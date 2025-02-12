Alan Wake 2 is finally profitable over a year after release, says Remedy

Alan Wake 2 has now passed 2m sales and has finally started making a profit.

As per Remedy's latest financial report, the thriller sequel had recouped its development fees and marketing investments by the end of 2024, and had started accruing royalty income.

Alan Wake 2 released digitally back in October 2023 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The budget for the game was estimated at €70m (£58m), making it one of the most expensive cultural products to come from Finland.

By September last year, the game had recouped "most" of its development costs, according to the company's financial results at the time.

Last year also saw Remedy release two DLCs for the game: Night Springs in June, and The Lake House in October.

The company credits these expansions, along with the physical edition release, the PS5 Pro patch, and other ongoing quality of life updates for Alan Wake 2's long-term sales.

Elsewhere in the report, Remedy reaffirmed FBC: Firebreak will release this year - it's a three-player co-op first-person shooter set in the world of Control.

Remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 are in "full production" together with publisher Rockstar Games, though remain without a release date.

Lastly, Control 2 will enter full production at the end of this month.

We're yet to see anything official on Control 2, though Alan Wake 2's Lake House DLC perhaps hints at what to expect as the two games will be linked.