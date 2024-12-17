Alan Wake 2 update improves PS5 Pro performance at last

A new update for Alan Wake 2 has been released to finally tackle issues with PS5 Pro performance.

A new Balanced graphics mode has been added to combine Quality mode settings (and raytracing) with Performance mode resolution, targeting 40fps. It requires a display capable of achieving 120Hz refresh rate.

The Performance mode has been adjusted for a more consistent framerate, while raytracing in Quality and Balanced modes will have a less noisy image. Perhaps more damning is the ability to switch off the PS5 Pro's PSSR entirely.

PSSR, or PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, is Sony's AI upscaling technology, but it appears to be causing issues for some developers - Remedy included. Bloober also appeared to have issues with it for its Silent Hill 2 remake.

The latest patch is available on PS5 as well as Xbox Series X/S and PC. On those other platforms, a couple of minor fixes have been implemented as well as other optimisations.

🛠️ Alan Wake 2 has received an update for all platforms.



This update contains improvements and additions for the PlayStation 5 Pro version of the game, including an added option to toggle PSSR on and off.



Ahead of the PS5 Pro's release, Remedy detailed the visual improvements the console would bring, though initially the results were not as expected. With this latest patch, it's hoped the game now runs as intended on PS5 Pro.

For more on Sony's more powerful console, Digital Foundry has been testing the machine with multiple games - most recently a look at how the Resident Evil games run on PS5 Pro.