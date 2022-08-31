Activision battles to contain Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign gameplay leak

Activision battles to contain Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign gameplay leakFall back position.
Activision is currently battling to contain a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gameplay leak that popped up online last night.
The campaign gameplay appears to have originated from Twitter account @3rbbcod. It shows new vehicle mechanics, including hijacking, leaping from vehicle to vehicle and vehicle destruction.
These new mechanics, already discussed by principal Modern Warfare 2 developer Infinity Ward, are also coming to battle royale Warzone 2.
The original tweet that contained the gameplay leak was disabled "in response to a report by the copyright holder".
But, as you'd expect, the clip remains all over the internet, not least at the top of the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit.
As far as gameplay leaks go, this one's pretty minor - it doesn't contain spoilers and shows off mechanics Infinity Ward had already discussed. But publisher Activision will no doubt be scrambling to put a lid on this one, with a special Call of Duty reveal event set for 15th September waiting in the wings. Eurogamer has asked Activision for comment.
Modern Warfare 2 comes out 28th October 2022, although if you pre-order you get access to the campaign a week early. Warzone 2 launches soon after.
