Alan Wake 2 Lake House DLC will be another slice of full on horror, with new playable character and enemy type

For those looking forward to heading back into the rather surreal and twisted world of Alan Wake 2, you will soon be able to do just that, thanks to the imminent arrival of its Lake House DLC.

During this evening's Xbox Partner Preview Event, developer Remedy shared a brief teaser for the game's upcoming DLC, which takes place in a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake.

In an accompanying blog post, the team went into further detail about the expansion, which will pop players into the shoes of FBC Agent Estevez, for what Remedy calls a "true survival horror" experience for all. This will include plenty of scares and overall peril, and Remedy has likened the horror levels in this DLC to those in Alan Wake 2's Valhalla Nursing Home sequence.

This horror will include a new enemy type known as the Painted. "For The Lake House we wanted to introduce a new, different kind of enemy from those found in the main game," explained Remedy's Kyle Rowley.

"It's important to us that our enemies follow on from themes found in and around the part of the game that they are revealed - whether that be the water-themed enemy, the 'Diver' located at the Valhalla Nursing Home, or the Taken Wolves that are found in and around the Cauldron Lake Forest.

"With that in mind, the Painted are very much themed around one of the core elements inside the Lake House - paint! They can move in and out of the supernatural paint on surfaces, hunting the player as they do so and have devastating melee attacks that deal significant amounts of damage."

To take on the Painted, Estevez will have some standared issue firearms, but also a new FBC-specific weapon. This weapon can be "used to deal with slightly more… paranatural entities", Rowley said.

Image credit: Remedy

Lead Writer Clay Murphy noted "the Lake House tells the story of Agent Estevez's visit to the Lake House facility, which takes place in parallel with the early part of [Alan Wake 2 co-protagonist] Saga's story in Alan Wake 2". This means by the time Saga meets Estevez in the main game, "the story of this expansion has already occurred".

The DLC will have connections with Remedy's Control, as well as Alan Wake 2. "Control explores horror themes as well of course," furthered Rowley, "but with Alan Wake 2 being a survival horror game we just felt that the world of Control provides some rather harrowing elements for us to lean into and scare players with".

Image credit: Remedy

Alan Wake 2's Lake House DLC will release in just a few days time, on 22nd October. Those who have played Alan Wake 2 will be able to head into the expansion from the game menu, but Remedy said it has been designed to slot into the main game for first time players.

"Like with the Night Springs expansion, The Lake House is incorporated into the main game flow, so players will come across these missions while playing through the main campaign in a seamless manner," Rowley said, adding Remedy believes popping its DLC "into our core flow" has improved the game's overall pacing and "makes for the ultimate Alan Wake 2 experience".

As I am sure you already know, or have surmised given the text above, The Lake House is the second of Alan Wake 2's DLCs. The first - Night Springs - included a trio of 'What if' tales featuring familiar characters, such as Alan Wake 2's biggest Alan Wake fan Rose the Waitress.

This story is developing.