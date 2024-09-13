All Black Myth Wukong Chapter Four Bosses

The bosses in Chapter Four of Black Myth Wukong are mostly Yaoguai Chiefs - but there are still some Yaoguai Kings and NPC boss characters for you to take on.

There are 23 bosses for you to face in the fourth section of Black Myth Wukong, three of which are secret bosses located in an area you can only get to after successfully beating another of the bosses on our list.

Without further ado, here are all the Chapter Four bosses in Black Myth Wukong.

All Chapter Four Bosses in Black Myth Wukong

Here's our list of all of the bosses you can encounter in Chapter Four of Black Myth Wukong:

Name Chapter Type Location The First Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4 The Second Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief Village of Lanxi, near Estate of the Zhu shrine The Third Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4 The Fourth Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4 The Fifth Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4 The Sixth Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4 Elder Armourworm 4 Yaoguai Chief The Webbed Hollow, near The Verdure Bridge shrine Centipede Guai 4 Yaoguai Chief The Webbed Hollow, near Middle Hollow shrine Buddha's Right Hand 4 Yaoguai Chief The Webbed Hollow, near Cliffs of Oblivion shrine Zhe Bajie 4 NPC The Webbed Hollow, near Violet Spider 4 Yaoguai King The Webbed Hollow, near The Gathering Cave shrine Commander Beetle 4 Yaoguai Chief Temple of the Yellow Flowers, near Forest of Ferocity shrine Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master 4 Yaoguai King Temple of Yellow Flowers, near Court of Illumination shrine Venom Daoist 1 4 NPC Pool of Shattered Jade in Webbed Hollow Venom Daoist 2 4 NPC In the Temple of the Yellow Flower in Court of Ilumination Yellow Loong 4 Yaoguai King Near the Relief of the Fallen Loong Keeper's Shrine in Webbed Hollow Baw-Li-Guhh-Baw 4 Yaoguai Chief In the lower hollow in Webbed Hollow Zhu Bajie 4 NPC Hut of Immortality in Webbed Hollow Supreme Inspector 4 NPC In the Temple of the Yellow Flower in Court of Illumination Fungiwoman 4 Yaoguai Chief In the Temple of the Yellow Flower, opposite the Court of Illumination shrine Scorpionlord 4 Yaoguai King Secret Boss - Near the Bounds of Deity's Abode Shrine in Purple Cloud Mountain (unlock this area by beating the second encounter with the Venom Daoist) The Duskveil 4 Yaoguai King Secret Boss - Near Cloudnest Peak in Purple Cloud Mountain (unlock this area by beating the second encounter with the Venom Daoist) Daoist Mi 4 Yaoguai Chief Secret Boss - Near Cloudnest Peak in Purple Cloud Mountain (unlock this area by beating the second encounter with the Venom Daoist)

Image credit: Eurogamer/Game Science

If you're looking for more Black Myth Wukong content, check out our boss list for Chapter Two and boss list for Chapter Three.