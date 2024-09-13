All Black Myth Wukong Chapter Six Bosses

The bosses in Chapter Six of Black Myth Wukong are fierce, dangerous and will put up a very good fight when you come face to face with them. As this is the final chapter, everything you have learned and collected so far will help you face this last set of enemies.

There are three secret bosses in the final chapter of Black Myth Wukong and, luckily, they're all in the same place so you only really need to find one to reveal the others. Alongside those bosses, there are plenty of Yaoguai Chiefs, NPCs and Yaoguai Kings for you to fight too.

Here are all of the Chapter Six bosses in Black Myth Wukong.

All Chapter Six Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

Here is a list of all of the bosses in Chapter Six of Black Myth Wukong:

Name Chapter Type Location Supreme Inspector 6 NPC In Foothills, near Verdant Path shrine Jiao-Loong of Waves 6 Yaoguai Chief In Foothills, near Verdant Path shrine Son of Stones 6 Yaoguai Chief In Foothills, near Verdant Path shrine Poison Chief One and Two 6 Yaoguai Chief In Foothills, near Verdant Path shrine Poison Chief Three and Four 6 Yaoguai Chief In Foothills, near Deer Sight Forest shrine Gold Armored Rhino 6 Yaoguai Chief At Rhino Watch Slope in Foothills near the Verdant Path shrine Feng-Tail General 6 Yaoguai Chief In Mantis-Catching Swamp in Foothills near to where you fought Gold Armored Rhino Cloudtreading Deer 6 Yaoguai Chief In Foothills, near Deer Sight Forest shrine Lang-Baw-Baw 6 Yaoguai Chief In Foothills, near Deer Sight Forest shrine Water-Wood Beast 6 Yaoguai Chief In Mantis-Catching Swamp in Foothills near Mantis-Catching Swamp Keeper's shrine Giant Shigandang 6 Yaoguai King In Foothills, near Verdant Path shrine Emerald-Armed Mantis 6 Yaoguai Chief In Mantis-Catching Swamp in Foothills near Mantis-Catching Swamp Keeper's shrine Stone Monkey 6 NPC In Birthstone, phase one of the final boss battle The Great Sage's Broken Shell 6 NPC In Birthstone, second phase of the Stone Monkey battle Erlang, The Sacred Divinity 6 NPC Secret Boss - Unlocked with the 'Secret Ending' of Black Myth: Wukong The Four Heavenly Kings 6 NPC Secret Boss - This is phase two of the Erlang, Sacred Divinity fight above Erlang Shen 6 NPC Secret Boss - Final phase of the Erlang, Sacred Divinity fight

Well done! Once you've gotten through this list you'll have beaten all of the Black Myth Wukong Bosses. If you think you've missed some then check out our boss lists for chapter one, two, three, four, and five.