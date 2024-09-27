Acclaimed Sekiro-inspired action-platformer Nine Sols hits consoles in November

Red Candle Games, the developer behind critically acclaimed horror titles Detention and Devotion, has announced its equally well-received Sekiro-inspired action-platfomer Nine Sols is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch on 26th November.

Nine Sols, which released on PC back in May following a successful crowdfunding campaign, casts players as the cat-like Yi, as he embarks on a quest of vengeance through a dark fantasy world, melding sci-fi and Eastern mythology. His goal is to eliminate the realm's formidable rulers - the nine Sols of the title - and unravel the mysteries of an alien race.

In gameplay terms, Nine Sols combines elements of a Metroidvania - insofar as it features a vast interconnected world, albeit one you'll largely be exploring in a linear fashion - and what Red Candle calls fast, brutal "Sekiro-lite" combat build around slashes and deflections. Oh, and it's also a lovely looking, gorgeously animated thing too.

Nine Sols (which I absolutely adored during my limited time with it earlier this year, and which has also amassed an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam if you're looking for a broader canvassing of opinion) will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Switch when it launches on 26th November.

And if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you might like to know Nine Sols is joining the service's game catalogue at the same time.