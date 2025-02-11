After controversial and explicit projects, Robert Yang's next game is a "sportslike" rugby turn-based RPG

Robert Yang's next game is Tryhard, a turn-based RPG in the world of rugby described as part of the "sportslike" genre.

Yang is known for his controversial games exploring explicit queer themes of sexuality, from bathroom simulator The Tearoom to sexy lumberjack game Logjam.

Tryhard is decidedly more tame, though judging by its trailer it still includes LGBT+ representation with its relationships.

Set in New Zealand, players will be tasked with managing an underdog rugby club. "Everyone expects you to fail," the Steam description reads. "You've never even played rugby before! But you'll prove them wrong, challenge the champs, and win the Ramphorlie Shield." How very Ted Lasso!

There will be management sim elements, a branching story, relationships to manage and - perhaps most interestingly - rugby matches based on turn-based battles between mixed gender teams.

There's even a dog who can join your team.

Tryhard will be the first full release from Grapefruit Games, a studio co-founded by Yang that has previously worked on artistic and support projects.

As part of the game's announcement, the studio has released its "sportslike manifesto" to establish the genre. "The sports game is too busy," it reads. "Everyone expects franchise-career modes, motion captured stadiums, sweaty grass physics, and the latest microtransactions."

By contrast, a sportslike game focuses on the way people interact with a sport - not just playing the sport itself, but the people behind the scenes, its news and history, and the lives of players.

The studio suggests a number of already-released games that could be considered sportslikes, including 2017's Golf Story and 2023's Roller Drama. Presumably the RPG mode of Mario Golf's Game Boy outing would count too.

Tryhard is yet to receive a release date, but is available to wishlist now on Steam.

Sifu developer Sloclap is another studio attempting to redefine the sports genre, as its next game - Rematch - is a fresh take on football action.