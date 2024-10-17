Alan Wake, Control developer Remedy reveals first-ever multiplayer game

Alan Wake and Control developer Remedy has revealed FBC: Firebreak, a three-player co-op multiplayer spin-off set in the same universe.

A trailer shown tonight during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase gave us a first look at gameplay. You play as first responders within the familiar Federal Bureau of Control, revisiting areas seen in Control within The Oldest House.

FBC: Firebreak will be Remedy's first ever foray into multiplayer, and will receive regular updates post-launch. It is not intended to be a 'game as a service', though, Remedy communication director Thomas Puha told Xbox Wire.

"We have always done single-player games at Remedy, and rest assured, we have more single-player games in development, and they will be awesome," Puha said. "But for a long time we have wanted to make a PvE multiplayer game. There are loads of us here who love multiplayer besides single player. We don’t want to be doing the same types of games all the time; it’s good to take on new challenges."

Set after the events of Control, FBC: Firebreak will feature more of the Federal Bureau of Control and its various agents who work there, and more of its weirdness - such as murderous stick notes, and 'objects of power' used as weapons like a garden gnome.

FBC: Firebreak will launch for PC and consoles in 2025, and is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

This isn't the first we've heard of the project, of course. Previously known under the codename Project Condor, Remedy previously said the game would be launched as a premium product, not a free-to-play release. In April this year, Remedy said the game had reached its final production stages, while work on a full Control sequel was still getting off the ground.