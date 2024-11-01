Alan Wake 2 has now recouped "most" of the money it cost to make

After a year on sale, Alan Wake 2 is finally close to recouping the money Remedy spent on developing and marketing the game.

Remedy's latest financial results, published today, note the critically-acclaimed Alan Wake 2 is still to "generate royalties", but had now "recouped most of its development and marketing expenses".

The long-awaited sequel has struggled to sell in big numbers since its launch this time last year. The past month has seen Remedy move on from its development, following the launch of its second and final expansion The Lake House, and the release of the game's physical deluxe edition.

More generally, Remedy said its development costs for the past quarter had increased due to higher development fees for Control 2 and Max Payne 1&2. Royalties decreased, meanwhile, as sales largely consisted of the aging Control and original Alan Wake.

In the long-term, Remedy said it was still committed to growing both Control and Alan Wake brands as "a key part of our future", with Control in particular set to be expanded by recently-unveiled spin-off FBC: Firebreak.

Remedy's first full multiplayer project is set to launch as a "mid-priced game" in 2025, though will also be offered as part of both Xbox and PC Game Pass, as well as PlayStation Plus.

It's unclear what's next for Alan Wake, meanwhile.

In the meantime, the launch of Alan Wake 2's Lake House expansion provided what looks to be an intriguing tease for where Control 2's story is headed.