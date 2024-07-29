All Apple Arcade games available to play right now
All 200+ games you can play on your iPhone, iPad and Mac.
Apple Arcade is a mobile gaming subscription service offered by the iPhone makers. It first debuted in 2019 with dozens of games in its library, including the gorgeous launch title Sayonara Wild Hearts. The service now boasts an ever-changing catalogue of over 200 games, that can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and - if you're lucky enough to have one - Apple Vision Pro.
If you regularly play games on your smartphone or tablet, Apple Arcade is a great option that offers a wealth of apps at your fingertips. The service features exclusive games in its library, plenty of indie gems, and apps for iconic IPs like Sonic, Stardew Valley and Subway Surfers. If you're looking for something more old school, there are also apps for timeless games such as chess, solitaire and mahjong as well.
To help you sort through the service's huge library and find the perfect app, we've got a list of all Apple Arcade games below, along with a list of the former games and what's coming soon. We've also got details on how you can access Apple Arcade, and how you can try it out for free.
Every Apple Arcade game
There are currently 261 games included in the Apple Arcade library. The service's catalogue was most recently updated in July, when seven new games were added to Apple Arcade, including Return to Monkey Island+ and Rabbids Multiverse.
You can find all the games currently included with Apple Arcade below. To help you sort through the list, we've also got shortcut buttons for A to Z:
A
- A Slight Chance of Sawblades
- Air Twister
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Alto's Adventure - Remastered
- Alto's Odyssey - Remastered
- Amazing Bomberman
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Asphalt 8: Airborne+
B
- Backgammon+
- Badland Party
- Badland+
- Ballistic Baseball
- Battleheart Legacy+
- BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Beyond Blue
- Blackjack by MobilityWare+
- Bleak Sword
- Bloons TD 6+
- Bloons TD Battles 2+
- Bold Moves+
- Bridge Constructor+
C
- Card of Darkness
- Castle Crumble
- Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls
- Chameleon Run+
- Charrua Soccer
- Checkers Royal+
- Chess Universe+
- Cityscapes: Sim Builder
- Clap Hanz Golf
- Clue:The Classic Mystery Game+
- Construction Simulator 2+
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Cornsweeper
- Crashlands+
- Crayola Adventures
- Crayola Create and Play+
- Creaks
- Cricket Through the Ages
- Crossword Explorer+
- Crossword Jam+
- Crossy Road Castle
- Crossy Road+
- Cut the Rope 3
- Cut the Rope Remastered
- Cypher 007
D
- Dandara: Trials of Fear+
- Dead Cells+
- Dear Reader
- Delicious - Miracle of Life+
- Dicey Dungeons+
- Discolored
- Disney Coloring World+
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disney Getaway Blast+
- Disney Melee Mania
- Disney SpellStruck
- Dodo Peak
- Don't Starve: Pocket Edition+
- Doodle God Universe
- Downwell+
- Dr. Who: An Unlikely Heist
E
- Episode XOXO
F
- Fabulous - Wedding Disaster+
- Fantasian
- Farming Simulator 20+
- Farmside
- Finity
- Fledgling Heroes
- FlipFlop Solitaire+
- Football Manager 2024 Touch
- Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins
- Fruit Ninja Classic+
G
- Galaga Wars+
- Game Dev Story+
- Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
- Game Room
- Garden Tails: Match and Grow
- Gear.Club Stradale
- Getting Over It+
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Gin Rummy Classic+
- Goat Simulator+
- Good Sudoku+
- Grand Mountain Adventure+
- Grindstone
- GRIS+
- Guildlings
H
- Hanx101 Trivia
- Hearts: Card Game+
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- HEROish
- Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler
- Hidden Folks+
- Hill Climb Racing+
- Horizon Chase 2
- Hot Lava
- Human: Fall Flat+
I
- Illustrated
- INKS.+
- Iron Marines+
J
- Japanese Rural Life Adventure
- JellyCar Worlds
- Jeopardy! World Tour+
- Jet Dragon
- Jetpack Joyride+
- Jetpack Joyride 2
- Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+
- Jumper Jon
- Junkworld TD
K
- Kimono Cats
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+
- Kingdom Two Crowns+
- Kingdoms: Merge & Build
- Knotwords+
L
- Legends of Kingdom Rush
- LEGO Brawls
- LEGO Builder's Journey
- LEGO Duplo World+
- LEGO Star Wars Battles
- LEGO Star Wars: Castaways
- Leo's Fortune+
- Lifeline+
- LIMBO+
- Little Orpheus
- Love You to Bits+
- lumen.
M
- Mahjong Titan+
- Marble It Up: Mayhem!
- MasterChef: Let's Cook
- Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+
- Mini Metro+
- Mini Motorways
- Monomals
- Monster Hunter Stories+
- Monument Valley+
- Monument Valley 2+
- Moonshot - A Journey Home
- Murder Mystery Machine
- My Bowling 3D+
- My Little Pony: Mane Merge
- My Talking Angela 2+
- My Talking Tom+
- My Town Home - Family Games+
N
- NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition
- NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
- NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
- Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+
- Nekograms+
- Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis
O
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch+
- Oddmar+
- Old Man’s Journey+
- Osmos+
- Outlanders
- Outlanders 2
P
- PAC-MAN Party Royale
- Patterned
- Pocket Build+
- Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!
- PPKP+
- Pro Darts 2023+
- Pro Snooker & Pool 2023+
- Prune+
- Punch Kick Duck+
- Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop
- Puzzle & Dragons Story
R
- Rabbids Multiverse
- Rayman Mini
- Really Bad Chess+
- Reigns+
- Reigns: Beyond
- Retro Bowl+
- Retro Goal+
- Return to Monkey Island+
- Ridiculous Fishing EX
- Riptide GP: Renegade+
S
- Sago Mini Trips+
- Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go
- Samorost 3+
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Shadow Blade+
- Shovel Knight Dig
- Simon's Cat - Story Time
- Skate City
- Slay the Spire+
- Snake.io+
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Sociable Soccer
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
- Solitaire Stories
- SongPop Party
- Sonic Dash+
- Sonic Dream Team
- Sonic Racing
- SP!NG
- Spaceland
- Spades: Card Game+
- SpellTower+
- Spider Solitaire: Card Game+
- Spire Blast
- Splitter Critters+
- SpongeBob SolitairePants
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- Spyder
- Squiggle Drop
- Star Fetched
- Star Trek: Legends
- Stardew Valley+
- Stellar Commanders
- Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
- stitch.
- Subway Surfers Tag
- Sudoku by MobilityWare+
- Summer Pop!+
- Summon Quest
- Super Fruit Ninja
- Super Leap Day
- Super Mega Mini Party
- Super Monsters Ate My Condo+
- Super Stickman Golf 3+
- Synth Riders
T
- Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
- Takeshi and Hiroshi
- Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom
- Temple Run+
- Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure
- Tetris Beat
- The Battle of Polytopia+
- The Gardens Between+
- The Get Out Kids
- The Last Campfire
- The Mosaic
- The Oregon Trail
- The Room Two+
- The Survivalists
- The_Otherside
- Threes!+
- Thumper: Pocket Edition+
- TIME LOCKER+
- tint.
- Tiny Wings+
- TMNT Splintered Fate
- Tomb of the Mask+
- Turmoil+
U
- UFO on Tape: First Contact
V
- Very Little Nightmares+
W
- Warped Kart Racers
- WHAT THE CAR?
- WHAT THE GOLF?
- Where Cards Fall
- Words in Progress
- wurdweb
- Wylde Flowers
Z
- Zen Koi Pro+
- Zen Pinball Party
- Zookeeper World
Upcoming Apple Arcade games
Apple Arcade has already announced the next games that will be heading to the service. In August 2024 three new apps will be added, including one that's just for Apple Vision Pro.
Here are the next games heading to Apple Arcade (each link opens the relevant app in the App Store):
- Temple Run: Legends - launches August 1 2024
- Vampire Survivors+ - launches August 1 2024
- Castle Crumble - launches August 29 2024 (Vision Pro only)
Must-play Apple Arcade games
If you've just subscribed to Apple Arcade and aren't sure what to play, the service offers a curated list of must-play apps to try out. The list is updated as new games are released, so if you don't know what to download this hand-picked selection of games is a great starting point.
Here are all the games currently recommended by Apple (each link opens the relevant app in the App Store):
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Asphalt 8: Airborne+
- Bloons TD 6+
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Football Manager 2024 Touch
- Getting Over It+
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Japanese Rural Life Adventure
- Mini Motorways
- NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition
- Outlanders 2
- Snake.io+
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
- Sonic Dream Team
- Sonic Racing
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- Stardew Valley+
- Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
- Tomb of the Mask+
Former Apple Arcade games
Apple Arcade, like other subscription services, has an ever-changing library which refreshes as new games are added, and old ones are removed. So far, there are over 100 games that were previously included in Apple Arcade that are no longer in the library.
Here's a list of the games that used to be available with Apple Arcade:
- A Fold Apart
- A Monster's Expedition
- Agent Intercept
- All of You
- Assemble With Care
- ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree
- Baldo
- BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner
- Big Time Sports
- Blek+
- Butter Royale
- Cardpocalypse
- Cat Quest II
- Chess - Play & Learn+
- ChuChu Rocket! Universe
- Cozy Grove
- Dead End Job
- Decoherence
- Detonation Racing
- DoDonPachi Resurrection HD+
- Don't Bug Me!
- Doomsday Vault
- Down in Bermuda
- Dread Nautical
- EarthNight
- Exit the Gungeon
- Explottens
- Fallen Knight
- Farm It!
- Football Manager 2023 Touch
- Frenzic: Overtime
- Frogger in Toy Town
- Hitchhiker - A Mystery Game
- Hogwash
- HyperBrawl Tournament
- INMOST
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- King's League II
- Kings of the Castle
- Layton's Mystery Journey+
- Legend of the Skyfish 2
- Lifelike
- Lifeslide
- Loud House: Outta Control
- Manifold Garden
- Marble Knights
- Mind Symphony
- Mutazione
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
- Necrobarista
- Neo Cab
- Neversong
- Next Stop Nowhere
- Nightmare Farm
- No Way Home
- NUTS - A Surveillance Mystery
- Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon
- Operator 41
- Over the Alps
- Overland
- Painty Mob
- Pilgrims
- Populus Run
- Possessions.
- Projection: First Light
- Punch Planet
- Red Reign
- Redout: Space Assault
- Rosie's Reality
- Roundguard
- Scrappers
- Secret Oops!
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Shinsekai: Into the Depths
- ShockRods
- Slash Quest!
- South of the Circle
- Speed Demons
- Spek.
- Spelldrifter
- Spidersaurs
- Stela
- Stranded Sails
- Super Impossible Road
- Survival Z
- Tales of Memo
- Tangle Tower
- The Bradwell Conspiracy
- The Collage Atlas
- The Enchanted World
- The Lullaby of Life
- The Pathless
- The Pinball Wizard
- Things That Go Bump
- Towaga: Among Shadows
- Towers of Everland
- Transformers: Tactical Arena
- Ultimate Rivals: The Court
- Ultimate Rivals: The Rink
- Various Daylife
- Warp Drive - Teleport Racing!
- Way of the Turtle
- Winding Worlds
- Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker
- Word Laces
- World of Demons
- World's End Club
- Yaga The Roleplaying Folktale
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
How to access Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade is available across the tech giant's main product lines - the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro. The service is priced at £6.99 a month, but you can also get it included with an Apple One plan. Apple One bundles together iCloud+, TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade subscriptions and offers it at a cheaper price than paying for each service individually. Apple One is priced from £18.95 a month.
If you want to try Apple Arcade before you sign-up to it, you may be entitled to a free trial. When you purchase an Apple device, you're able to get three months of Apple Arcade access for free if you redeem the offer within 90 days. If you missed the chance to claim this offer, you're still able to get a one month free trial when you sign-up to Apple Arcade.
That's a wrap on our guide to the games included with Apple Arcade. If you want to know more about the other gaming subscription services out there, head to our pages that round-up all the games included with Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus and Nintendo Switch Online.