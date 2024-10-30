Actors' union SAG-AFTRA's agreement with AI service aims to safeguard performers

SAG-AFTRA, the US actors' union, has signed an agreement with AI service Ethovox in a continued bid to safeguard performers.

The service offers a "fully-authenticated foundational AI model for voice" that provides the basis for digital replicas. With this new agreement, SAG-AFTRA aims to ensure performers are protected and will be compensated fairly for their work.

Video game performers from the SAG-AFTRA union are currently on strike following a dispute over the use of AI in game development. As the union's chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland explained, SAG-AFTRA aims to recognise AI companies to ensure protection for its performers.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Nintendo has announced new hardware, but it's not Switch 2 - so what's the point of Alarmo?Watch on YouTube

"What will safeguard voice actors' livelihoods in the AI age is more contractual protection, not less," said Crabtree-Ireland. "That's why SAG-AFTRA will continue to recognize AI companies, like Ethovox, that agree with our union's AI guidelines. Not everyone will want to work with an AI company, and that's understandable. But for those who intend to utilise the opportunities AI offers, it's important that agreements require companies to secure informed consent, and provide fair compensation. Without informed consent and fair compensation, this new era will become a 'Wild West' of AI misuse and exploitation."

Ethovox was co-founded by BAFTA award-winning actor Cissy Jones, known for her roles in Firewatch as well as voicing characters in GTA 5, Life is Strange, Baldur's Gate 3, and more.

"Ethovox is the only voice AI company owned and managed by voice actors, and we are pleased to be partnering with SAG-AFTRA on building a foundational voice AI model that prioritises the interests of voice actors," she said. "AI should be a choice. For that reason, we have reached out to the voice actor community throughout this process. Ethovox will continue to do so as we demonstrate that artists can, and should, be compensated for contributing to ethical AI development while also maintaining consent and control over their voice data."

Voice actors have overall been sceptical of AI usage. Last month, Mass Effect and Metal Gear Solid actor Jennifer Hale described AI as a hammer that can "smash your skin and destroy who you are".

UK actors' union Equity has not authorised its own equivalent strike, but said it stands "in solidarity" with its sister union. This is partly due to the restrictive nature of UK industrial relations legislation.