A whole host of Nintendo Switch games are down to £35 at ShopTo

The Nintendo Switch is a great console for lots of reasons, like how it perfectly blends traditional and portable gaming and that there are three different styles of Switch to choose from whether you want a portable only device, a Switch with an OLED screen, or just the standard Switch experience.

First-party Nintendo Switch games usually hold their value and rarely go on sale, so when over 20 of them are just £35 each at ShopTo, it's a great time to add some new titles to your library for less.

You can get some fantastic Nintendo Switch staples like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Metroid Dread, or get some titles that came out this year like Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. There's also a big selection of Pokémon games including Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Here's some more of the best Switch games discounted at ShopTo right now:

