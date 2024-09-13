All Black Myth Wukong Chapter Six Bosses
Every Yaoguai Chief, King and NPC boss in Chapter Six.
The bosses in Chapter Six of Black Myth Wukong are fierce, dangerous and will put up a very good fight when you come face to face with them. As this is the final chapter, everything you have learned and collected so far will help you face this last set of enemies.
There are three secret bosses in the final chapter of Black Myth Wukong and, luckily, they're all in the same place so you only really need to find one to reveal the others. Alongside those bosses, there are plenty of Yaoguai Chiefs, NPCs and Yaoguai Kings for you to fight too.
Here are all of the Chapter Six bosses in Black Myth Wukong.
All Chapter Six Bosses in Black Myth Wukong
Here is a list of all of the bosses in Chapter Six of Black Myth Wukong:
|Name
|Chapter
|Type
|Location
|Supreme Inspector
|6
|NPC
|In Foothills, near Verdant Path shrine
|Jiao-Loong of Waves
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|In Foothills, near Verdant Path shrine
|Son of Stones
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|In Foothills, near Verdant Path shrine
|Poison Chief One and Two
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|In Foothills, near Verdant Path shrine
|Poison Chief Three and Four
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|In Foothills, near Deer Sight Forest shrine
|Gold Armored Rhino
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|At Rhino Watch Slope in Foothills near the Verdant Path shrine
|Feng-Tail General
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|In Mantis-Catching Swamp in Foothills near to where you fought Gold Armored Rhino
|Cloudtreading Deer
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|In Foothills, near Deer Sight Forest shrine
|Lang-Baw-Baw
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|In Foothills, near Deer Sight Forest shrine
|Water-Wood Beast
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|In Mantis-Catching Swamp in Foothills near Mantis-Catching Swamp Keeper's shrine
|Giant Shigandang
|6
|Yaoguai King
|In Foothills, near Verdant Path shrine
|Emerald-Armed Mantis
|6
|Yaoguai Chief
|In Mantis-Catching Swamp in Foothills near Mantis-Catching Swamp Keeper's shrine
|Stone Monkey
|6
|NPC
|In Birthstone, phase one of the final boss battle
|The Great Sage's Broken Shell
|6
|NPC
|In Birthstone, second phase of the Stone Monkey battle
|Erlang, The Sacred Divinity
|6
|NPC
|Secret Boss - Unlocked with the 'Secret Ending' of Black Myth: Wukong
|The Four Heavenly Kings
|6
|NPC
|Secret Boss - This is phase two of the Erlang, Sacred Divinity fight above
|Erlang Shen
|6
|NPC
|Secret Boss - Final phase of the Erlang, Sacred Divinity fight
Well done! Once you've gotten through this list you'll have beaten all of the Black Myth Wukong Bosses. If you think you've missed some then check out our boss lists for chapter one, two, three, four, and five.