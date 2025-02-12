After nearly a decade of development, PlayStation-published action game gets a release date

Tonight's Sony State of Play has given us a release date for Lost Soul Aside, the PlayStation-published action game inspired by Devil May Cry and Final Fantasy 15.

Originally announced more than nine years ago by solo developer Yang Bing, the project has since grown in size and is now the work of Bing's studio Ultizero Games, and backed by PlayStation - which will launch the game on PC via Steam and PlayStation 5.

Now, we know when it will arrive: 30th March. Hey, that's the same date as Elden Ring: Nightreign.

"Embark on an epic odyssey to save your sister and the whole of humankind from dimensional invaders in Lost Soul Aside - a stylish single player action adventure RPG," reads Sony's overview of the game from its Steam page.

"Chain lightning-fast combos, learn new abilities, and upgrade your weapons as you take on formidable enemies and colossal bosses in fast, dynamic combat."

What do you think? Worth giving up some of your Elden Ring multiplayer time?