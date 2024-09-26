90s classic Little Big Adventure's lovely looking remake is out in November

It's been a while since we heard anything substantial from Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest, the remake of long-defunct developer Adeline Software's much-loved 1994 action-adventure. But it's now returned in a flurry of news, bringing with it a new trailer, a limited-time Steam demo, and a 14th November release date on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

Little Big Adventure (for those of you too young/previously indisposed to remember) tells the story of Twinsen - a model citizen turned fugitive overnight - as he attempts to escape evil dictator Dr. FunFrock. It offers a compelling mix of platforming, puzzling, and exploration that, 30 years later, has had a thorough makeover in Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest.

Twinsen's Quest developer 2.21, which was founded by Little Big Adventure co-creator Didier Chanfray, announced a bunch of ambitious plans for the series back in 2021, including updated remasters, a remake, and even a (seemingly stalled) new entry. To date, the studio has released remasters of Little Big Adventure 1 & 2, and its remake is now due before the end of the year.

Alongside a gently refreshed (and rather lovely) visual style, Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest features an open world of reimagined islands, an enhanced version of Twinsen's Magic Ball weapon, redesigned controls, and a new soundtrack by original composer Philippe Vachey. There's a little more insight into its creation in the making-of video published alongside its release date news. And if that's still not enough Little Big Adventure for you, a limited-time Twinsen's Quest demo featuring the remake's first chapter is now available on Steam. You'll need to be quick, however - it's only sticking around until 2nd October.

Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest launches digitally for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic) on 14th November. A limited edition physical release for PS5 and Switch arrives on 5th December.