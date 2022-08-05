If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A whole host of Nintendo Switch games are down to £35 at ShopTo

Includes Metroid Dread, Animal Crossing, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Pokémon, and more.
Mark Harrison
Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Published on

The Nintendo Switch is a great console for lots of reasons, like how it perfectly blends traditional and portable gaming and that there are three different styles of Switch to choose from whether you want a portable only device, a Switch with an OLED screen, or just the standard Switch experience.

First-party Nintendo Switch games usually hold their value and rarely go on sale, so when over 20 of them are just £35 each at ShopTo, it's a great time to add some new titles to your library for less.

You can get some fantastic Nintendo Switch staples like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Metroid Dread, or get some titles that came out this year like Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. There's also a big selection of Pokémon games including Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Here's some more of the best Switch games discounted at ShopTo right now:

Pokémon Sword- £35 from ShopTo

Pokémon Shield- £35 from ShopTo

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond- £35 from ShopTo

Pokémon Shining Pearl- £35 from ShopTo

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football- £35 from ShopTo

Luigi's Mansion 3- £35 from ShopTo

Mario Party SuperStars- £35 from ShopTo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- £35 from ShopTo

Triangle Strategy- £35 from ShopTo

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening- £35 from ShopTo

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD- £35 from ShopTo

Pokémon Legends: Arceus- £35 from ShopTo

Metroid Dread- £35 from ShopTo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons- £35 from ShopTo

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes- £35 from ShopTo

Kirby and the Forgotten Land- £35 from ShopTo

Hopefully these discounts help you fill out your Switch library, and if you want more games, an SD card to store them, or other accessories then check out our best Switch Deals page for everything you'd need. Also be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we keep you posted on game deals, sales events, and lots of other discounts.

