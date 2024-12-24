After Switch 2 design leaks, Nintendo keen to announce console as soon as possible - analyst

Nintendo will have been watching the recent stream of Switch 2 design leaks and is likely now keen to unveil its under-wraps new console as soon as possible, an analyst has said.

We've had a fair idea what Switch 2 will look like for a while - at least since a prototype console shell and internal components surfaced online in late September. But recent weeks have seen further images posted, this time by accessory companies now taking orders for Switch 2 add-ons, which show close estimations for Nintendo's next console in greater detail.

In other words, it's now widely expected that Switch 2 will simply look like a slightly larger Switch 1, now with magnetic Joy-Con attachments and an additional button below Home on the right Joy-Con.

So, when will Nintendo finally unveil Switch 2? In early November, industry analyst Serkan Toto, CEO of Japanese game industry consultancy Kantan Games, told Eurogamer that the company had now run out of time to reveal its Switch successor in 2024.

Nintendo has set itself a deadline of 31st March 2025 to show off its Switch successor, but, considering the leaks, and the falling sales of Switch 1, Toto suggested to Eurogamer today that the company was unlikely to wait that long.

"Nintendo will not have much time in January, so a potential announcement early in the month could make sense," Toto said. "You can bet that Nintendo is aware of all the leaks and not happy about them, even if some of them will turn out to be made up.

"It is actually getting so bad with those leaks that they might cause Nintendo to release information earlier than planned."

Switch 2 is widely expected to arrive later in 2025, and while Nintendo is yet to offer any suggestion of timing, we don't have too long now to wait and find out.

When Switch 2 does arrive, fans expect next year's long-awaited blockbuster Metroid Prime 4 to launch on Nintendo's new hardware. Nintendo has also confirmed that Switch 2 will be backwards compatible.