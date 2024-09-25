All accessories locations and bonuses in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Accessories in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom provide Zelda with additional bonuses - from reducing the amount of damage she can take to increasing her swimming speed.

You'll need to unlock accessory slots, however, if you want to have multiple bonuses active at one time. First, however, you need to hunt down the accessory locations hidden across the Hyrule in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Down below you'll find our in-progress accessories locations and bonuses for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Zora's Flippers location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Swim Speed Up Location: The Zora's Flippers can be purchased from the shop in the River Zora Village for 350 Rupees. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Gerudo Sandals location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Quicksand-Proof Location: The Gerudo Sandals can be purchased from the shop in Gerudo Town for 400 Rupees. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Climbing Band location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Wall-Climb Speed Up Location: The Climbing Band can be purchased from the shop in Kakariko Village for 500 Rupees. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Spin Brace location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Knockback Spin (Lets you knock back enemies when you hit them with a spin.) Location: The Spin Brace is located in a cave on the eastern side of the Faron Wetlands. You'll know you're in the right place when you find an entranceway with two Deku Scrub head statues standing either side. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Inside you'll find yourself faced with five platforms, each guarded by an Armos. The one you need to get past is the one directly to the left of the entrance. To get past the Armos, you can either trick it into falling down a hole by breaking one of the cracked pathstones or use a Water Block to jump over it as it comes towards you. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo After that you need to head to the ladder in the top-right corner of the side scrolling section. At the top of this ladder you'll find yourself fighting a Darknut Lv. 3. This is the strongest Darknut variant, so make sure you use your strongest Echoes against it. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Once the Darknut Lv. 3 has been defeated, you'll be able to collect its Echo and open the chest containing the Spin Brace. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Frog Ring location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Jump Height Up Location: The Frog Ring is hidden away in the Hyrule Castle dungeon. It's sitting inside the chest to the left of the one containing the Big Key, so you can easily grab this accessory just before you tackle the Hyrule Castle boss. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Stone Anklet location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Knockback Reduced Location: The Stone Anklet can be purchased for the shop in Hyrule Castle Town for 400 Rupees. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

First Mastery location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Energy Consumption Reduced lv.1 Location: To get the First Mastery accessory, you need to visit the Slumber Dojo in Kakariko Village. Once there you need to complete at least four of the training sessions on offer to earn the First Mastery. More training will be unlocked as you progress through Echoes of Wisdom, so, if there's not enough sessions available at the moment, return to the Dojo after completing a dungeon or two. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Heart Pin location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Heart Appearance Up Location: The Heart Pin is located inside the Suthorn Ruins. You'll be able to find it in the side scrolling section which occurs after you unlock the Swordfighter Form. To reach the chest containing the Heart Pin, you'll need to Bind Zelda to the massive rock and then move said rock so it's sitting on the ledge above its current location. You will need to climb up the ladder to the opposite ledge and then walk off the ledge to properly place the rock. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Once it's in place, climb up the ladder up to the highest ledge. You'll now be able to drop down onto the big rock and walk across it to reach the chest containing the Heart Pin. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Heart Barrette location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Heart Appearance Up Location: To get the Heart Barrette you need to complete the 'Beetle Ballyhoo' side quest, which is started in Gerudo Town. This quest will become available some time after you've completed the Gerudo Sanctum and you'll start it by talking to the Gerudo woman standing outside of her house, which is located roughly in the middle of Gerudo Town. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo She'll ask you to get rid of the four Beetle Mounds inside a cave in the northern region of the Gerudo Desert. You may have already visited this cave to grab the Echoes inside or the Might Crystal in the chest reached by climbing the stairs at its end. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Once there, destroy all of the Beetle Mounds before heading back to Gerudo Town and talking to the quest-giver inside her house. She'll then reward you with the Heart Barrette. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Energy Glove location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Extra Energy Appearance Up (Increases the chance of more energy appearing after defeating dark monsters) Location: The Energy Glove is located inside a chest in the north-western corner of the Gerudo Desert. You will need to defeat a number of Club Boarblins and Boomerang Boarblins, including their Lv. 2 variants, to reach the chest. Defeating the Lv. 2 variants is required for opening the chest. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Survey Scope location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Material Appearance Up (Smoothie ingredients and Monster Stones will appear more frequently when breaking objects or defeating monsters) Location: To earn the Survey Scope you need to complete the first part of the 'Recipes, Please!' side quest by making 10 different Smoothie recipes. This quest can be started by talking to any Business Scrub running a Smoothie Stand and you can complete it at any stand too. Check out our Smoothie and Potion recipe list if you'd like help figuring out which Smoothie recipes you can make. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Survey Binoculars location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Material Appearance Up + Location: To earn the Survey Binoculars you need to fully complete the 'Recipes, Please!' side quest by making 20 different Smoothie recipes after the first 10 unique recipes. (This means you need to complete 30 unique Smoothie recipes in total.) Like with the Survey Scope, you can complete this quest at any Smoothie Stand you visit. This accessory will replace the Survey Scope in your accessories collection. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Fairy Flower location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Fairy Appearance Up (Fairies may occasionally appear when cutting grass or other plants.) Location: The Fairy Flower can be found within a cave on the western side of the Eldin Volcano - very close to the border of Hyrule itself. You'll need to climb up a cliffside to reach the ledge where the cave lives, a feat we easily achieved using the Water Block Echo, and then blow up the rocks blocking the cave entrance using a Bombfish Echo. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Once the cave entrance is clear, all you have to do is head into the cave and open the chest inside. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Fairy Fragrance location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Fairy Appearance Up + (Fairies will appear more frequently when cutting grass or other plants.) Location: To get the Fairy Fragrance accessory you need to complete the 'Looking for Bempu' side quest in the Faron Wetlands. For us, this side quest became available from completing the Faron Temple. You can start 'Looking for Bempu' by talking to the pair of Deku Scrubs west of the Faron Wetlands Smoothie Stand in Scrubton. With that done you now need to hunt down Bempu in four locations. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Upon reaching Bempu's location, listed below in the order you need to visit them, you'll need to pull the Scrub from the ground using Bind: In front of the Faron Wetlands Smoothie Stand. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Just above Heart Lake. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo The stairs in the northern section of the Faron Wetlands, north-east of Scrubton. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo In the south-east corner of Faron Wetlands. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo The quest will come to a close after you find Bempu that last time and you'll receive the Fairy Fragrance. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Ancient Charm location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Damage Reduced Location: To get the Ancient Charm you need to complete the 'Let's Play a Game' side quest at the Eastern Temple in Eastern Hyrule Field. You'll also earn a Heart Piece during this side quest. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Curious Charm location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Bonus: Damage Reduced + Location: The Curious Charm is earned by completing the 'Cotton-Candy Hunt' side quest in the Faron Wetlands. We were able to start this quest after completing the Faron Temple and it starts by talking to a Deku Scrub west of the Smoothie Stand in Scrubton. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Once you've started this side quest, head to the cave in the south-eastern corner of the Faron Wetlands. You'll have to travel through a mini-dungeon and defeat the Eastern Temple boss once more when you encounter it at the end. Doing so will also net you a Heart Piece. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo After defeating the boss, talk to the Deku Scrub in Scrubton and they'll give you the Curious Charm. This will bring 'Cotton-Candy Hunt' to end and the Curious Charm will replace the Ancient Charm in your accessories collection. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo