22 titles heading to Prime Gaming in November, including Guardians of the Galaxy and Mafia

As the spooky season subsides and Prime Gaming's sinister selection of October titles slinks back into the shadows, Amazon has announced the games coming to subscribers in November.

As is Amazon's usual way, November's titles will arrive over the course of several content drops, with a total of 22 games heading to subscribers before the month is through. There's some good stuff in their too, with the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Super Meat Boy, Dishonored, and Tomb Raider: Anniversary all putting in an appearance.

The full list of November's Prime Gaming releases, including their arrival dates and redemption platforms (either the Epic Games Store, GOG, or Amazon Games App) is as follows:

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Epic

Mafia: Definitive Edition, GOG

Dishonored - Definitive Edition, GOG

Duck Paradox, GOG

Close To The Sun, GOG

Disney Pixar Cars, Amazon Games App

Bang Bang Racing, Amazon Games App

Snakebird Complete, Epic

Ms. Holmes: The Case of the Dancing Men Collector's Edition, Amazon Games App

Chasm: The Rift, GOG

House of Golf 2, Epic

Tomb Raider: Anniversary, GOG

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood, Amazon Games App

Overcooked: Gourmet Edition, GOG

Tales: One-Way Ticket Collector's Edition, Legacy Games Code

Super Meat Boy, Epic

RIOT - Civil Unrest, GOG

Elite Dangerous, Epic

Sir Whoopass - Immortal Death, GOG

Jurassic World Evolution, Epic

Mystery Case Files: The Dalimar Legacy Collector's Edition, Amazon Games App

Shogun Showdown, GOG

Additionally, subscribers in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland get access to a selection of titles via cloud gaming platform Amazon Luna. These currently include Jackbox Party Pack 7, Saints Row: The Third - Remastered, Moving Out, Endling - Extinction is Forever, Infinite Minigolf, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition, XDefiant, Fortnite, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Trackmania.