Activision says it is "investigating" Call of Duty Black Ops 6 spawn issues

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 players are frustrated with the new shooter's respawn mechanics.

Head on over to the shooter's subreddit, and you'll find dozens of complaints from players who are struggling to break die-spawn-die cycles, with one player saying they were killed twice on the same deathcam.

"[I'm] getting spawn trapped, getting killed by a player and then respawn and get killed again, with both deaths in the same deathcam," lamented one player. "That's how to spot a bad spawn system.

"On some maps, in some situations, it's worse than MW2 release spawning."

"The spawns on most maps are terrible and will constantly spawn you in direct line of sight of the person that had just killed you," said another.

"The maps themselves are way too campy and have way too many angles on you everywhere. Seriously, every Hardpoint or dom flag or whatever, just count how many angles could peek or push you. I can't figure out if they're just all terrible, the spawns make them terrible, or if it's a combination of both but either way, I'm pretty sick of it already."

❗️ #BlackOps6



We are investigating an issue where players automatically spawn in-game rather than spectating when joining in-progress.



Details: https://t.co/f2YLy3cX7G — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) October 27, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In a post on X/Twttier, Activision said it was "investigating an issue where players automatically spawn in-game rather than spectating when joining in-progress", and said that any further updates about the issue will be appended to the tweet above.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is currently sitting on a "mixed" Steam user score as players on PC report performance issues and crashes.

Threads on the game's Steam discussion pages and subreddit show players are trying all kinds of things to ameliorate the issue, from uninstalling other applications, removing auto-start apps, and disabling the anti-cheats of other games.

