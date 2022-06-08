If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

A free demo is now available for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Visit Fódlan early.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is due for release on 24th June, but a free demo of the game is now playable.

Set in the world of Fódlan and featuring the same cast of characters as Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Three Hopes is an action musou take on the game. That means battles against hundreds of enemies and a big cast of characters to play as, depending on the house you choose.

News of the demo comes alongside a new trailer featuring a fresh look at gameplay.

There are plenty of familiar characters, as well as tea parties of course.

The demo allows access to the entire Prologue - the first three chapters - with progress carrying over to the full game.

For more on how it plays, check out our Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes preview.

