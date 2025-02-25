Activision admits Call of Duty includes generative AI

Activision has confirmed some in-game content in Call of Duty has been created using generative AI.

As spotted by Call of Duty account CharlieIntel, the Steam page for the game's launcher (incorporating Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone) has been updated with a new AI notice, as per the rules of Steam.

"Our team uses generative AI tools to help develop some in-game assets," it reads.

No further details are specified, but fans are already speculating where AI has been used.

"We could tell lmao this loading screen had six fingers," reads one reply, referring to the zombie artwork used last Christmas (above). Players accused Activision at the time of using "AI slop".

Other responses called out Activision for being lazy, or replied sarcastically: "Really? No way?!"

"Our team uses generative AI tools to help develop some in game assets," Activision says as part of a required disclosure on Steam. pic.twitter.com/YJ3Yebd2wc — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 25, 2025

Other artwork in the past has been called out by fans, including a six-fingered hand holding Gobblegum, while PC Gamer has pointed out the seeming use of AI in 2D calling cards.

Since January 2024, Valve has required developers to disclose on Steam when AI is used in their games. Players are also able to flag when "illegal content" has been used.

AI is also used in Activision's Ricochet anti-cheat system, which uses machine learning to combat cheaters. But as Wired reported in 2024, the rise in using generative AI for in-game assets has followed the loss of jobs across the games industry.

Last week, Microsoft unveiled its new Muse AI tool designed to aid "gameplay ideation", though it's been met by criticism.

AI is changing video game development forever, used in tools across NPC development, scriptwriting, voice acting, artwork, and more.