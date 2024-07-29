All Apple Arcade games available to play right now

Apple Arcade is a mobile gaming subscription service offered by the iPhone makers. It first debuted in 2019 with dozens of games in its library, including the gorgeous launch title Sayonara Wild Hearts. The service now boasts an ever-changing catalogue of over 200 games, that can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and - if you're lucky enough to have one - Apple Vision Pro.

If you regularly play games on your smartphone or tablet, Apple Arcade is a great option that offers a wealth of apps at your fingertips. The service features exclusive games in its library, plenty of indie gems, and apps for iconic IPs like Sonic, Stardew Valley and Subway Surfers. If you're looking for something more old school, there are also apps for timeless games such as chess, solitaire and mahjong as well.

To help you sort through the service's huge library and find the perfect app, we've got a list of all Apple Arcade games below, along with a list of the former games and what's coming soon. We've also got details on how you can access Apple Arcade, and how you can try it out for free.

Every Apple Arcade game

All Apple Arcade games

There are currently 261 games included in the Apple Arcade library. The service's catalogue was most recently updated in July, when seven new games were added to Apple Arcade, including Return to Monkey Island+ and Rabbids Multiverse.

You can find all the games currently included with Apple Arcade below. To help you sort through the list, we've also got shortcut buttons for A to Z:

A Slight Chance of Sawblades

Air Twister

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Alto's Adventure - Remastered

Alto's Odyssey - Remastered

Amazing Bomberman

Angry Birds Reloaded

Asphalt 8: Airborne+

Backgammon+

Badland Party

Badland+

Ballistic Baseball

Battleheart Legacy+

BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team

Beyond a Steel Sky

Beyond Blue

Blackjack by MobilityWare+

Bleak Sword

Bloons TD 6+

Bloons TD Battles 2+

Bold Moves+

Bridge Constructor+

Card of Darkness

Castle Crumble

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls

Chameleon Run+

Charrua Soccer

Checkers Royal+

Chess Universe+

Cityscapes: Sim Builder

Clap Hanz Golf

Clue:The Classic Mystery Game+

Construction Simulator 2+

Cooking Mama: Cuisine!

Cornsweeper

Crashlands+

Crayola Adventures

Crayola Create and Play+

Creaks

Cricket Through the Ages

Crossword Explorer+

Crossword Jam+

Crossy Road Castle

Crossy Road+

Cut the Rope 3

Cut the Rope Remastered

Cypher 007

Dandara: Trials of Fear+

Dead Cells+

Dear Reader

Delicious - Miracle of Life+

Dicey Dungeons+

Discolored

Disney Coloring World+

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Getaway Blast+

Disney Melee Mania

Disney SpellStruck

Dodo Peak

Don't Starve: Pocket Edition+

Doodle God Universe

Downwell+

Dr. Who: An Unlikely Heist

Episode XOXO

Galaga Wars+

Game Dev Story+

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

Game Room

Garden Tails: Match and Grow

Gear.Club Stradale

Getting Over It+

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Gin Rummy Classic+

Goat Simulator+

Good Sudoku+

Grand Mountain Adventure+

Grindstone

GRIS+

Guildlings

Hanx101 Trivia

Hearts: Card Game+

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

HEROish

Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler

Hidden Folks+

Hill Climb Racing+

Horizon Chase 2

Hot Lava

Human: Fall Flat+

Illustrated

INKS.+

Iron Marines+

Japanese Rural Life Adventure

JellyCar Worlds

Jeopardy! World Tour+

Jet Dragon

Jetpack Joyride+

Jetpack Joyride 2

Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+

Jumper Jon

Junkworld TD

Kimono Cats

Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+

Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+

Kingdom Two Crowns+

Kingdoms: Merge & Build

Knotwords+

Legends of Kingdom Rush

LEGO Brawls

LEGO Builder's Journey

LEGO Duplo World+

LEGO Star Wars Battles

LEGO Star Wars: Castaways

Leo's Fortune+

Lifeline+

LIMBO+

Little Orpheus

Love You to Bits+

lumen.

Mahjong Titan+

Marble It Up: Mayhem!

MasterChef: Let's Cook

Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+

Mini Metro+

Mini Motorways

Monomals

Monster Hunter Stories+

Monument Valley+

Monument Valley 2+

Moonshot - A Journey Home

Murder Mystery Machine

My Bowling 3D+

My Little Pony: Mane Merge

My Talking Angela 2+

My Talking Tom+

My Town Home - Family Games+

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition

Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+

Nekograms+

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+

Oddmar+

Old Man’s Journey+

Osmos+

Outlanders

Outlanders 2

PAC-MAN Party Royale

Patterned

Pocket Build+

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!

PPKP+

Pro Darts 2023+

Pro Snooker & Pool 2023+

Prune+

Punch Kick Duck+

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop

Puzzle & Dragons Story

Rabbids Multiverse

Rayman Mini

Really Bad Chess+

Reigns+

Reigns: Beyond

Retro Bowl+

Retro Goal+

Return to Monkey Island+

Ridiculous Fishing EX

Riptide GP: Renegade+

Sago Mini Trips+

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go

Samorost 3+

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Shadow Blade+

Shovel Knight Dig

Simon's Cat - Story Time

Skate City

Slay the Spire+

Snake.io+

Sneaky Sasquatch

Sociable Soccer

Solitaire by MobilityWare+

Solitaire Stories

SongPop Party

Sonic Dash+

Sonic Dream Team

Sonic Racing

SP!NG

Spaceland

Spades: Card Game+

SpellTower+

Spider Solitaire: Card Game+

Spire Blast

Splitter Critters+

SpongeBob SolitairePants

SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit

Spyder

Squiggle Drop

Star Fetched

Star Trek: Legends

Stardew Valley+

Stellar Commanders

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light

stitch.

Subway Surfers Tag

Sudoku by MobilityWare+

Summer Pop!+

Summon Quest

Super Fruit Ninja

Super Leap Day

Super Mega Mini Party

Super Monsters Ate My Condo+

Super Stickman Golf 3+

Synth Riders

Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat

Takeshi and Hiroshi

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom

Temple Run+

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure

Tetris Beat

The Battle of Polytopia+

The Gardens Between+

The Get Out Kids

The Last Campfire

The Mosaic

The Oregon Trail

The Room Two+

The Survivalists

The_Otherside

Threes!+

Thumper: Pocket Edition+

TIME LOCKER+

tint.

Tiny Wings+

TMNT Splintered Fate

Tomb of the Mask+

Turmoil+

UFO on Tape: First Contact

Very Little Nightmares+

Zen Koi Pro+

Zen Pinball Party

Zookeeper World

Upcoming Apple Arcade games

Apple Arcade has already announced the next games that will be heading to the service. In August 2024 three new apps will be added, including one that's just for Apple Vision Pro.

Here are the next games heading to Apple Arcade (each link opens the relevant app in the App Store):

Temple Run: Legends - launches August 1 2024

Vampire Survivors+ - launches August 1 2024

Castle Crumble - launches August 29 2024 (Vision Pro only)

Must-play Apple Arcade games

If you've just subscribed to Apple Arcade and aren't sure what to play, the service offers a curated list of must-play apps to try out. The list is updated as new games are released, so if you don't know what to download this hand-picked selection of games is a great starting point.

Here are all the games currently recommended by Apple (each link opens the relevant app in the App Store):

Former Apple Arcade games

Apple Arcade, like other subscription services, has an ever-changing library which refreshes as new games are added, and old ones are removed. So far, there are over 100 games that were previously included in Apple Arcade that are no longer in the library.

Here's a list of the games that used to be available with Apple Arcade:

A Fold Apart

A Monster's Expedition

Agent Intercept

All of You

Assemble With Care

ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree

Baldo

BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner

Big Time Sports

Blek+

Butter Royale

Cardpocalypse

Cat Quest II

Chess - Play & Learn+

ChuChu Rocket! Universe

Cozy Grove

Dead End Job

Decoherence

Detonation Racing

DoDonPachi Resurrection HD+

Don't Bug Me!

Doomsday Vault

Down in Bermuda

Dread Nautical

EarthNight

Exit the Gungeon

Explottens

Fallen Knight

Farm It!

Football Manager 2023 Touch

Frenzic: Overtime

Frogger in Toy Town

Hitchhiker - A Mystery Game

Hogwash

HyperBrawl Tournament

INMOST

Jenny LeClue - Detectivu

King's League II

Kings of the Castle

Layton's Mystery Journey+

Legend of the Skyfish 2

Lifelike

Lifeslide

Loud House: Outta Control

Manifold Garden

Marble Knights

Mind Symphony

Mutazione

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition

Necrobarista

Neo Cab

Neversong

Next Stop Nowhere

Nightmare Farm

No Way Home

NUTS - A Surveillance Mystery

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon

Operator 41

Over the Alps

Overland

Painty Mob

Pilgrims

Populus Run

Possessions.

Projection: First Light

Punch Planet

Red Reign

Redout: Space Assault

Rosie's Reality

Roundguard

Scrappers

Secret Oops!

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Shinsekai: Into the Depths

ShockRods

Slash Quest!

South of the Circle

Speed Demons

Spek.

Spelldrifter

Spidersaurs

Stela

Stranded Sails

Super Impossible Road

Survival Z

Tales of Memo

Tangle Tower

The Bradwell Conspiracy

The Collage Atlas

The Enchanted World

The Lullaby of Life

The Pathless

The Pinball Wizard

Things That Go Bump

Towaga: Among Shadows

Towers of Everland

Transformers: Tactical Arena

Ultimate Rivals: The Court

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink

Various Daylife

Warp Drive - Teleport Racing!

Way of the Turtle

Winding Worlds

Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker

Word Laces

World of Demons

World's End Club

Yaga The Roleplaying Folktale

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes

How to access Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available across the tech giant's main product lines - the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro. The service is priced at £6.99 a month, but you can also get it included with an Apple One plan. Apple One bundles together iCloud+, TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade subscriptions and offers it at a cheaper price than paying for each service individually. Apple One is priced from £18.95 a month.

If you want to try Apple Arcade before you sign-up to it, you may be entitled to a free trial. When you purchase an Apple device, you're able to get three months of Apple Arcade access for free if you redeem the offer within 90 days. If you missed the chance to claim this offer, you're still able to get a one month free trial when you sign-up to Apple Arcade.

That's a wrap on our guide to the games included with Apple Arcade. If you want to know more about the other gaming subscription services out there, head to our pages that round-up all the games included with Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus and Nintendo Switch Online.