeping in this bed will restore Zelda's hearts. It can also be used as a platform to climb up to higher areas, with the beds being placed atop of each other to reach greater heights. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Soft Bed Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Found inside the tent at the oasis in the Gerudo Desert. Ability: Sleeping in this bed will restore Zelda's hearts faster compared to the Old Bed. It can also be used as a platform to climb up to higher areas, with the beds being placed atop of each other to reach greater heights. Cost: 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Zelda's Bed Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: In Zelda's bedroom after completing the Hyrule Castle dungeon. Ability: Sleeping in Zelda's bed will restore her hearts at a faster rate compared to the other beds. It can also be used as a platform to climb up to higher areas, with the beds being placed atop of each other to reach greater heights. Cost: 3 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Decorative Shrub Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: In the bottom-right hand corner of the room you enter after meeting Impa in Hyrule Castle during the opening hours of the gap. Ability: Can be used to bridge gaps and used as part of the platforms you create to reach higher areas. Though Zelda can't climb atop of Decorative Shrubs, so you'll need to use another Echo to climb atop of them. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Wooden Box Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: The second Echo you'll collect ever. It can be found in the next room you enter after escaping Zelda's prison cell. Ability: Can be used to hide behind, block the routes of guards in Hyrule Castle and can be the base for platforms - just make sure you have a way for Zelda to get atop of them since she can't climb atop Wooden Boxes. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Pot Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Found in the south-eastern house in Suthorn Village. Ability: Can be thrown at enemies to cause damage or used to distract the guards. Zelda can also hide within pots and can also move while hanging out inside them. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Hyrule Castle Pot Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Within the second room you'll have to venture through after escaping Zelda's prison in Hyrule Castle. These pots can be found sitting atop a shelf. Ability: Can be thrown at enemies to cause damage or used to distract the guards. Zelda can also hide within pots and can also move while hanging out inside them. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Gerudo Pot Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Can be found in Gerudo Town. We found ours outside of the shop. Ability: Can be thrown at enemies to cause damage or used to distract the guards. Zelda can also hide within pots and can also move while hanging out inside them. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Boulder Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: In the well you enter during Zelda's escape from Hyrule Castle during the opening hours of the game. Ability: Can be dropped from heights to break crates, block air from Wind Cannons and used as the platforms to climb atop of objects if you've placed an Echo Zelda can climb atop of nearby. If placed atop a floating crate, the Boulder Echo will also cause it to sink. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Rock Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: In the cave on Suthron Beach, which Zelda will find herself in after escaping from Hyrule Castle during the opening section of 'The Mysterious Rifts' main quest. Ability: Can be thrown at enemies to cause damage. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Lava Rock Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Found just to the right of the Rock-Roast Quarry on Eldin Volcano. Ability: Creates a rocky platform which is resistant to lava, which Zelda can use to safely cross this dangerous liquid. Cost: 4 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ice Block Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Inside the cave to the right of Condé's igloo on the Hebra Mountain. Ability: Creates a block of ice which can float on water or slide when pushed. It will, however, melt in warm temperatures or near fire. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Snowball Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: To get this Echo, you need to quickly record it when a Snowball passes in the northern section of the Hebra Mountain. Ability: Make sure you use this Echo in a location where it can roll down hill. While it will cause damage, it will also break on impact. Cost: 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Sign Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: East of Suthorn Village. Not that far from the entrance and standing by the crossroads. Ability: Has a unique message if you read it after creating an Echo of it. Other than that, it's an excellent source of firewood… Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Grilled Fish Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Start the 'Deliver the Grilled Fish' side quest in Seeyde Village. Ability: Used to distract enemies and completing the 'Deliver the Grilled Fish!' and 'Questioning the Local Cats' side quests. The cats of Hyrule are pretty fond of this Echo… Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Meat Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Found inside the house in the south-western corner of Suthorn Village. It's cooking in the hearth. Ability: Can be used to distract enemies. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Rock Roast Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Obtained during the 'Rock-Roast Quarry' main quest. Ability: Used to distract certain enemies who enjoy rocky meals like Tweelus. Also needed to complete the 'Rock-Roast Quarry' main quest. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Stuffed Toy Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Can be found in a cave to the east of the Northern Sanctuary in Hyrule Field. Watch out - it's flammable. Ability: Draws ghost enemies to its location. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Carrot Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Complete the 'Impa's Gift' side quest after completing the Hyrule Castle dungeon. Ability: Uses this Echo will cause Zelda's horse to appear at her current location. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Water Block Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Within the Stilled Jabul Waters. Ability: Can be used to create blocks of water both vertically or horizontally. You can then use these to bridge gaps or reach higher locations. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Elephant Statue Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Found inside the Gerudo Sanctum. Ability: Used as part of completing the Gerudo Sanctum. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Hawk Statue Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Found inside the Gerudo Sanctum. Ability: Used as part of completing the Gerudo Sanctum. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Cat Statue Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Found inside the Gerudo Sanctum. Ability: Used as part of completing the Gerudo Sanctum. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Snake Statue Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Found inside the Gerudo Sanctum. Ability: Used as part of completing the Gerudo Sanctum. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ancient Orb Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: In the Eternal Forest during 'The Prime Energy and Null' main quest. Ability: Required for completing 'The Prime Energy and Null' main quest. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Trampoline Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: In Suthorn Village, next to the well. Ability: Zelda can jump higher if she jumps on the Trampoline. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Wind Cannon Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Found inside the cave in the southern region of the Gerudo Desert. Ability: Creates a gust of wind you can use to put out fires or blow away sand. Cost: 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Flying Tile Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Can be found inside a cave in the north-western corner of the Gerudo Desert. Ability: Can be used to attack enemies, but, more importantly, creates a moving platform Zelda can stand on to bridge gaps. Required completing 'The Flying Tile' side quest. Cost: 3 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Cloud Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Found in the Stilled Hebra Mountain rift. Ability: Can be used to create platforms you can stand on for a short amount of time to both bridge gaps and reach higher locations. Cost: 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Spiked Roller Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Inside a cave east of Kakariko Village. Ability: Has the ability to roll down hill and cause damage to enemies while doing so. Cost: 4 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Beetle Mound Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Found in a cave in the northern region of the Gerudo Desert. Ability: Creates Beetles, which will attack enemies, until it's destroyed. Cost: 3 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Firework Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Complete 'The Fireworks Artist' side quest. Ability: Sets off three fireworks in a row. Required for completing the 'Explosions Galore!' side quest. Cost: 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Brazier Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Found outside the eastern cave in Suthorn Forest. Ability: Used to light up dark areas and keep Zelda warm during cold weather. Cost: 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Zol Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: After defeating your first Zol. We encountered our first on Suthorn Beach after escaping Hyrule Castle for the first time. Ability: Can be used to attack enemies, but is rather weak. Required for completing the 'A Curious Child' and 'Performance Artist!' side quests. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ignizol Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeated your first Ignizol. We found ours in the southern cave in Suthorn Forest, which also contains the Fairy Bottle. Ability: Can be used to fight enemies and start fires. Required for completing the 'A Curious Child' side quest. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Hydrozol Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Hydrozol. We found ours at the Faron Wetlands entrance. Ability: This Zol grows in size when it touches water and is immune to fire attack, so useful when fighting any enemies using flame attacks. You can also use it to put out fires. Required for completing the 'A Curious Child' side quest. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Buzz Blob Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Buzz Blob. We found ours in a pond in the north-eastern corner of the Faron Wetlands. Ability: Attacks opponents using electric attacks, which grow in strength when used in water. The downside is that it's a slow mover. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Spear Moblin Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Spear Moblin. We found ours in Suthorn Forest. Ability: Attack enemies using a range-based spear attacks, which can reach high-up targets. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Spear Moblin Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Spear Moblin Lv. 2. We found ours in Zora River, south-west of River Zora Village. Ability: A stronger version of the Spear Moblin. Attacks enemies at a faster rate, with arcing spear throws to reach enemies further afield. Cost: 4 (Reduces to 3.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Sword Moblin Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Sword Moblin. We found ours in Hyrule Field within the Moblin camp on the northern edge of the Suthorn Prairie. Ability: Attacks foes using its swords. Required for completing the 'Chop 'em in Two!' side quest. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Sword Moblin Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Sword Moblin Lvl. 2. We found ours in the Eternal Forest. Ability: A stronger version of the Sword Moblin Echo. This one has a shield it can use to block attacks, but it will struggle slightly after doing so. Cost: 4 (Reduces to 3.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Sword Moblin Lv. 3 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Sword Moblin Lv. 3. We found ours in the Eternal Forest. Ability: The strongest version of the Sword Moblin Echo. It can easily use both its sword and shield to defeat any foe who crosses its path. Cost: 5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Club Boarblin Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Club Boarblin. We found ours in the Gerudo Desert. Ability: Attacks enemies using its club. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Club Boarblin Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Club Boarblin Lv. 2. We found ours in the western side of the Gerudo Desert. Ability: A stronger version of the Club Boarblin who carries a shield alongside its club. It will hunt down the enemies it wants to murder. Cost: 4 (Reduces to 3.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Boomerang Boarblin Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Boomerang Boarblin. We found ours in the Gerudo Desert. Ability: Attacks enemies using range-based attacks with its boomerang. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Boomerang Boarblin Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Boomerang Boarblin. We found ours in the western side of the Gerudo Desert. Ability: A stronger version of the Boomerang Boarblin. Its attacks are faster and more accurate. Cost: 4 (Reduces to 3.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Lynel Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat the Lynel in the north-eastern corner of the Eternal Forest. If you're having trouble finding the Lynel, or it doesn't appear, stop by the Northern Sanctuary and talk to the priest by selecting the 'Dangerous Monster' dialogue option. Ability: The strongest Echo you can send out against foes. It will cut down any enemy foolish enough to cross paths with its sword. Cost: 5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Lizalfos Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Lizalfos. We found ours on the western side of the Eldin Volcano region. Ability: Attacks enemies with its spear with quick stabs. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Lizalfos Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Lizalfos Lv. 2. We found ours during the 'Lizalfos Burrow' main quest. Ability: The stronger version of the Lizalfos Echo. This Echo is fire resistant and able to make giant leaps to attack opponents in close combat. Cost: 4 (Reduces to 3.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Lizalfos Lv. 3 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Lizalfos Lv. 3. We found ours underwater at the end of the cave on the western side of the Faron Wetlands. Ability: The strongest version of the Lizalfos Echo. Alongside its powerful stab attacks, this version of the Lizalfos Echo is resistant to fire and can be used underwater. Cost: 5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Darknut Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Darknut. We found ours in the Suthorn Ruins. Ability: Can be used to attack enemies. While it has strong attacks and is immune to blunt-force attacks, the Darknut is also quite slow. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Darknut Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Darknut Lv. 2. We found ours in the Hyrule Castle dungeon. Ability: A stronger version of the Darknut Echo. Has the ability to protect itself from most attacks and has an axe to fight with. Cost: 4 (Reduces to 3.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Darknut Lv. 3 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Darknut Lv. 3. We found ours inside a cave on the eastern side of the Faron Wetlands. Ability: The strongest version of the Darknut Echo. Alongside having the abilities of the previous Darknut Echoes, it also has a strong set of armour which protects it from arrows. Cost: 5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Armos Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Armos. We found ours underwater in a cave on the western side of the Faron Wetlands. Ability: The Armos Echo walks in a straight line, attacking any enemy who graces its path, and will turn around when it hits an obstacle. It will always go back in the direction it was already going in, but it can not change that direction. Cost: 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ball-and-Chain Trooper Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Ball-and-Chain Trooper. We found ours in the Hyrule Castle dungeon. Ability: Uses its ball-and-chain to attack enemies, including those at a range, and can smash any object it hits. Cost: 4 (Reduces to 3.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Gibdo Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Gibdo. We found our first in a cave in the Gerudo Desert, south-west of the oasis. Ability: Attacks enemies and can stop foes in their tracks. The downside is that Gibdos are terrified of fire and will run away at the sight of it. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Gibdo Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Gibdo Lv. 2. We found ours in a cave in the Gerudo Desert, south-west of the oasis where you can also find the Gibdo. Ability: A stronger version of the Gibdo. It attacks enemies and, when set on fire, transforms into a ReDead. Cost: 4 (Reduces to 3.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

ReDead Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first ReDead. We found ours in the southern regions of the Gerudo Desert. Ability: Attacks enemies and can freeze them using their screaming attacks. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Fire Wizzrobe Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Fire Wizzrobe. We found ours by a lava lake north of Goron City. Ability: Attacks enemies from the sky using powerful fire attacks. Cost: 5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ice Wizzrobe Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Ice Wizzrobe. We found ours by the icy lake on the far western side of the Hebra Mountain. Ability: The Ice Wizzrobe will attack your foes with ice bolts from the sky. Cost: 5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Electric Wizzrobe Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Electric Wizzrobe. We found ours near a pond in the southern region of the Faron Wetlands. Ability: An Electric Wizzrobe Echo will fly across the sky and attack using electricity bolts. Cost: 5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Caromadillo Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Caromadillo. We found ours in a cave in the middle of Suthorn Forest. Ability: Can attack enemies using rolling attacks, which can also be used to destroy crates and other obstacles. It's very useful in the side-scrolling sections when your path is blocked by a series of crates. It does bounce off of walls. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Caromadillo Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Caromadillo Lv. 2. We found ours in a cave in the northern region of the Gerudo Desert. Ability: A stronger version of the Caromadillo. It can still attack enemies, break objects using rolling attacks and bouncing off walls. It also moves faster and can fly over holes. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Rope Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Rope. We found ours in Suthorn Forest. Ability: Despite the name, the Rope is a snake you can send out to fight enemies. It can dodge airborne attacks quite easily. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Tornando Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Tornando. We found ours in the Gerudo Desert. Ability: It creates a small tornado, which it uses to knock enemies backwards. Required for completing the 'Tornado Ghost?' side quest. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ribbitune Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Ribbitune. We found ours in the northern region of Hyrule Field, east of the Northern Sanctuary. Ability: Can be used to draw enemies to its location. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Drippitune Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Drippitune. We found ours not far from the entrance to the Faron Wetlands. Ability: It's song brings the rain. Required for completing 'The Rain-Making Monster' side quest. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Torch Slug Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Torch Slug. We found ours in the beginning section of the Eldin Volcano region. Ability: Can be used to attack enemies, especially those clinging to walls as it has the ability to climb them. It will leave a trail of flames in its wake. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Freeze Slug Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Freeze Slug. We found ours in the Stilled Hebra Mountain rift. Ability: Freeze Slugs can climb walls and floors, leaving a path of ice wherever it goes. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Holmill Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: In the cave where you'll complete the 'Ancestor's Cave of Rest Rift' main quest in the Gerudo Desert. Ability: Can create holes in the ground - either to drop enemies in. drop down through sand banks or to reveal hidden locations. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Wolfos Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Wolfos. We found ours south-east of Kakariko Village. Ability: Attacks enemies, circling around them before coming in for attack. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

White Wolfos Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first White Wolfos. We found ours in the Lanayru Temple. Ability: The stronger version of the Wolfos Echo who continues using their abilities, with the added bonuses of being larger and having the ability to summon Wolfos' using a single howl. Cost: 5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Keese Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: After defeating your first Keese. We found ours in the cave connecting Suthorn Cave to Suthorn Village. Ability: Can be used to attack enemies and Zelda can hold onto the Keese to fly down from great heights or across gaps. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Fire Keese Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Fire Keese. We found ours during the 'Lizalfos Burrow' main quest. Ability: A flying enemy with the power to set anything it touches on fire. Just make sure it doesn't encounter a strong wind… It can also keep Zelda warm in cold weather and help her soar down from heights. Cost: 4 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ice Keese Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Ice Keese. We found our in the opening area of the Hebra Mountain region. Ability: Any enemy who touches an Ice Keese will find themselves frozen. Cost: 4 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Electric Keese Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Electric Keese. We found ours in the Stilled Faron Wetlands rift. Ability: An Electric Keese flies through the air paralysing any enemies it touches with its electric attacks. Cost: 4 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Mothula Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Mothula. We found ours in the Gerudo Sanctum. Ability: Flies quickly through the air to attack enemies and, while it moves quickly, it's not very good at stopping. Required for completing the 'Automation Engineer Dampé' side quest. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Mothula Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Mothula Lv. 2. We found ours in the Stilled Faron Wetlands rift. Ability: The stronger version of the Mothula Echo. It will continue attacking enemies from the sky, but any blow inflicted upon it won't stop its flight. Cost: 5 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Needlefly Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Needlefly. We found ours in Zora River - slightly south-east of River Zora Village. Ability: Attacks enemies from the air. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Albatrawl Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Albatrawl. We found ours in the middle of the Zora Cove. Ability: Flies through the air until it decides to divide down into the water to attack its prey. Like all flying Echoes, Zelda can use this to soar down from higher locations. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Crow Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Crow. We found our on the border between Gerudo Desert and Suthorn Prairie. Ability: Used to attack enemies and Zelda can found onto to soar down from high areas. Required for completing the 'Get Rich Quick!' side quest. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Beakon Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Beakon. We found ours in a cave by the river in the middle of the Faron Wetlands. Ability: A Beakon Echo likes causing a lot of noise to call enemies to its location as it follows its prey. Like any flying Echo, you can use the Beakon to fly down from the heights. Cost: 3 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Guay Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Guay. We found ours in Hyrule Field. Ability: Can attack enemies from the air and, when held, will let Zelda soar down from great heights. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Octorok Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Octorok. We found ours in the lake in Suthorn Prairie. Ability: Can attack enemies by spitting rocks and has a good reach. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Fire Octo Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Fire Octo. We found ours north-east of Goron City in the Eldin Volcano region. Ability: Can spit out fiery rocks. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ice Octo Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Ice Octo. We found ours in the lake of the Hebra Mountain region. Ability: It attacks enemies out with icy spit (no, seriously) and cold air comes out of its head. Cost: 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Sea Urchin Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: After defeating your first Sea Urchin. We got ours by defeating a Sea Urchin on the Suthorn Beach. Ability: Can be placed on the ground or underwater to cause damage to any enemy who walks into it. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Sand Crab Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Sand Crab. We found ours on the outskirts of the Jabul Waters region. Ability: Will attack enemies with its pincers as it moves back and forth. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Biri Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Biri. We found ours in the eastern side of the sea in the Jabul Waters region. Ability: A jellyfish who can use electric attacks against enemies and its electricity field spans further in water. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Tangler Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Tangler. We found ours swimming in the lake on the western side of Hyrule Field. Ability: Attacks enemies by charging forward, but must be placed in the water to do so. The good news is that it can be used underwater. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Tangler Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Tangler Lv.2. We found ours in the underwater cave system accessed via the island on the eastern side of the sea in the Jabul Waters. Ability: A stronger version of the Tangler, with the added bonus of a head lamp for lighting up dark underwater areas. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Bombfish Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Bombfish. We found ours in the Stilled Upper Zora River rift. Ability: The Bombfish is essentially a bomb! You can use it to destroy objects both underwater or on dry land. It will either explode after a small countdown or upon impact. Cost: 4 (Reduces to 3.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Chompfin Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Chompfin. We found ours in the south of the shipwreck in the Zora Cove. Ability: Used for attacking enemies in water. It chomps down on foes with its teeth or hits them with their tail in a spinning attack. Cost: 4 (Reduces to 3.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Piranha Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Piranha. We found ours in the river in the southern region of the Faron Wetlands. Ability: An underwater enemy who follows its prey through the water. Cost: 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Sand Piranha Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Sand Piranha in the Gerudo Desert. Ability: It can attack enemies and swim through sand, but it can't survive in water. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Deku Baba Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Deku Baba. We found ours in the Suthorn Ruins. Ability: Can be used to attack enemies, but keep in mind that it can't move. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Bio Deku Baba Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Bio Deku Baba. We found ours in the Jabul Ruins. Ability: An underwater enemy who will swallow any foe who comes near it. The downside is that it can't move. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Deku Baba Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Deku Baba Lv. 2. We found ours in the Stilled Heart Lake of the Faron Wetlands. Ability: A stronger version of the Deku Baba Echo. It can swallow enemies whole and has a harder head to protect it from attacks, but it still can't move. Required for completing the 'Endless Stomach!' side quest. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Peahat Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Peahat. We found ours inside the eastern cave in Suthorn Forest. Ability: Attacks enemies with its spiky roots and, since it flies, it can attack enemies across gaps or above water. It is vulnerable to fire though. Required for the 'Finding the Flying Plant' side quest. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Giant Goponga Flower Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Giant Goponga Flower. We found ours in the lake in the southern region of the Faron Wetlands. Ability: This giant flower uses pollen to attack enemies. Cost: 4 (Reduces to 3.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Zirro Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Zirro. We found ours just west of Goron City. Ability: A flying enemy who attacks enemies by dropping bombs down upon them. You can also use this Echo to fly down from high locations. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ghirro Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Ghirro. We found ours in a cave north-east of the Eldin Volcano Trail. Ability: A flying enemy who can attack foes with a gust of wind, which can also move them around. It can also be used for Zelda to soar down from high locations. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Mini-Moldorm Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Mini-Moldorm. We found ours where you compete in the acorn mini-game in Hyrule Field. Ability: Can quickly attack enemies and has the potential to confuse them. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Strandtula Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Strandtula. We found ours in the Suthorn Ruins in the same room where we found the Dungeon Map. Ability: Can be used to create threads Zelda can climb to reach higher areas, but keep in mind that these threads are flammable. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Crawltula Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Crawltula. We found ours near the lake in the Suthorn Prairie. Ability: Using Bind on a Crawltula will allow you to use it to climb up cliffs, mountains, pillars or anything really. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Baby Gohma Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Baby Gohma. We found our first in the north-eastern corner of the Faron Wetlands near a pond. Ability: You can use this Echo to trap enemies in its webs. Just keep in mind that these webs are vulnerable to fire. Cost: 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Beetle Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Beetle. We found ours inside a cave in the northern region of the Gerudo Desert. Ability: Used to attack enemies. While weak alone, they can be dangerous in great numbers. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Aruroda Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Aruroda in the Gerudo Desert. Ability: Attacks enemies and prefers doing so from behind. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Tektite Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Tektite. We found ours in Hyrule Field, north of Hyrule Ranch. Ability: Attacks enemies and can jump across water, with every third hop being higher than the others. Required for completing the 'Automation Engineer Dampé' side quest. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Tektite Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defray your first Tektite Lv. 2. We found ours in the Lanayru Temple. Ability: A stronger version of the Tektite Echo which has leg spikes and a thick shell - empowering both its attacking and defensive capabilities. It can also continue skipping across the water. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Hoarder Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Hoarder. We found ours in the Faron Wetlands. Ability: First, this Echo hides underground then, once a foe has wandered close to its mushroom, your Hoarder will attack. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Poe Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Poe. We found ours in the Gerudo Sanctum within the room containing the Dungeon Map. Ability: Attacks enemies using its lantern and has the ability to set things on fire while doing so. It can also slip through walls to escape attack. Sadly, it's incapable of writing gothic prose or poetry. Cost: 4 (Reduces to 3.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Moa Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Moa. We found ours on the northern walkways of the Hebra Mountain region. Ability: Using the Moa Echo will cause it to protect both Zelda and its fellow Echo with eyebeam attacks. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Goo Specter Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Goo Specter. We found ours in the Stilled Faron Wetlands rift. Ability: It attacks enemies and, when needed, defends itself by flattening to the ground. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ghini Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Ghini. We found ours in the Stilled Northern Sanctuary rift. Ability: A ghost who tries to lick its opponents to death. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ghini Lv. 2 Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Ghini Lv. 2. We found ours in a cave to the east of the Northern Sanctuary in Hyrule Field. Ability: A stronger version of the Ghini Echo you can use to attack enemies. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Leever Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Leever. We found ours on the walkway crossing the waterfall in the Hebra Mountain. Ability: If used, Leevers will burrow underground and then surface to attack enemies with its blades. Cost: 2 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Pathblade Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Pathblade. We found ours in a cave in the Gerudo Desert. Ability: This Echo will move forward, attacking with its spinning blades, until it hits an obstacle. At this point, it will head back the way it came. Cost: 1 Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Gustmaster Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Gustmaster. We found ours in the Hyrule Castle dungeon. Ability: Though immobile, this creates gusts of wind which can blow foes off their feet. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Tweelus Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Tweelus. We found ours roughly north-east of Goron City. Ability: A rock-based monster you can use to attack enemies with. While it's resistant to fire attacks, it's vulnerable to attacks. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Temper Tweelus Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Temper Tweelus. We found ours in the last room of the cave before the Stilled Hebra Mountain rift. Ability: It will attack enemies at a faster pace than the Tweelus Echo, heating up before it cools down again. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Freezard Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Freezard. We found ours inside the cave on the western side of the lake in the Hebra Mountain region. Ability: Not only does this enemy attack your foes with an icy blast and will also pursue its prey. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Snomaul Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Snomaul. We found ours shortly after entering the Hebra Mountain region. Ability: A tower of snowballs who can attack enemies. It has the ability to regrow parts of its body if lost. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Spark Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Spark. We found ours inside the Eastern Temple while progressing through the 'Let's Play a Game' side quest. Ability: Moves about areas, bouncing off walls, inflicting electric attacks on any enemy it touches. It can also be used to activate switches or boxes which need an electric touch. Cost: 2 (Reduces to 1.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Platboom Echo location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Location: Defeat your first Platboom. We obtained ours in the Stilled Carrot Patch rift. Ability: A platform you can use to reach high up locations when stood atop of. It can also be used to crush objects, like crates, it drops down on top of. Cost: 3 (Reduces to 2.) Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo