Alien: Isolation sequel in early development, with original director returning

Can you believe Alien: Isolation is now 10?! Doesn't time fly when you are cowering for your life underneath a table, as a hulking great big Xenomorph stalks you around a space station. Ahh, good times.

And, if you too are feeling a tad misty-eyed remembering all the terror and resulting screams, wishing you could have another slice of Alien goodness to add to your video game plate, well, I have something to tell you that will be right up your street.

Today, Alien: Isolation director Al Hope teased some exciting news with the game's community, as part of its 10th anniversary. That news? An Alien: Isolation sequel is in the works, and Hope will be back at the helm for the upcoming release. They are going to Ripley a new one, if you will.

Word of the sequel was casually shared along with a note from Hope, which thanked all Alien: Isolation fans for their love and support over the last 10 years. Then, at the end of this post to the community, Hope simply wrote:

"Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready."

And, that is all there is to it for now. All the same, that one line has added plenty of anticipation about what lies in store.

As for the original game, we just published a rather timely Alien: Isolation retrospective. Be sure to check out Graeme Mason's feature 10 Years of Alien: Isolation: how Creative Assembly made an all-time horror classic, where he talks to a number of the game's developers (including Hope) about making the space-laced survival horror all those years ago.