A free demo is now available for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

A free demo is now available for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three HopesVisit Fódlan early.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is due for release on 24th June, but a free demo of the game is now playable.
Set in the world of Fódlan and featuring the same cast of characters as Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Three Hopes is an action musou take on the game. That means battles against hundreds of enemies and a big cast of characters to play as, depending on the house you choose.
News of the demo comes alongside a new trailer featuring a fresh look at gameplay.
There are plenty of familiar characters, as well as tea parties of course.
The demo allows access to the entire Prologue - the first three chapters - with progress carrying over to the full game.
For more on how it plays, check out our Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes preview.
The Ashen Wolves make their way into #FireEmblem Warriors: Three Hopes!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 8, 2022
Download the free demo for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, available now on #NintendoSwitch #eShop. Your progress carries over to the full game, once purchased, releasing on 6/24.https://t.co/aXXwhTwuMF pic.twitter.com/TU5UPOhMX7
