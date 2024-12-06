You need to find the Dream Warehouse Whimstars if you want to collect every Florawish Whimstar in Infinity Nikki.

Keep in mind that the Dream Warehouse Whimstars are specifically found within the Dream Warehouse dungeon in Infinity Nikki. Sure there are Whimstars in the surrounding locations, but, for these three Whimstars, you need to head inside the Dream Warehouse! Thankfully, they do count towards the overall Florawish Whimstar total.

With that in mind, below you'll find every Dream Warehouse dungeon Whimstar location in Infinity Nikki.

All Dream Warehouse dungeon Whimstar locations in Infinity Nikki

There are three Whimstars hidden within the Dream Warehouse in Infinity Nikki and you must have at least reached Chapter 2: The Lost Wishes - Go to the Dream Warehouse! to access this dungeon.

It's also important to note that these Whimstars, alongside those found in the Well of Fortune dungeon, count towards the overall Florawish Whimstar total. If you're trying to find every Whimstar in Florawish, visit our all Florawish Whimstar locations and Well of Fortune Whimstar locations guides.

For now, let's take a look at all of the Dream Warehouse Whimstar locations in Infinity Nikki:

Dream Warehouse dungeon Whimstar location 1 - First room in Dream Warehouse

This Whimstar can be found in the very first room of the Dream Warehouse dungeon. First you need to climb up the three large paper cranes near the entrance. Once you've reached the third, tilt the crane to the left to ensure the right side facing upwards.

Now you'll quickly need to jump to the right-hand side and use it to glide over to the top of the nearby bookshelf.

Next, jump over to the two other paper cranes to your left which will let you reach another bookshelf where you'll be able to grab the Whimstar.

Dream Warehouse dungeon Whimstar location 2 - Reception Room

This Whimstar is located within the Reception Room of the Dream Warehouse. Starting at the Reception Room Back Window Warp Spire, you need to jump onto the moving platform and ride it until reaching a second platform where an Esseling sits.

After defeating this Esseling, jump over to the next platform. Ignore the paper crane and instead walk to the right where you'll see another small platform you can ride. It will take you to the top of a pillar where you'll need to defeat another Esseling.

From this pillar, jump onto the paper crane and then glide over to the hole in the ruined building in front of you. It's here where you'll find the Whimstar!

Dream Warehouse dungeon Whimstar location 3 - Near After The Corner Warp Spire

This Whimstar can be found after you've activated the After The Corner Warp Spire and walked across three sets of half-made paper cranes. This will eventually bring you to a platform, which has been split in half.

Here you'll want to head left, jumping over a square platform, and onto even more paper cranes until you reach a moving platform.

Taking this platform will send you skywards and, from this height, you'll be able to glide over and grab the Whimstar.

Remember - these three Whimstars count towards the Florawish Whimstar total. To find every Whimstar in this Infinity Nikki location, you'll also need to find every Florawish Whimstar and Well of Fortune Whimstar!