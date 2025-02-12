After eight hours with Elden Ring Nightreign, I'm convinced multiplayer Souls is an exhilarating rush

I eventually relented. After over a hundred hours in Elden Ring I wanted it over with. So I summoned help for the final boss after a long struggle. A quick bow to each other and then I stepped back and let others do the heavy lifting as I spammed spells from a distance, exhausted. As the credits rolled, the win fell flat.

It happened again with Bloodborne. DLC boss Orphan of Kos had me hitting my head against a wall for hours until I eventually trundled back to the nearest lamp and summoned assistance. I expected a long, arduous battle where we'd overcome the odds together in beautiful partnership. Instead they stormed in with a bugged weapon to kill the boss in one hit. I felt cheated and deflated.

I tell you this not as some humble brag that I prefer playing Souls games alone. It's just a personal preference after being burned in the past. Hey, I'm the guy who plays Final Fantasy 14 with NPCs! I like to play at my own pace, without distraction, where others prefer companionship. Both methods are valid.

So when FromSoftware announced the multiplayer Elden Ring co-op spin-off Nightreign, I was intrigued but also concerned. Would this new flavour of Souls game be for me? I'm happy to report Nighreign is in fact very much for me. My eyes have been opened and I've seen the light. Playing with others is fun! Who knew?!

So how does Nightreign play? In short, it's Elden Ring as a roguelike, with a dollop of Fortnite; or, like listening to the game's soundtrack on double speed and shuffle play. That might sound weird, but it absolutely works.

In groups of three, players will battle through two day-and-night cycles before facing one of eight Nightlords - in this preview, the cerberus Gladius Beast of Night. The map feels a bit like an instanced dungeon, but with loot and enemy placements randomised in each run. And your choice of Nightlord will determine which bosses you face at the end of each day - these are taken from across the Souls games, though with tweaked movesets and mechanics (don't cut the tail off the Centipede Demon this time, trust me!).

(To note, publisher Bandai Namco has since confirmed to Eurogamer that while three characters are always required online, it's possible to queue online alone, as a pair, or as a three, to be matched with others online as necessary. Further, solo players can play offline completely alone - there are no AI companions.)

You fly into the map on a hawk (just like Fortnite's battle bus) and from there a day lasts around 15 minutes in which to prepare yourselves for battle: defeat enemies for runes; discover powerful weapons; collect healing flasks at churches; battle minibosses for boons; and boost weapon power. Gradually, over the course of a day, a looming, azure firestorm closes in and saps player health (again, just like Fortnite), forcing you towards a boss encounter by nighttime. Beat that boss and it's over to day two, on the same map, to continue exploring and preparing before the second night's boss. The third day - if you make it - is solely a boss fight in a separate location.

Bosses are taken from across the Souls games, though we didn't get to fight Dark Souls 3's Nameless King this time | Image credit: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco

The first consideration, then, is time management, as Nightreign really is a game about swift decision making. Should you focus on defeating smaller enemies for runes, or risk exploring subterranean dungeons where the loot is better but the encroaching storm is harder to evade? Should you make a beeline for churches to improve your healing, or focus instead on defeating minibosses for your choice of three weapons or attribute buffs? And you'll want to grab as much loot along the way: weight has been removed and, while your weapon slots are limited, sub-effects always apply. So while a greatsword may be too lumbering for your playstyle, it's still worth snapping up as it could still have a positive effect on your build.

The biggest difference to Elden Ring, though, is the sense of speed. Sites of Grace automatically heal you when nearby, levelling has been streamlined to just HP, FP, and Stamina, and characters have a galloping sprint. But more importantly, fall damage has been removed and parkour abilities allow players to vault up and over obstacles. See a boss in the distance, or want to escape the incoming storm? Just leap off a cliff, jump up the other side, and sprint into the distance. That sort of behaviour was unthinkable in Elden Ring, but here the unbridled movement gives Nightreign a newfound sense of Souls freedom. No longer are you carefully and methodically infiltrating each dungeon or castle as you memorise enemy placements - there's no time for that. This is Elden Ring speedrunning, with the storm only adding to the sense of urgency, not to mention randomised events like bosses invading your game. If you're not fast enough, you won't stand a chance.

Repeat play does lead to greater strategy as players coordinate their efforts and prioritise. They're also able to ping locations on the map in real time, though this is the only form of communication outside voice chat. For the most part, though, success in Nightreign is about relying on instincts, without needing to faff in menus or spend hours poring over the minutiae of builds. It's instantly knowing if a two-handed sword is better than the dagger you're holding; if a boost to your Arcane stat will actually increase your damage output; or that you absolutely need a bleed damage weapon, can someone please drop one for me if you find it? Elden Ring experts will be right at home with this quickfire exam; but newbies will need to swiftly find their feet.

Death is as integral here as it's ever been in a Souls game: players are surrounded by a purple gauge and more damage taken means more hits required for resurrection | Image credit: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco

Though the final game will have eight Nightfarers to play as, this preview (and by extension, the forthcoming network test) will have four available. Yes, that means you're no longer making characters from scratch but must choose a specific hero, each with their own unique skills and variant dodge style. They do loosely fit certain archetypes - Wylder is your all-rounder sword and shield-wielder, while bird-man Guardian is a tanky, greatshield carrying sort - but this is more of a starting point for your run. Effectively using those unique skills is imperative and they're a lot of fun to use. I initially warmed to Wylder for his awesome claw shot that allowed me to pull bats from the sky and then slide into bosses before releasing his explosive Onslaught Stake for a critical hit, while Guardian's Wings of Salvation divebomb proved effective against groups.

The Recluse, meanwhile, is the mage of the group and has a fiddly mechanic of sucking magic out of foes (and friends) to replenish FP - gaining three of the same element will then unleash a powerful spell. She's a glass cannon who'll take more time to master than the preview allowed, though I've no doubt the results will be worth it. Whoever said magic was easy mode was lying.

Interestingly, players can select the same character if they wish. Teamwork is less about balancing skills than simply playing to your strengths as part of a group and coordinating attacks. For our last run, for instance, we went all in on The Duchess: a sort of roguish character who not only turns the party invisible to avoid aggro, but can repeat the last few seconds of combat against a ghostly apparition of the enemy for additional damage. With all three of us wielding bleed weapons, we were able to use that Restage skill to stack up the status effect while alternating invisibility to obliterate bosses. It was delicious.

Teamwork is needed to assist with death, too. Reviving other players is as simple as hitting them, but in the heat of battle are you better off reviving others or focusing on the boss yourself? Death in the overworld means losing a level and reviving, with dropped runes still available to grab as in the base game - even if that means risking a sprint into the storm. So do you stick together as a group to share runes and revive each other as you explore, or wander off alone to spread your efforts across the map? If all three players die against a boss, though, it's game over and you start again from scratch, roguelike-style. With Nightreign, Elden Ring remains as punishing as ever.

Relics can be swapped at your base - the Roundtable Hold | Image credit: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco

There's something of a safety net, though, in the form of Relics. These are dished out at the end of each run to offer various stat or attribute bonuses - adding Scarlet Rot to your attacks, for instance, or improving your ability with certain weapons. Relics are coloured to match the slots on each character and some have character-specific effects, while a new currency called Murk will be used to increase the number and types of slot. It means no run is wasted and, over time, building up a bank of Relics will make runs considerably easier, as well as providing an incentive to experiment with new Relics on other characters.

The only question mark I have with Nightreign is with its endgame. It's unclear if the map will change based on your selection of Nightlord to face, for instance, and once all eight have been beaten, what's your incentive to keep playing? At the least, I'm intrigued by the giants who are seemingly the source of the fire storm. Ultimately this is a spin-off game for bite-sized sessions rather than a new epic adventure, but the groundwork is so good here there's potential for FromSoftware to go full live-service model with additional maps, bosses, Nightfarers, and loot. To be clear, this is something I could fully get behind: throw in some new assets and see what the machine spits out, the possibilities are infinite. But I don't think that's FromSoftware's intention here.

As it stands, though, Nightreign provides a delectable hit of Elden Ring in a repeatable microcosm. It's got the difficulty, the levelling, the boss battles, and the sense of discovery, but all at high speed for a new type of challenge, while its grim enemy selection is like a best-of Souls mixtape I'm itching to replay. Above all, it forced a solo player to swallow his pride and play with others. Souls games have always been about overcoming the odds to leave your hands shaking and your heart pounding. As it turns out, a win shared can be just as exhilarating.