22 titles heading to Prime Gaming in November, including Guardians of the Galaxy and Mafia
Super Meat Boy! Tomb Raider! Other stuff!
As the spooky season subsides and Prime Gaming's sinister selection of October titles slinks back into the shadows, Amazon has announced the games coming to subscribers in November.
As is Amazon's usual way, November's titles will arrive over the course of several content drops, with a total of 22 games heading to subscribers before the month is through. There's some good stuff in their too, with the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Super Meat Boy, Dishonored, and Tomb Raider: Anniversary all putting in an appearance.
The full list of November's Prime Gaming releases, including their arrival dates and redemption platforms (either the Epic Games Store, GOG, or Amazon Games App) is as follows:Available now:
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Epic
- Mafia: Definitive Edition, GOG
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition, GOG
- Duck Paradox, GOG
- Close To The Sun, GOG
- Disney Pixar Cars, Amazon Games App
- Bang Bang Racing, Amazon Games App
- Snakebird Complete, Epic
- Ms. Holmes: The Case of the Dancing Men Collector's Edition, Amazon Games App
- Chasm: The Rift, GOG
- House of Golf 2, Epic
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary, GOG
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood, Amazon Games App
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition, GOG
- Tales: One-Way Ticket Collector's Edition, Legacy Games Code
- Super Meat Boy, Epic
- RIOT - Civil Unrest, GOG
- Elite Dangerous, Epic
- Sir Whoopass - Immortal Death, GOG
- Jurassic World Evolution, Epic
- Mystery Case Files: The Dalimar Legacy Collector's Edition, Amazon Games App
- Shogun Showdown, GOG
Additionally, subscribers in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland get access to a selection of titles via cloud gaming platform Amazon Luna. These currently include Jackbox Party Pack 7, Saints Row: The Third - Remastered, Moving Out, Endling - Extinction is Forever, Infinite Minigolf, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, XDefiant, Fortnite, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Trackmania.