A Quiet Place: The Road ahead has a new mic feature which makes the game even more terrifying

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead - the upcoming game inspired by the film franchise of the same name - is set to include an optional microphone feature that allows its creatures to detect any real-life noises made by the player.

It's called the 'Microphone Noise Detection' feature, and pretty much does what it says. Essentially, if players choose to activate their mic when playing The Road Ahead, any cough, sneeze or sudden announcement from a loved one that it is time for supper could give the location of your in-game character (a young asthmatic college student named Alex) away.

This, developer Stormind Games has said, will all help to bring the "horror right into your room", which sounds more than enough to scare the John Krasinskis out of me.

The Road Ahead is an all new story in the Quiet Place franchise. It is set to release later this month, on 17th October, across Steam, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. If you are interested, you can pre-order for £24.99/€29.99.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is one of several projects still in the works from Saber after the publisher was sold by Embracer earlier this year. Another upcoming release from the company includes Jurassic Park: Survival.